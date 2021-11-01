Log in
    MUX   DE000A2NB650

MUTARES SE & CO. KGAA

(MUX)
Mutares has successfully completed the acquisition of Ganter Construction & Interiors GmbH from MIGATI Beteiligungsgesellschaft mbH

11/01/2021 | 06:37am GMT
  • Strengthening the Goods & Services segment
  • Revenues of approx. EUR 110 million
  • Supplier of interior fittings and assembly

Munich, 1 November 2021 - Mutares SE & Co. KGaA (ISIN: DE000A2NB650) ("Mutares") has successfully completed the acquisition of Ganter Construction & Interiors GmbH ("Ganter") from MIGATI Beteiligungsgesellschaft mbH. Ganter strengthens the Goods & Services segment in the Mutares portfolio as a new platform acquisition.

Ganter is a general contractor and expert in high-quality interior finishing and realises projects for internationally renowned customers from the retail, commercial and residential sectors. Customers include architects, hotels, offices, restaurants, luxury brands and private property owners. With its headquarters in Waldkirch, the company employs around 200 people and generates revenues of approximately EUR 110 million. It operates further locations in Italy, France, and Switzerland and has successfully completed more than 1,000 projects worldwide.

Disclaimer

Mutares SE & Co. KgaA published this content on 01 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 November 2021 06:36:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 2 238 M 2 586 M 1 890 M
Net income 2021 237 M 274 M 200 M
Net Debt 2021 130 M 150 M 110 M
P/E ratio 2021 1,51x
Yield 2021 6,97%
Capitalization 479 M 554 M 405 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,27x
EV / Sales 2022 0,18x
Nbr of Employees 15 515
Free-Float 59,0%
Managers and Directors
Robin Laik Chief Executive Officer
Mark Friedrich Chief Financial Officer
Volker Rofalski Chairman-Supervisory Board
Christian Bardorsch Manager-Information Technology
Kristian Schleede Chief Operating & Restructuring Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MUTARES SE & CO. KGAA57.68%554
BLACKSTONE INC.113.58%99 852
KKR & CO. INC.96.76%46 848
LEGAL & GENERAL PLC8.53%23 465
THE CARLYLE GROUP INC.78.59%20 019
AMUNDI15.34%18 036