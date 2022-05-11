DGAP-News: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Disposal/Private Equity

Mutares SE & Co. KGaA: Second Exit in 2022: Mutares portfolio company Frigoscandia receives irrevocable offer to sells French subsidiary to Olano Services SAS



11.05.2022 / 16:00

Munich, 11 May 2022 ? Frigoscandia AB, an operator of transport and terminal services in the field of food-logistics and since December 2021 a 100% holding of Mutares SE & Co. KGaA (ISIN: DE000A2NB650), has signed a put option to sell all shares in its French subsidiary Frigoscandia SAS to the French logistics company Olano Services SAS. The transaction is expected to be completed in Q3 2022.

The company, based in Boulogne-Sur-Mer, focuses primarily on the domestic transport of temperature-controlled goods and specializes mainly in the seafood segment. Its logistics platform mainly consists of its own fleet of about 50 vehicles, a terminal and approximately 70 employees. The company will be sold to Olano Services SAS, an existing strategic partner.

Frigoscandia's focus going forward is now on growing and strengthening its position in the Nordic region as their home market, while refining its international network primarily through external partners.



Mutares SE & Co. KGaA, Munich (www.mutares.de), as a listed private equity holding company with offices in Munich (HQ), Amsterdam, Frankfurt, Helsinki, London, Madrid, Milan, Paris, Stockholm and Vienna, acquires medium-sized companies in special situations, based in Europe, which show significant operational improvement potential and are sold again after undergoing a repositioning and stabilization process.

