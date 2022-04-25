Mutares SE & Co. KGaA : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



25.04.2022 / 18:00

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Title: Prof. Dr. First name: Micha Last name(s): Bloching

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Mutares SE & Co. KGaA

b) LEI

391200NWMO6NLQFSCU64

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE000A2NB650

b) Nature of the transaction

Disposal

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 22.95 EUR 68850.00 EUR 22.90 EUR 68700.00 EUR 22.85 EUR 34275.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 22.9100 EUR 171825.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

22/04/2022; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction

Name: Xetra MIC: XETR

