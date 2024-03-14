Mutares SE & Co. KGaA provided consolidated earnings guidance for the fiscal year 2023 and 2025. For the fiscal year 2023, the company expected consolidated revenues of EUR 4.8 billion to EUR 5.4 billion.

For fiscal year 2025, the company expected consolidated revenues to be approx. EUR 7 billion. Net income in the holding company is expected to be in the range of EUR 125 million to EUR 150 million.