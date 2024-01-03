EQS-News: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Investment/Takeover

Mutares has successfully completed the acquisition of PRINZ Kinematics GmbH from AL-KO



03.01.2024 / 07:30 CET/CEST

Leading global automotive supplier of high-quality kinematic systems for OEMs

New add-on investment strengthening the KICO & ISH Group as system supplier of high-quality automotive technology

Revenues of approx. EUR 55 million in 2022

Munich, January 3, 2024 – Mutares SE & Co. KGaA (ISIN: DE000A2NB650) has successfully completed the acquisition of PRINZ Kinematics GmbH (“PRINZ”) from AL-KO. The company will join KICO & ISH as a new add-on investment, strengthening the group's presence in the market as system supplier of high-quality automotive technology and the Automotive & Mobility segment of Mutares.

Founded in 1985, PRINZ is a leading global automotive supplier of kinematic systems specialized in the development and production of hinges, mainly used in vehicle doors, tailgates and engine hoods for premium OEM customers. With around 300 employees, the company generated revenues of approx. EUR 55 million in 2022. PRINZ operates in its headquarter in Stromberg, Germany, and two full-scale production sites in Bulgaria (Ruse) and China (Shenyang), which enable direct access to a strong customer base, including international premium OEMs such as Mercedes-Benz, Daimler Truck, BMW and Volvo.

With PRINZ joining the KICO & ISH Group, Mutares is forming a powerful supplier group in order to leverage production-side and sales synergies while at the same time taking into account the dramatically changing market environment in the automotive supply sector. The goal is to position the group in a sustainable and future-proof manner in consideration of the current technology, product and customer spectrum through focusing on refining expertise in hinges and locking systems, targeting a leading position in this domain.

KICO & ISH Group is now a leading global supplier of hinge and locking systems. With the four companies KICO, ISH, High Precision Components and PRINZ, Mutares is planning total revenues of approx. EUR 350 million for the fiscal year 2024. Mutares now aims to leverage synergies between the four companies in China, Germany, Poland and Bulgaria.

Company profile of Mutares SE & Co. KGaA

Mutares SE & Co. KGaA, Munich (www.mutares.com), a listed private equity holding company with offices in Munich (HQ), Amsterdam, Frankfurt, Helsinki, London, Madrid, Milan, Paris, Shanghai, Stockholm, Vienna and Warsaw, acquires medium-sized companies in special situations which show significant operational improvement potential and are sold again after undergoing a repositioning and stabilization process. For the fiscal year 2023, consolidated revenues of EUR 4.8 billion to EUR 5.4 billion are expected. Based on this, consolidated revenues are to be expanded to approx. EUR 7 billion by 2025 and EUR 10 billion by 2028. As the portfolio grows, so do consulting revenues, which together with portfolio dividends and exit proceeds accrue to the Mutares Holding. Accordingly, net income in the holding company is expected to be in the range of EUR 125 million to EUR 150 million for the fiscal year 2025 and EUR 200 million for the fiscal year 2028. The Management Board and Supervisory Board together hold more than one-third of all Mutares shares with voting rights. The shares of Mutares SE & Co. KGaA are traded on the Regulated Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol "MUX" (ISIN: DE000A2NB650) and have been part of the selection index SDAX since December 2023.

