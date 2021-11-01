DGAP-News: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Investment/Takeover

Mutares has successfully completed the acquisition of Ganter Construction & Interiors GmbH from MIGATI Beteiligungsgesellschaft mbH



01.11.2021 / 07:30

Mutares has successfully completed the acquisition of Ganter Construction & Interiors GmbH from MIGATI Beteiligungsgesellschaft mbH

Strengthening the Goods & Services segment

Revenues of approx. EUR 110 million

Supplier of interior fittings and assembly

Munich, 1 November 2021 - Mutares SE & Co. KGaA (ISIN: DE000A2NB650) ("Mutares") has successfully completed the acquisition of Ganter Construction & Interiors GmbH ("Ganter") from MIGATI Beteiligungsgesellschaft mbH. Ganter strengthens the Goods & Services segment in the Mutares portfolio as a new platform acquisition.

Ganter is a general contractor and expert in high-quality interior finishing and realises projects for internationally renowned customers from the retail, commercial and residential sectors. Customers include architects, hotels, offices, restaurants, luxury brands and private property owners. With its headquarter in Waldkirch, the company employs around 200 people and generates revenues of approximately EUR 110 million. It operates further locations in Italy, France, and Switzerland and has successfully completed more than 1,000 projects worldwide.



Company profile of Mutares SE & Co. KGaA



Mutares SE & Co. KGaA, Munich (www.mutares.com), as a listed private equity holding company with offices in Munich (HQ), Frankfurt, London, Madrid, Milan, Paris, Stockholm and Vienna, acquires small- and medium-sized companies and parts of groups in special situations with headquarters in Europe that show significant potential for operational improvement and are sold again after undergoing a repositioning and stabilization process. Mutares actively supports and develops its portfolio companies with its own investment and operations teams as well as through acquisitions of strategic add-ons. With a focus on sustainable growth of the portfolio companies, the objective is to achieve a significant increase in value with a ROIC (return on invested capital) of 7 to 10 times on the total investment. In the financial year 2020, Mutares generated consolidated annual revenues of around EUR 1.6 billion with more than 12,000 employees worldwide in the Group. For the financial year 2021, consolidated revenues of at least EUR 2.4 billion are already expected. Based on this, consolidated revenues are to be expanded to at least EUR 5 billion by 2023. As the portfolio grows, so do consulting revenues, which together with portfolio dividends and exit proceeds accrue to the Mutares Holding. At this level, the medium- to long-term target for dividend-relevant net income is 1.8% to 2.2% of consolidated revenues. Mutares is strongly committed to a sustainable dividend policy consisting of a base dividend and an exit-dependent performance dividend. The shares of Mutares SE & Co. KGaA are listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "MUX" (ISIN: DE000A2NB650).

