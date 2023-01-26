Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Germany
  Xetra
  Mutares SE & Co. KGaA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MUX   DE000A2NB650

MUTARES SE & CO. KGAA

(MUX)
02:30:05 2023-01-26 am EST
19.74 EUR    0.00%
02:33aMutares : compensates CO2-emissions from business travel for 2022
PU
01/10Mutares to Sell Oxygen-free Copper Manufacturer Lacroix + Kress
MT
01/10Second Exit In 2023 : Mutares has signed an agreement to sell Lacroix + Kress GmbH to Superior Essex
EQ
Mutares : compensates CO2-emissions from business travel for 2022

01/26/2023 | 02:33am EST
Press Releases26. January 2023 Mutares compensates CO2-emissions from business travel for 2022

Munich, 26 January 2023 - "Creating sustainable value", that´s what we do at Mutares. This requires the commitment of every employee and member of the Management Board to act responsibly while further developing the Group´s growth. We firmly believe that if you want to see a change in the world, you have to be the one to take action yourself. As signatory of the UN Global Compact, we strive for reaching our environmental goals. However, our business model requires business travel and flights cannot be avoided entirely. That´s why we have compensated the CO2 emissions generated from the business travels of our Holding Company (about 899 Tons) via atmosfair for the fourth year in a row. atmosfair is a German non-profit organization that actively promotes and finances renewable energies in over 15 countries worldwide with the aim to decarbonize the world economy. "Avoid, reduce and compensate". This is Mutares´ contribution to carbon neutrality.

You can find more information about offsetting projects of atmosfair here.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Mutares SE & Co. KgaA published this content on 26 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 January 2023 07:32:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 4 001 M 4 358 M 4 358 M
Net income 2022 67,0 M 73,0 M 73,0 M
Net Debt 2022 315 M 343 M 343 M
P/E ratio 2022 5,32x
Yield 2022 7,60%
Capitalization 407 M 443 M 443 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,18x
EV / Sales 2023 0,15x
Nbr of Employees 14 000
Free-Float 56,5%
Chart MUTARES SE & CO. KGAA
Duration : Period :
Mutares SE & Co. KGaA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MUTARES SE & CO. KGAA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 19,74 €
Average target price 31,00 €
Spread / Average Target 57,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Robin Laik Chief Executive Officer
Mark Friedrich Head-Finance
Volker Rofalski Chairman-Supervisory Board
Christian Bardorsch Manager-Information Technology
Libby Robertson Operations Manager UK
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MUTARES SE & CO. KGAA9.67%443
BLACKSTONE INC.18.91%62 360
KKR & CO. INC.15.40%46 130
APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT, INC.5.97%38 686
LEGAL & GENERAL PLC3.73%18 960
FRANKLIN RESOURCES, INC.14.44%15 103