    MUX   DE000A2NB650

MUTARES SE & CO. KGAA

(MUX)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  03:00 2022-11-02 am EDT
18.11 EUR   +0.39%
Germany's Mutares Closes Acquisition of Siemens Energy Unit
MT
Mutares has successfully completed the acquisition of Siemens Energy Engines S.A.U. and related assets
EQ
10/21Mutares SE & Co. KGaA Provides Earnings Guidance for the Year 2025
CI
Mutares has successfully completed the acquisition of Siemens Energy Engines S.A.U. and related assets

11/02/2022 | 02:32am EDT

11/02/2022 | 02:32am EDT
EQS-News: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Takeover/Investment
Mutares has successfully completed the acquisition of Siemens Energy Engines S.A.U. and related assets

02.11.2022 / 07:30 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Mutares has successfully completed the acquisition of Siemens Energy Engines S.A.U. and related assets

  • Strengthening the Engineering & Technology segment
  • Leading manufacturer of gas and diesel engines with significant global installed base
  • Great operational and strategic potential

Munich, 2 November 2022 - A vehicle owned and managed by Mutares SE & Co. KGaA (ISIN: DE000A2NB650) has successfully completed the acquisition of Siemens Energy Engines S.A.U. and related assets ("Siemens Energy Engines"). This new platform acquisition strengthens the Engineering & Technology segment and will operate under the new name Guascor Energy.

Headquartered in the Spanish Basque Country, Guascor Energy is a manufacturer of gas and diesel engines for power generation, cogeneration, waste-to-energy and marine uses. The company supplies customized niche solutions to an international customer base and is well positioned to benefit from trends such as stationary power generation, decarbonization and decentralization of the oil and gas as well as energy markets. The engine business, which marked the first platform acquisition in Spain, employs around 270 people worldwide and offers a best-in-class product portfolio with two complementary engine platforms for customers around the world.
 

Company profile of Mutares SE & Co. KGaA

Mutares SE & Co. KGaA, Munich (www.mutares.de), as a listed private equity holding company with offices in Munich (HQ), Amsterdam, Frankfurt, Helsinki, London, Madrid, Milan, Paris, Stockholm and Vienna, acquires medium-sized companies in special situations, based in Europe, which show significant operational improvement potential and are sold again after undergoing a repositioning and stabilization process. For the financial year 2022, consolidated revenues of at least EUR 4 billion are expected. Based on this, consolidated revenues are to be expanded to at least EUR 7 billion by 2025. As the portfolio grows, so do consulting revenues, which together with portfolio dividends and exit proceeds accrue to the Mutares Holding. Accordingly, a net profit in the holding company in the range of EUR 125 million to EUR 150 million is expected for the financial year 2025. The Management Board and Supervisory Board together hold more than one third of all Mutares shares with voting rights. The shares of Mutares SE & Co. KGaA are traded on the Regulated Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol "MUX" (ISIN: DE000A2NB650).

 

For more information, please contact:

Mutares SE & Co. KGaA
Investor Relations
Phone +49 89 9292 7760
E-mail: ir@mutares.de
www.mutares.de

Contact Press
CROSS ALLIANCE communication GmbH
Susan Hoffmeister
Phone +49 89 125 09 0333
E-mail: sh@crossalliance.de
www.crossalliance.de

Contact for press inquiries in France
CLAI
Gaëtan Commault - gaetan.commault@clai2.com / +33 06 99 37 65 64
Antoine Szarzewski - antoine.szarzewski@clai2.com / +33 07 72 45 47 80


02.11.2022 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA
Arnulfstr.19
80335 Munich
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)89-9292 776-0
Fax: +49 (0)89-9292 776-22
E-mail: ir@mutares.de
Internet: www.mutares.de
ISIN: DE000A2NB650
WKN: A2NB65
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1472743

 
End of News EQS News Service

1472743  02.11.2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1472743&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
