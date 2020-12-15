DGAP-News: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Investment/Takeover

Mutares SE & Co. KGaA: Ninth expected buy-side acquisition in 2020: Mutares makes an offer to acquire Primetals Technologies France S.A.S. from Primetals Technologies Ltd.



15.12.2020 / 07:25

Ninth expected buy-side acquisition in 2020: Mutares makes an offer to acquire Primetals Technologies France S.A.S. from Primetals Technologies Ltd.

- Ninth expected acquisition for Mutares in 2020

- Target company offering high-tech solutions for the global metals industry generates total revenues of approximately EUR 55 million

- New platform investment strengthening the Engineering & Technology segment

- Closing of transaction expected in Q1 2021

Munich/Paris, 15 December 2020 - Mutares SE & Co. KGaA (ISIN: DE000A2NB650) and Primetals Technologies Ltd. have entered into exclusive discussions for the acquisition of Primetals Technologies France, which has its production site in Savigneux, France, employing around 300 employees. The goal is to complete the transaction (closing) by the end of February 2021, once all necessary consents are obtained and consultations completed, in particular the information and consultation process with the staff representatives of Primetals Technologies France.

Primetals Technologies France is a leading global supplier of high-end steel processing line solutions based in Savigneux, France. It provides specialized engineering and plant construction services for a global customer base and is well known for its market-leading technology and manufacturing capabilities. In 2019 the company generated revenues of approximately EUR 55 million and employed some 300 staff.

The acquisition of Primetals Technologies France would strengthen Mutares' Engineering & Technology segment as a new platform investment, providing services and solutions for steelmaking and metals producers, which are the key suppliers of the automotive, construction, and energy sectors.

Company profile Mutares SE & Co. KGaA

Mutares SE & Co. KGaA, Munich (www.mutares.de), as a listed private equity holding company with offices in Munich (HQ), Frankfurt, Helsinki, London, Madrid, Milan, Paris, Stockholm and Vienna, acquires medium-sized companies and parts of larger groups with headquarters in Europe that show a clear potential for operational improvement and are sold again after undergoing a repositioning and stabilization process. Mutares actively supports and develops its portfolio companies with its own investment and consulting teams as well as through acquisitions of strategic add-ons. With for aim a ROIC (Return on Invested Capital) of 7 to 10 times on the total investment with a focus on sustainable growth of the portfolio companies. In 2020, Mutares SE & Co. KGaA expects generated consolidated revenues of approx. EUR 1.8 billion employing more than 15,000 people worldwide. Based on this, consolidated revenues are expected to increase to approximately EUR 3.0 billion by 2023. Mutares is strongly committed to a sustainable dividend policy consisting of a base dividend and a performance dividend, which has been stable above 10% yield in the past years. The shares of Mutares SE & Co. KGaA are listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "MUX" (ISIN: DE000A2NB650).

