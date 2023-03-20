Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Germany
  Xetra
  Mutares SE & Co. KGaA
  News
  Summary
    MUX   DE000A2NB650

MUTARES SE & CO. KGAA

(MUX)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  03:04:30 2023-03-20 am EDT
17.98 EUR   +1.24%
Mutares has successfully sold FDT Flachdach Technologie GmbH to Holcim Group

03/20/2023 | 02:32am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

EQS-News: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Disposal
Mutares has successfully sold FDT Flachdach Technologie GmbH to Holcim Group

20.03.2023 / 07:30 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Mutares has successfully sold FDT Flachdach Technologie GmbH to Holcim Group

Munich, 20 March 2023 – Mutares SE & Co. KGaA (ISIN: DE000A2NB650) has successfully sold its portfolio company FDT Flachdach Technologie GmbH to Holcim Group.

FDT has a long history after its foundation in 1873 as "Schildkröt Werke" and today a strong presence in the main Western European countries. The company is a leading manufacturer of thermoplastic roofing membranes and employs around 180 people at its production site in Mannheim and its other sites in France and Belgium. FDT offers its customers cost-effective and flexible solutions for waterproof roofing systems that meet the finest quality standards in the industry with its three product lines of roofing membranes, lighting systems and acid protection.

The company had been part of the Donges Group since its acquisition in March 2019 and was successfully repositioned. The focus was on streamlining production processes, improving quality management and geographic expansion.

Holcim is one of the leading providers of innovative and sustainable building solutions and one of the largest suppliers of roofing, wall, and lining systems through its Elevate brand, formerly known as Firestone Building Products. The business combination with FDT will enable Elevate to grow its product portfolio and capitalize on the potential of the German market. At the same time, FDT will benefit from strategic support to further follow its growth trajectory.

 

Company profile of Mutares SE & Co. KGaA

Mutares SE & Co. KGaA, Munich (www.mutares.com), as a listed private equity holding company with offices in Munich (HQ), Amsterdam, Frankfurt, Helsinki, London, Madrid, Milan, Paris, Stockholm and Vienna, acquires medium-sized companies in special situations, based in Europe, which show significant operational improvement potential and are sold again after undergoing a repositioning and stabilization process. For the financial year 2022, consolidated revenues of approx. EUR 4 billion are expected. Based on this, consolidated revenues are to be expanded to approx. EUR 7 billion by 2025. As the portfolio grows, so do consulting revenues, which together with portfolio dividends and exit proceeds accrue to the Mutares Holding. Accordingly, a net profit in the holding company in the range of EUR 125 million to EUR 150 million is expected for the financial year 2025. The Management Board and Supervisory Board together hold more than one third of all Mutares shares with voting rights. The shares of Mutares SE & Co. KGaA are traded on the Regulated Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol "MUX" (ISIN: DE000A2NB650).

 

For more information, please contact:

Mutares SE & Co. KGaA
Investor Relations
Phone +49 89 9292 7760
E-mail: ir@mutares.de
www.mutares.de

Contact Press
CROSS ALLIANCE communication GmbH
Susan Hoffmeister
Phone +49 89 125 09 0333
E-mail: sh@crossalliance.de
www.crossalliance.de

Contact for press inquiries in France
CLAI
Sara Natij sara.natij@clai2.com / +33 (0) 6 99 37 61 76 
Matthieu Meunier | matthieu.meunier@clai2.com | +33 06 26 59 49 05


20.03.2023 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA
Arnulfstr.19
80335 Munich
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)89-9292 776-0
Fax: +49 (0)89-9292 776-22
E-mail: ir@mutares.de
Internet: www.mutares.de
ISIN: DE000A2NB650
WKN: A2NB65
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1585049

 
End of News EQS News Service

1585049  20.03.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1585049&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 4 001 M 4 265 M 4 265 M
Net income 2022 67,2 M 71,6 M 71,6 M
Net Debt 2022 289 M 308 M 308 M
P/E ratio 2022 4,79x
Yield 2022 8,45%
Capitalization 366 M 390 M 390 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,16x
EV / Sales 2023 0,13x
Nbr of Employees 14 000
Free-Float 56,5%
Chart MUTARES SE & CO. KGAA
Duration : Period :
Mutares SE & Co. KGaA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MUTARES SE & CO. KGAA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 17,76 €
Average target price 31,00 €
Spread / Average Target 74,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Robin Laik Chief Executive Officer
Mark Friedrich Head-Finance
Volker Rofalski Chairman-Supervisory Board
Christian Bardorsch Manager-Information Technology
Libby Robertson Operations Manager UK
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MUTARES SE & CO. KGAA-1.33%390
BLACKSTONE INC.14.42%59 964
KKR & CO. INC.4.35%41 712
APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT, INC.-7.90%32 259
LEGAL & GENERAL PLC-9.18%16 306
ARES MANAGEMENT CORPORATION9.66%13 472