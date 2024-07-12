Mutares completes sale of Repartim to investor

Mutares SE & Co. announces that it has successfully completed the sale of French home repair specialist Repartim to an institutional investor.



The Repartim group has sales of around €33 million in 2023, and currently employs around 350 staff across France.



Following its acquisition from Belron in 2021 and an extensive operational improvement program, service quality had been successfully enhanced, Mutares points out, adding that the acquisition of competitor Sin&Tec had also enabled Repartim to increase its customer base.



