Mutares SE & Co. KGaA: Third buyside transaction in 2021: Mutares acquires Alan Dick Communications Limited from Panasonic Europe BV

12.04.2021

Third buyside transaction in 2021: Mutares acquires Alan Dick Communications Limited from Panasonic Europe BV

- Provider of critical communication and security systems for UK rail infrastructure

- Acquisition highly complementary to Gemini Rail Group

- Target company with revenues of approx. EUR 40 million planned for 2022

Munich/London, 12 April 2021 - Mutares SE & Co. KGaA (ISIN: DE000A2NB650) has signed an agreement to acquire Alan Dick Communications Limited ("ADComms") from Panasonic Europe BV ("Panasonic"). The company is a leading provider of critical communications and security systems to the UK infrastructure sector, specializing in rail. The closing of the transaction is expected in Q2 2021.

Headquartered in Scunthorpe, UK, ADComms generated revenues of approx. EUR 15 million and employs around 100 people. The company designs, installs and maintains communications and security systems such as passenger information systems, telecom masts, onboard data hosting, CCTV, and other critical systems. In providing these services, ADComms is highly complementary to Gemini Rail Group ("Gemini"), which has been part of the Mutares portfolio since 2018.

"This acquisition is an excellent fit with our existing portfolio company Gemini and strengthens our commitment to the UK rail sector. We see significant commercial synergies between the two portfolio companies, especially as ADComms has a proven ability to win large projects owing to its experienced management team. I am confident that the combined knowledge base of Gemini and ADComms will lead to significant growth for both companies and an increase in shareholder value for our Group", comments Johannes Laumann, CIO of Mutares.

Company profile Mutares SE & Co. KGaA

Mutares SE & Co. KGaA, Munich (www.mutares.de), as a listed private equity holding company with offices in Munich (HQ), Frankfurt, London, Madrid, Milan, Paris, Stockholm and Vienna, acquires medium-sized companies and parts of larger groups with headquarters in Europe that show a clear potential for operational improvement and are sold again after undergoing a repositioning and stabilization process. Mutares actively supports and develops its portfolio companies with its own investment and consulting teams as well as through acquisitions of strategic add-ons. With for aim a ROIC (Return on Invested Capital) of 7 to 10 times on the total investment with a focus on sustainable growth of the portfolio companies. In 2020, Mutares SE & Co. KGaA generated consolidated revenues of approx. EUR 1.6 billion employing more than 12,000 people worldwide. Based on this, consolidated revenues are expected to increase to approximately EUR 3.0 billion by 2023. Mutares is strongly committed to a sustainable dividend policy consisting of a base dividend and a performance dividend. The shares of Mutares SE & Co. KGaA are listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "MUX" (ISIN: DE000A2NB650).

