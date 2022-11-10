Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Germany
  Xetra
  Mutares SE & Co. KGaA
  News
  Summary
    MUX   DE000A2NB650

MUTARES SE & CO. KGAA

(MUX)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  11:30 2022-11-10 am EST
19.24 EUR   +3.11%
Mutares has successfully sold Nordec Group Oyj

11/10/2022 | 11:02am EST
EQS-News: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Disposal/Contract
Mutares has successfully sold Nordec Group Oyj

10.11.2022 / 17:00 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Mutares has successfully sold Nordec Group Oyj

  • A consortium of buyers consisting mainly of Harjavalta Oy and Tirinom Oy has purchased 100% of the shares in Nordec Group Oyj
  • The complete exit of Mutares represents the strategically ideal solution
  • Target of ROIC of 7-10x exceeded

Munich, 10 November 2022Mutares SE & Co. KGaA (ISIN: DE000A2NB650) has successfully sold its subsidiary Nordec Group Oyj to a consortium of buyers consisting mainly of the two Finnish family offices Harjavalta Oy and Tirinom Oy.

Nordec Group is one of the leading suppliers of steel frame structures and facade solutions for construction projects in the Nordic countries and with a strong position in the Central and Eastern European countries. The company, which has been a major part of the Donges Group since its acquisition in 2020, generated revenues of approximately EUR 225.5 million in 2021. With the takeover of Nordec, Harjavalta Oy strengthens its commitment in the Nordic construction sector, and Tirinom Oy expands its international footprint into new segments of the building industry.

With this exit, Mutares has exceeded its target of a ROIC of 7-10x and thus achieved the strategically ideal exit solution compared to the IPO planned in spring, which initially would only have been a partial exit.

 

Company profile of Mutares SE & Co. KGaA

Mutares SE & Co. KGaA, Munich (www.mutares.de), as a listed private equity holding company with offices in Munich (HQ), Amsterdam, Frankfurt, Helsinki, London, Madrid, Milan, Paris, Stockholm and Vienna, acquires medium-sized companies in special situations, based in Europe, which show significant operational improvement potential and are sold again after undergoing a repositioning and stabilization process. For the financial year 2022, consolidated revenues of approx. EUR 4 billion are expected. Based on this, consolidated revenues are to be expanded to approx. EUR 7 billion by 2025. As the portfolio grows, so do consulting revenues, which together with portfolio dividends and exit proceeds accrue to the Mutares Holding. Accordingly, a net profit in the holding company in the range of EUR 125 million to EUR 150 million is expected for the financial year 2025. The Management Board and Supervisory Board together hold more than one third of all Mutares shares with voting rights. The shares of Mutares SE & Co. KGaA are traded on the Regulated Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol "MUX" (ISIN: DE000A2NB650).

 

For more information, please contact:

Mutares SE & Co. KGaA
Investor Relations
Phone: +49 89 9292 7760
E-mail: ir@mutares.de
www.mutares.de

Contact Press
CROSSALLIANCE communication GmbH
Susan Hoffmeister
Phone: +49 89 125 09 0333
E-mail: sh@crossalliance.de

Contact for press inquiries in France
CLAI
Gaëtan Commault - gaetan.commault@clai2.com / +33 06 99 37 65 64
Antoine Szarzewski - antoine.szarzewski@clai2.com / +33 07 72 45 47 80


10.11.2022 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA
Arnulfstr.19
80335 Munich
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)89-9292 776-0
Fax: +49 (0)89-9292 776-22
E-mail: ir@mutares.de
Internet: www.mutares.de
ISIN: DE000A2NB650
WKN: A2NB65
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1483439

 
End of News EQS News Service

1483439  10.11.2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1483439&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 3 950 M 3 970 M 3 970 M
Net income 2022 31,5 M 31,6 M 31,6 M
Net Debt 2022 292 M 294 M 294 M
P/E ratio 2022 -31,6x
Yield 2022 8,71%
Capitalization 385 M 387 M 387 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,17x
EV / Sales 2023 0,16x
Nbr of Employees 14 000
Free-Float 56,5%
Chart MUTARES SE & CO. KGAA
Duration : Period :
Mutares SE & Co. KGaA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MUTARES SE & CO. KGAA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 18,66 €
Average target price 31,00 €
Spread / Average Target 66,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Robin Laik Chief Executive Officer
Mark Friedrich Head-Finance
Volker Rofalski Chairman-Supervisory Board
Christian Bardorsch Manager-Information Technology
Libby Robertson Operations Manager UK
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MUTARES SE & CO. KGAA-17.98%387
BLACKSTONE INC.-30.45%63 153
KKR & CO. INC.-32.21%43 422
LEGAL & GENERAL PLC-20.57%15 992
ARES MANAGEMENT CORPORATION-2.61%14 002
FRANKLIN RESOURCES, INC.-32.22%11 341