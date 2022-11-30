EQS-News: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Takeover/Contract

Mutares has successfully completed the acquisition of Steyr Motors Betriebs GmbH and Steyr Motors Immo GmbH



30.11.2022 / 12:30 CET/CEST

Strengthening the Engineering & Technology segment

Active in the area of development and production of engines for special purpose applications

Munich, 30 November 2022 – Mutares SE & Co. KGaA (ISIN: DE000A2NB650) has successfully completed the acquisition of Steyr Motors Betriebs GmbH and Steyr Motors Immo GmbH from Thales Austria GmbH.

Steyr Motors is headquartered in Steyr, Austria, and currently employs around 130 people. The company specializes in the development and production of high-performance engines and auxiliary electric power units for special purpose applications in vehicles and boats. The high-performance engines that Steyr Motors manufactures are based on state-of-the-art technology and the company has a strong innovation pipeline. Steyr Motors aims to achieve sustainable growth through continuous further development of the products and expansion of the service offerings.

Company profile of Mutares SE & Co. KGaA

Mutares SE & Co. KGaA, Munich (www.mutares.de), as a listed private equity holding company with offices in Munich (HQ), Amsterdam, Frankfurt, Helsinki, London, Madrid, Milan, Paris, Stockholm and Vienna, acquires medium-sized companies in special situations, based in Europe, which show significant operational improvement potential and are sold again after undergoing a repositioning and stabilization process. For the financial year 2022, consolidated revenues of approx. EUR 4 billion are expected. Based on this, consolidated revenues are to be expanded to approx. EUR 7 billion by 2025. As the portfolio grows, so do consulting revenues, which together with portfolio dividends and exit proceeds accrue to the Mutares Holding. Accordingly, a net profit in the holding company in the range of EUR 125 million to EUR 150 million is expected for the financial year 2025. The Management Board and Supervisory Board together hold more than one third of all Mutares shares with voting rights. The shares of Mutares SE & Co. KGaA are traded on the Regulated Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol "MUX" (ISIN: DE000A2NB650).

