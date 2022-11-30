Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Mutares SE & Co. KGaA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MUX   DE000A2NB650

MUTARES SE & CO. KGAA

(MUX)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  06:33 2022-11-30 am EST
18.63 EUR   +0.05%
06:31aMutares has successfully completed the acquisition of Steyr Motors Betriebs GmbH and Steyr Motors Immo GmbH
EQ
11/21Mutares Closes Purchase of Swedish Logistics Group Götene Kyltransporter
MT
11/21Mutares has successfully completed the acquisition of Götene Kyltransporter AB
EQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news
Days
:
Hours
:
Minutes
:
Seconds

Mutares has successfully completed the acquisition of Steyr Motors Betriebs GmbH and Steyr Motors Immo GmbH

11/30/2022 | 06:31am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

EQS-News: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Takeover/Contract
Mutares has successfully completed the acquisition of Steyr Motors Betriebs GmbH and Steyr Motors Immo GmbH

30.11.2022 / 12:30 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Mutares has successfully completed the acquisition of Steyr Motors Betriebs GmbH and Steyr Motors Immo GmbH

  • Strengthening the Engineering & Technology segment
  • Active in the area of development and production of engines for special purpose applications

Munich, 30 November 2022 – Mutares SE & Co. KGaA (ISIN: DE000A2NB650) has successfully completed the acquisition of Steyr Motors Betriebs GmbH and Steyr Motors Immo GmbH from Thales Austria GmbH.

Steyr Motors is headquartered in Steyr, Austria, and currently employs around 130 people. The company specializes in the development and production of high-performance engines and auxiliary electric power units for special purpose applications in vehicles and boats. The high-performance engines that Steyr Motors manufactures are based on state-of-the-art technology and the company has a strong innovation pipeline. Steyr Motors aims to achieve sustainable growth through continuous further development of the products and expansion of the service offerings.

 

Company profile of Mutares SE & Co. KGaA

Mutares SE & Co. KGaA, Munich (www.mutares.de), as a listed private equity holding company with offices in Munich (HQ), Amsterdam, Frankfurt, Helsinki, London, Madrid, Milan, Paris, Stockholm and Vienna, acquires medium-sized companies in special situations, based in Europe, which show significant operational improvement potential and are sold again after undergoing a repositioning and stabilization process. For the financial year 2022, consolidated revenues of approx. EUR 4 billion are expected. Based on this, consolidated revenues are to be expanded to approx. EUR 7 billion by 2025. As the portfolio grows, so do consulting revenues, which together with portfolio dividends and exit proceeds accrue to the Mutares Holding. Accordingly, a net profit in the holding company in the range of EUR 125 million to EUR 150 million is expected for the financial year 2025. The Management Board and Supervisory Board together hold more than one third of all Mutares shares with voting rights. The shares of Mutares SE & Co. KGaA are traded on the Regulated Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol "MUX" (ISIN: DE000A2NB650).

 

For more information, please contact:

Mutares SE & Co. KGaA
Investor Relations
Phone +49 89 9292 7760
E-mail: ir@mutares.de
www.mutares.de

Contact Press
CROSS ALLIANCE communication GmbH
Susan Hoffmeister
Phone +49 89 125 09 0333
E-mail: sh@crossalliance.de
www.crossalliance.de

 
Contact for press inquiries in France
CLAI
Gaëtan Commault - gaetan.commault@clai2.com / +33 06 99 37 65 64
Antoine Szarzewski - antoine.szarzewski@clai2.com / +33 07 72 45 47 80


30.11.2022 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA
Arnulfstr.19
80335 Munich
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)89-9292 776-0
Fax: +49 (0)89-9292 776-22
E-mail: ir@mutares.de
Internet: www.mutares.de
ISIN: DE000A2NB650
WKN: A2NB65
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1499617

 
End of News EQS News Service

1499617  30.11.2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1499617&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
All news about MUTARES SE & CO. KGAA
06:31aMutares has successfully completed the acquisition of Steyr Motors Betriebs GmbH and St..
EQ
11/21Mutares Closes Purchase of Swedish Logistics Group Götene Kyltransporter
MT
11/21Mutares has successfully completed the acquisition of Götene Kyltransporter AB
EQ
11/10Mutares to Buy Controlling Stake in France's Peugeot Motocycles from Mahindra & Mahindr..
MT
11/10Mutares has successfully sold Nordec Group Oyj
EQ
11/10Mutares Se & Co. Kgaa : Mahindra partners with Mutares for transforming Peugeot Motocycles
EQ
11/10Mutares SE & Co. KGaA entered into agreement to acquire Peugeot Motocycles SAS from Mah..
CI
11/08Transcript : Mutares SE & Co. KGaA, Q3 2022 Earnings Call, Nov 08, 2022
CI
11/08Mutares Selling Portfolio Company Royal de Boer
MT
11/08Fourth Exit In 2022 : Mutares signed an agreement to sell its portfolio company Royal de B..
EQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 4 026 M 4 163 M 4 163 M
Net income 2022 11,0 M 11,3 M 11,3 M
Net Debt 2022 292 M 302 M 302 M
P/E ratio 2022 -31,5x
Yield 2022 8,73%
Capitalization 384 M 397 M 397 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,17x
EV / Sales 2023 0,16x
Nbr of Employees 14 000
Free-Float 56,5%
Chart MUTARES SE & CO. KGAA
Duration : Period :
Mutares SE & Co. KGaA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MUTARES SE & CO. KGAA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 18,62 €
Average target price 30,33 €
Spread / Average Target 62,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Robin Laik Chief Executive Officer
Mark Friedrich Head-Finance
Volker Rofalski Chairman-Supervisory Board
Christian Bardorsch Manager-Information Technology
Libby Robertson Operations Manager UK
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MUTARES SE & CO. KGAA-18.15%397
BLACKSTONE INC.-31.83%61 904
KKR & CO. INC.-32.15%43 529
APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT, INC.-8.24%37 685
LEGAL & GENERAL PLC-14.49%18 063
ARES MANAGEMENT CORPORATION-4.84%13 682