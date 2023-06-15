Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Germany
  Xetra
  Mutares SE & Co. KGaA
  News
  Summary
    MUX   DE000A2NB650

MUTARES SE & CO. KGAA

(MUX)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  08:08:45 2023-06-15 am EDT
24.93 EUR   +0.71%
Mutares has successfully completed the acquisition of Arriva Poland from the Arriva Group

06/15/2023 | 08:01am EDT
EQS-News: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Takeover/Investment
Mutares has successfully completed the acquisition of Arriva Poland from the Arriva Group

15.06.2023 / 14:00 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Mutares has successfully completed the acquisition of Arriva Poland from the Arriva Group

  • Revenues of ca. EUR 50 million
  • Strengthening the Goods & Services segment
  • Operator in the public transport market

Munich, 15 June 2023 – Mutares SE & Co. KGaA (ISIN: DE000A2NB650) has successfully completed the acquisition of the Polish bus business operations from Arriva Group, which belongs to Deutsche Bahn AG, after the closing of the Danish and Serbian business in mid-May. The rail division of Arriva Poland will remain with Arriva Group.

With around EUR 50 million in revenues and approximately 900 employees, the Polish bus business offers commercial bus services. In total, the acquired businesses from Arriva Group strengthen the Mutares Goods & Services segment with revenues of around EUR 400 million and 3,400 employees. The businesses offer urban, regional and commercial bus services. In addition, the Danish business also offers rail and water transport services as well as car-sharing services under the franchise SHARE NOW in Copenhagen and operates a vocational training center.

While increasing operational efficiency with its own team of functional experts, Mutares also plans to leverage its strong expertise in tendering for public sector contracts, consequently fostering Arriva’s leading position in the respective markets. 

 

Company profile of Mutares SE & Co. KGaA

Mutares SE & Co. KGaA, Munich (www.mutares.com), as a listed private equity holding company with offices in Munich (HQ), Amsterdam, Frankfurt, Helsinki, London, Madrid, Milan, Paris, Stockholm, Vienna and Warsaw, acquires medium-sized companies in special situations, based in Europe, which show significant operational improvement potential and are sold again after undergoing a repositioning and stabilization process. For the financial year 2023, consolidated revenues of EUR 4.8 billion to EUR 5.4 billion are expected. Based on this, consolidated revenues are to be expanded to approx. EUR 7 billion by 2025. As the portfolio grows, so do consulting revenues, which together with portfolio dividends and exit proceeds accrue to the Mutares Holding. Accordingly, a net income in the holding company in the range of EUR 125 million to EUR 150 million is expected for the financial year 2025. The Management Board and Supervisory Board together hold more than one third of all Mutares shares with voting rights. The shares of Mutares SE & Co. KGaA are traded on the Regulated Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol "MUX" (ISIN: DE000A2NB650).

 

For more information, please contact:

Mutares SE & Co. KGaA
Investor Relations
Phone: +49 89 9292 7760
E-mail: ir@mutares.de
www.mutares.de

Contact Press
CROSSALLIANCE communication GmbH
Susan Hoffmeister
Phone: +49 89 125 09 0333
E-mail: sh@crossalliance.de
www.crossalliance.de

Contact Press in France
CLAI
Matthieu Meunier
Phone: +33 06 26 59 49 05
E-mail: matthieu.meunier@clai2.com


15.06.2023 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA
Arnulfstr.19
80335 Munich
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)89-9292 776-0
Fax: +49 (0)89-9292 776-22
E-mail: ir@mutares.de
Internet: www.mutares.de
ISIN: DE000A2NB650
WKN: A2NB65
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1653689

 
End of News EQS News Service

1653689  15.06.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1653689&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 5 035 M 5 463 M 5 463 M
Net income 2023 -28,1 M -30,5 M -30,5 M
Net Debt 2023 561 M 608 M 608 M
P/E ratio 2023 -17,9x
Yield 2023 7,41%
Capitalization 510 M 554 M 554 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,21x
EV / Sales 2024 0,21x
Nbr of Employees 19 000
Free-Float 56,5%
Chart MUTARES SE & CO. KGAA
Duration : Period :
Mutares SE & Co. KGaA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MUTARES SE & CO. KGAA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 24,75 €
Average target price 34,00 €
Spread / Average Target 37,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Robin Laik Chief Executive Officer
Mark Friedrich Head-Finance
Volker Rofalski Chairman-Supervisory Board
Christian Bardorsch Manager-Information Technology
Libby Robertson Operations Manager UK
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MUTARES SE & CO. KGAA37.50%554
BLACKSTONE INC.22.21%63 752
KKR & CO. INC.22.55%49 221
LEGAL & GENERAL PLC-4.61%17 864
ARES MANAGEMENT CORPORATION37.60%17 136
FRANKLIN RESOURCES, INC.2.05%13 483
