  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Mutares SE & Co. KGaA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MUX   DE000A2NB650

MUTARES SE & CO. KGAA

(MUX)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  05/11 10:19:43 am EDT
21.03 EUR   +4.08%
10:02aMUTARES SE & CO. KGAA : Second Exit in 2022: Mutares portfolio company Frigoscandia receives irrevocable offer to sells French subsidiary to Olano Services SAS
EQ
05/10Mutares SE & Co. KGaA Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
CI
05/10MUTARES SE & CO. KGAA : Successful first quarter of 2022 ? High transaction activity and full acquisition pipeline with more than EUR 11 billion revenue volume
EQ
Mutares SE & Co. KGaA: Second Exit in 2022: Mutares portfolio company Frigoscandia receives irrevocable offer to sells French subsidiary to Olano Services SAS

05/11/2022 | 10:02am EDT
DGAP-News: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Disposal/Private Equity
Mutares SE & Co. KGaA: Second Exit in 2022: Mutares portfolio company Frigoscandia receives irrevocable offer to sells French subsidiary to Olano Services SAS

11.05.2022 / 16:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Munich, 11 May 2022 ? Frigoscandia AB, an operator of transport and terminal services in the field of food-logistics and since December 2021 a 100% holding of Mutares SE & Co. KGaA (ISIN: DE000A2NB650), has signed a put option to sell all shares in its French subsidiary Frigoscandia SAS to the French logistics company Olano Services SAS. The transaction is expected to be completed in Q3 2022.

The company, based in Boulogne-Sur-Mer, focuses primarily on the domestic transport of temperature-controlled goods and specializes mainly in the seafood segment. Its logistics platform mainly consists of its own fleet of about 50 vehicles, a terminal and approximately 70 employees. The company will be sold to Olano Services SAS, an existing strategic partner.

Frigoscandia's focus going forward is now on growing and strengthening its position in the Nordic region as their home market, while refining its international network primarily through external partners.
 

Company profile of Mutares SE & Co. KGaA

Mutares SE & Co. KGaA, Munich (www.mutares.de), as a listed private equity holding company with offices in Munich (HQ), Amsterdam, Frankfurt, Helsinki, London, Madrid, Milan, Paris, Stockholm and Vienna, acquires medium-sized companies in special situations, based in Europe, which show significant operational improvement potential and are sold again after undergoing a repositioning and stabilization process. Mutares actively supports and develops the portfolio companies with its own investment and operations teams as well as through acquisitions of strategic add-ons. With a focus on sustainable growth of the portfolio companies, the objective is to achieve a significant increase in value with a return on invested capital (ROIC) of 7 to 10 times on the total investment. In the financial year 2021, the Mutares Group generated consolidated revenues of EUR 2.5 billion with an average of around 14,000 employees worldwide. For the financial year 2022, consolidated revenues of at least EUR 4 billion are expected. Based on this, consolidated revenues are to be expanded to at least EUR 5 billion by 2023. As the portfolio grows, so do consulting revenues, which together with portfolio dividends and exit proceeds accrue to the Mutares Holding. At this level, the medium- to long-term target for the Holding Company's dividend-relevant net income is in a range of 1.8% to 2.2% of consolidated revenues. Mutares relies strongly on a sustainable dividend policy consisting of a base dividend and a performance dividend. The Management Board and Supervisory Board together hold more than one third of all Mutares shares with voting rights. The shares of Mutares SE & Co. KGaA are traded on the Regulated Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol "MUX" (ISIN: DE000A2NB650).

For more information, please contact:

Mutares SE & Co. KGaA
Investor Relations
Phone +49 89 9292 7760
E-mail: ir@mutares.de
www.mutares.de

Contact Press
CROSS ALLIANCE communication GmbH
Susan Hoffmeister
Phone +49 89 125 09 0333
E-mail: sh@crossalliance.de
www.crossalliance.de

Contact for press inquiries in France
CLAI
Gaëtan Commault - gaetan.commault@clai2.com / +33 06 99 37 65 64
Antoine Szarzewski - antoine.szarzewski@clai2.com / +33 07 72 45 47 80


11.05.2022 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA
Arnulfstr.19
80335 Munich
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)89-9292 776-0
Fax: +49 (0)89-9292 776-22
E-mail: ir@mutares.de
Internet: www.mutares.de
ISIN: DE000A2NB650
WKN: A2NB65
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1347493

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1347493  11.05.2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1347493&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 3 641 M 3 835 M 3 835 M
Net income 2022 -76,0 M -80,0 M -80,0 M
Net Debt 2022 273 M 287 M 287 M
P/E ratio 2022 -5,47x
Yield 2022 8,66%
Capitalization 417 M 439 M 439 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,19x
EV / Sales 2023 0,17x
Nbr of Employees 14 000
Free-Float 56,2%
Chart MUTARES SE & CO. KGAA
Duration : Period :
Mutares SE & Co. KGaA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MUTARES SE & CO. KGAA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 20,20 €
Average target price 32,10 €
Spread / Average Target 58,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Robin Laik Chief Executive Officer
Mark Friedrich Head-Finance
Volker Rofalski Chairman-Supervisory Board
Christian Bardorsch Manager-Information Technology
Johannes Laumann Chief Investment Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MUTARES SE & CO. KGAA-11.21%439
BLACKSTONE INC.-23.47%69 386
KKR & CO. INC.-31.33%30 318
LEGAL & GENERAL PLC-19.83%17 391
THE CARLYLE GROUP INC.-33.59%13 186
FRANKLIN RESOURCES, INC.-26.75%12 263