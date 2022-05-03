Log in
    MUX   DE000A2NB650

MUTARES SE & CO. KGAA

(MUX)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  05/03 12:39:25 pm EDT
21.28 EUR   +1.07%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Mutares SE & Co. KGaA : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

05/03/2022 | 12:02pm EDT
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

03.05.2022 / 18:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title: Prof. Dr.
First name: Micha
Last name(s): Bloching

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Mutares SE & Co. KGaA

b) LEI
391200NWMO6NLQFSCU64 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A2NB650

b) Nature of the transaction
Disposal

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
21.05 EUR 10525.00 EUR
21.10 EUR 10550.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
21.0750 EUR 21075.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
02/05/2022; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name: GETTEX
MIC: MUND


03.05.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA
Arnulfstr.19
80335 Munich
Germany
Internet: www.mutares.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

74589  03.05.2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1342157&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 3 636 M 3 820 M 3 820 M
Net income 2022 -56,5 M -59,3 M -59,3 M
Net Debt 2022 444 M 467 M 467 M
P/E ratio 2022 -7,60x
Yield 2022 7,13%
Capitalization 434 M 456 M 456 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,24x
EV / Sales 2023 0,16x
Nbr of Employees 14 000
Free-Float 56,2%
Chart MUTARES SE & CO. KGAA
Duration : Period :
Mutares SE & Co. KGaA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MUTARES SE & CO. KGAA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 21,05 €
Average target price 31,88 €
Spread / Average Target 51,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Robin Laik Chief Executive Officer
Mark Friedrich Head-Finance
Volker Rofalski Chairman-Supervisory Board
Christian Bardorsch Manager-Information Technology
Johannes Laumann Chief Investment Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MUTARES SE & CO. KGAA-7.47%456
BLACKSTONE INC.-18.23%74 820
KKR & CO. INC.-28.94%31 295
LEGAL & GENERAL PLC-15.26%18 692
ESR CAYMAN LIMITED-9.11%13 415
THE CARLYLE GROUP INC.-32.51%13 400