Mutares has successfully completed the acquisition of Ganter Construction & Interiors GmbH from MIGATI Beteiligungsgesellschaft mbH

Strengthening the Goods & Services segment

Revenues of approx. EUR 110 million

Supplier of interior fittings and assembly

Munich, 1 November 2021 - Mutares SE & Co. KGaA (ISIN: DE000A2NB650) ("Mutares") has successfully completed the acquisition of Ganter Construction & Interiors GmbH ("Ganter") from MIGATI Beteiligungsgesellschaft mbH. Ganter strengthens the Goods & Services segment in the Mutares portfolio as a new platform acquisition.

Ganter is a general contractor and expert in high-quality interior finishing and realises projects for internationally renowned customers from the retail, commercial and residential sectors. Customers include architects, hotels, offices, restaurants, luxury brands and private property owners. With its headquarters in Waldkirch, the company employs around 200 people and generates revenues of approximately EUR 110 million. It operates further locations in Italy, France, and Switzerland and has successfully completed more than 1,000 projects worldwide.