EQS-Ad-hoc: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Dividend/AGM/EGM

06-Jul-2023 / 23:14 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Publication of inside information pursuant to Article 17 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014

NOT FOR PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, JAPAN OR ANY OTHER COUNTRY IN WHICH SUCH PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION WOULD BE UNLAWFUL

Mutares SE & Co. KGaA increases its dividend proposal for the financial year 2022 to EUR 1.75

Munich, 6 July 2023 – The Management Board of Mutares Management SE, the general partner of Mutares SE & Co. KGaA (ISIN: DE000A2NB650) (“Company“), and the Company's Supervisory Board today resolved, to propose to the Annual General Meeting of Mutares SE & Co. KGaA to be held on 10 July 2023 the distribution of a dividend in the amount of EUR 1.75 per dividend-bearing share for the appropriation of the retained earnings for the financial year 2022 in the amount of EUR 117,828,514.82.

This dividend amount consists of a basis dividend of EUR 1.00 (previous year: EUR 1.00) per dividend-bearing share as previously announced on 6 April 2023 and in line with the communicated long-term dividend policy as well as an additional proposed performance dividend for the financial year 2022 of EUR 0.75 (previous year: EUR 0.50) per dividend-bearing share.

