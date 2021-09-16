Mutares : gives a detailed insight into the accelerated growth plans at the Capital Markets Day 2021

DGAP-News: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Capital Markets Day

Mutares SE & Co. KGaA gives a detailed insight into the accelerated growth plans at the Capital Markets Day 2021



16.09.2021 / 07:30

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Mutares SE & Co. KGaA gives a detailed insight into the accelerated growth plans at the Capital Markets Day 2021

- Numerous opportunities on the buy and sell side enable a significant acceleration of growth

- Group revenue target for 2023 raised by 67% from EUR 3 billion to EUR 5 billion

- Medium- to long-term target for Mutares' net result of 1.8% - 2.2% of consolidated revenues

- Evaluation of further financing options on the capital market to maximize the growth opportunities that arise

Munich, 16 September 2021 - Mutares SE & Co. KGaA (ISIN: DE000A2NB650) ("Mutares") yesterday presented the key points of its new and significantly accelerated growth strategy at its Capital Markets Day. More than 150 investors, analysts and press representatives attended the Capital Markets Day, which was held in hybrid form as a face-to-face event at FIFTY HEIGHTS in Frankfurt/Main and online. Under the motto "Creating Value by Mastering Special Situations", the Management Board explained Mutares' accelerated growth strategy.

The current market environment is leading to a massive increase in opportunities for Mutares. "We want to grow further and faster, execute transactions in the order of Lapeyre, and achieve at least EUR 5 billion in revenues at Group level by the end of 2023. Mutares' net result should reach the target corridor of 1.8% - 2.2% of Group revenues in the medium to long term," says Johannes Laumann, CIO of Mutares. Therefore, the Management Board is currently examining various options to finance further strategic growth, including a capital increase with subscription rights combined with an uplisting to the regulated market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Prime Standard). Mutares will make final decisions at a later date, depending on the market and other conditions. Hauck & Aufhäuser, Jefferies and Duxebridge Capital are acting as financial advisors to Mutares.

"The successes of the past 24 months clearly demonstrate what is feasible at Mutares with our value-oriented buy-and-build approach and our dynamic team. We want to and will use the dynamics of the market and our reputation to take the Mutares Group into a new revenue dimension and further expand our market position as a leading private equity investor for special situations," said Robin Laik, founder and CEO of Mutares, on the sidelines of the Capital Markets Day 2021.



Company profile of Mutares SE & Co. KGaA

Mutares SE & Co. KGaA, Munich (www.mutares.de), as a listed private equity holding company with offices in Munich (HQ), Frankfurt, London, Madrid, Milan, Paris, Stockholm and Vienna, acquires medium-sized companies and parts of larger groups with headquarters in Europe that show significant potential for operational improvement and are sold again after undergoing a repositioning and stabilization process. Mutares actively supports and develops its portfolio companies with its own investment and operations teams as well as through acquisitions of strategic add-ons. With a focus on sustainable growth of the portfolio companies, the objective is to achieve a significant increase in value with a ROIC (return on invested capital) of 7 to 10 times on the total investment. In the financial year 2020, Mutares generated consolidated annual revenues of around EUR 1.6 billion with more than 12,000 employees worldwide in the Group. For the financial year 2021, consolidated revenues of at least EUR 2.4 billion are already expected. Based on this, consolidated revenues are to be expanded to at least EUR 5 billion by 2023. Mutares is strongly committed to a sustainable dividend policy consisting of a base dividend and a performance dividend. The shares of Mutares SE & Co. KGaA are listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "MUX" (ISIN: DE000A2NB650).



For more information, please contact:

Mutares SE & Co. KGaA

Investor Relations

Phone +49 89 9292 7760

E-mail: ir@mutares.de

www.mutares.de

Contact Press

CROSS ALLIANCE communication GmbH

Susan Hoffmeister

Phone +49 89 125 09 0333

E-mail: sh@crossalliance.de

www.crossalliance.de

Contact for press inquiries in France

CLAI

Gaëtan Commault - gaetan.commault@clai2.com / +33 06 99 37 65 64

Dorian Masquelier - dorian.masquelier@clai2.com / +33 07 77 26 24 57



Important Notice

This announcement does not constitute financial analysis or advice or recommendation relating to financial instruments, nor is this announcement an offer to buy or a solicitation of an offer to buy securities in the United States of America ("United States"), Australia, Canada, Japan or any other jurisdiction in which an offer is restricted by law.

The securities of Mutares referred to in this announcement have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration under the Securities Act or an exemption from registration under the Securities Act. Subject to certain exemptions, the securities referred to in this announcement may not be sold or offered for sale in Australia, Canada or Japan, or to or for the account or benefit of Australian, Canadian or Japanese residents. There will be no registration of the securities referred to in this announcement under the Securities Act or any applicable laws in Australia, Canada or Japan. There will be no public offering of the securities in the United States.

Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties and assumptions could adversely affect the outcome and financial consequences of the plans and events described herein. No one undertakes any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this announcement.