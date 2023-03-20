EQS-News: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Disposal

Mutares has successfully sold FDT Flachdach Technologie GmbH to Holcim Group



20.03.2023 / 07:30 CET/CEST

Mutares has successfully sold FDT Flachdach Technologie GmbH to Holcim Group

Munich, 20 March 2023 – Mutares SE & Co. KGaA (ISIN: DE000A2NB650) has successfully sold its portfolio company FDT Flachdach Technologie GmbH to Holcim Group.

FDT has a long history after its foundation in 1873 as "Schildkröt Werke" and today a strong presence in the main Western European countries. The company is a leading manufacturer of thermoplastic roofing membranes and employs around 180 people at its production site in Mannheim and its other sites in France and Belgium. FDT offers its customers cost-effective and flexible solutions for waterproof roofing systems that meet the finest quality standards in the industry with its three product lines of roofing membranes, lighting systems and acid protection.

The company had been part of the Donges Group since its acquisition in March 2019 and was successfully repositioned. The focus was on streamlining production processes, improving quality management and geographic expansion.

Holcim is one of the leading providers of innovative and sustainable building solutions and one of the largest suppliers of roofing, wall, and lining systems through its Elevate brand, formerly known as Firestone Building Products. The business combination with FDT will enable Elevate to grow its product portfolio and capitalize on the potential of the German market. At the same time, FDT will benefit from strategic support to further follow its growth trajectory.

Company profile of Mutares SE & Co. KGaA

Mutares SE & Co. KGaA, Munich (www.mutares.com), as a listed private equity holding company with offices in Munich (HQ), Amsterdam, Frankfurt, Helsinki, London, Madrid, Milan, Paris, Stockholm and Vienna, acquires medium-sized companies in special situations, based in Europe, which show significant operational improvement potential and are sold again after undergoing a repositioning and stabilization process. For the financial year 2022, consolidated revenues of approx. EUR 4 billion are expected. Based on this, consolidated revenues are to be expanded to approx. EUR 7 billion by 2025. As the portfolio grows, so do consulting revenues, which together with portfolio dividends and exit proceeds accrue to the Mutares Holding. Accordingly, a net profit in the holding company in the range of EUR 125 million to EUR 150 million is expected for the financial year 2025. The Management Board and Supervisory Board together hold more than one third of all Mutares shares with voting rights. The shares of Mutares SE & Co. KGaA are traded on the Regulated Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol "MUX" (ISIN: DE000A2NB650).

