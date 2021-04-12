Log in
Mutares SE & Co. KGaA: Third buyside transaction in 2021: Mutares acquires Alan Dick Communications Limited from Panasonic Europe BV

04/12/2021 | 01:26am EDT

04/12/2021 | 01:26am EDT
DGAP-News: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Investment/Takeover
Mutares SE & Co. KGaA: Third buyside transaction in 2021: Mutares acquires Alan Dick Communications Limited from Panasonic Europe BV

12.04.2021 / 07:25
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Third buyside transaction in 2021: Mutares acquires Alan Dick Communications Limited from Panasonic Europe BV

- Provider of critical communication and security systems for UK rail infrastructure

- Acquisition highly complementary to Gemini Rail Group

- Target company with revenues of approx. EUR 40 million planned for 2022

Munich/London, 12 April 2021 - Mutares SE & Co. KGaA (ISIN: DE000A2NB650) has signed an agreement to acquire Alan Dick Communications Limited ("ADComms") from Panasonic Europe BV ("Panasonic"). The company is a leading provider of critical communications and security systems to the UK infrastructure sector, specializing in rail. The closing of the transaction is expected in Q2 2021.

Headquartered in Scunthorpe, UK, ADComms generated revenues of approx. EUR 15 million and employs around 100 people. The company designs, installs and maintains communications and security systems such as passenger information systems, telecom masts, onboard data hosting, CCTV, and other critical systems. In providing these services, ADComms is highly complementary to Gemini Rail Group ("Gemini"), which has been part of the Mutares portfolio since 2018.

"This acquisition is an excellent fit with our existing portfolio company Gemini and strengthens our commitment to the UK rail sector. We see significant commercial synergies between the two portfolio companies, especially as ADComms has a proven ability to win large projects owing to its experienced management team. I am confident that the combined knowledge base of Gemini and ADComms will lead to significant growth for both companies and an increase in shareholder value for our Group", comments Johannes Laumann, CIO of Mutares.

Company profile Mutares SE & Co. KGaA

Mutares SE & Co. KGaA, Munich (www.mutares.de), as a listed private equity holding company with offices in Munich (HQ), Frankfurt, London, Madrid, Milan, Paris, Stockholm and Vienna, acquires medium-sized companies and parts of larger groups with headquarters in Europe that show a clear potential for operational improvement and are sold again after undergoing a repositioning and stabilization process. Mutares actively supports and develops its portfolio companies with its own investment and consulting teams as well as through acquisitions of strategic add-ons. With for aim a ROIC (Return on Invested Capital) of 7 to 10 times on the total investment with a focus on sustainable growth of the portfolio companies. In 2020, Mutares SE & Co. KGaA generated consolidated revenues of approx. EUR 1.6 billion employing more than 12,000 people worldwide. Based on this, consolidated revenues are expected to increase to approximately EUR 3.0 billion by 2023. Mutares is strongly committed to a sustainable dividend policy consisting of a base dividend and a performance dividend. The shares of Mutares SE & Co. KGaA are listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "MUX" (ISIN: DE000A2NB650).

For more information, please contact:

Mutares SE & Co. KGaA
Investor Relations
Phone +49 89 9292 7760
E-mail: ir@mutares.de
www.mutares.de

Contact Press
CROSS ALLIANCE communication GmbH
Susan Hoffmeister
Phone +49 89 125 09 0333
E-mail: sh@crossalliance.de
www.crossalliance.de

Contact for press requests in France
CLAI
Gaëtan Commault - gaetan.commault@clai2.com / +33 06 99 37 65 64
Dorian Masquelier - dorian.masquelier@clai2.com / +33 07 77 26 24 57

 


12.04.2021 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA
Arnulfstr.19
80335 Munich
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)89-9292 776-0
Fax: +49 (0)89-9292 776-22
E-mail: ir@mutares.de
Internet: www.mutares.de
ISIN: DE000A2NB650
WKN: A2NB65
Indices: Scale 30
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1183074

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1183074  12.04.2021 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1183074&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2021
