Mutares : compensates CO2-emissions from business travel for 2022

Munich, 26 January 2023 - "Creating sustainable value", that´s what we do at Mutares. This requires the commitment of every employee and member of the Management Board to act responsibly while further developing the Group´s growth. We firmly believe that if you want to see a change in the world, you have to be the one to take action yourself. As signatory of the UN Global Compact, we strive for reaching our environmental goals. However, our business model requires business travel and flights cannot be avoided entirely. That´s why we have compensated the CO 2 emissions generated from the business travels of our Holding Company (about 899 Tons) via atmosfair for the fourth year in a row. atmosfair is a German non-profit organization that actively promotes and finances renewable energies in over 15 countries worldwide with the aim to decarbonize the world economy. "Avoid, reduce and compensate". This is Mutares´ contribution to carbon neutrality.

You can find more information about offsetting projects of atmosfair here.