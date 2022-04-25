Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Germany
  Xetra
  Mutares SE & Co. KGaA
  News
  Summary
    MUX   DE000A2NB650

MUTARES SE & CO. KGAA

(MUX)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  04/25 12:20:48 pm EDT
22.10 EUR   -3.49%
04/21Mutares to Buy Siemens Energy Engines; Stock Up
MT
04/21FOURTH ACQUISITION IN 2022 : Mutares to acquire Siemens Energy Engines S.A.U. and related assets from Siemens Energy S.A.
EQ
04/21Mutares SE & Co. KGaA signed an agreement to acquire Siemens Energy Engines S.A.U. from Siemens Energy S.A.
CI
Mutares SE & Co. KGaA : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

04/25/2022 | 12:02pm EDT
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

25.04.2022 / 18:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title: Prof. Dr.
First name: Micha
Last name(s): Bloching

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Mutares SE & Co. KGaA

b) LEI
391200NWMO6NLQFSCU64 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A2NB650

b) Nature of the transaction
Disposal

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
22.95 EUR 68850.00 EUR
22.90 EUR 68700.00 EUR
22.85 EUR 34275.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
22.9100 EUR 171825.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
22/04/2022; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Xetra
MIC: XETR


25.04.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA
Arnulfstr.19
80335 Munich
Germany
Internet: www.mutares.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

74413  25.04.2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1334595&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 3 636 M 3 919 M 3 919 M
Net income 2022 -29,6 M -31,9 M -31,9 M
Net Debt 2022 444 M 479 M 479 M
P/E ratio 2022 -16,7x
Yield 2022 6,55%
Capitalization 472 M 509 M 509 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,25x
EV / Sales 2023 0,17x
Nbr of Employees 14 000
Free-Float 56,2%
Chart MUTARES SE & CO. KGAA
Duration : Period :
Mutares SE & Co. KGaA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MUTARES SE & CO. KGAA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 22,90 €
Average target price 31,88 €
Spread / Average Target 39,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Robin Laik Chief Executive Officer
Mark Friedrich Head-Finance
Volker Rofalski Chairman-Supervisory Board
Christian Bardorsch Manager-Information Technology
Johannes Laumann Chief Investment Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MUTARES SE & CO. KGAA0.66%509
BLACKSTONE INC.-14.53%78 207
KKR & CO. INC.-30.51%30 604
LEGAL & GENERAL PLC-13.31%19 643
THE CARLYLE GROUP INC.-27.45%14 405
ESR CAYMAN LIMITED-6.26%13 839