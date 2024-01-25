Mutares positions newly formed HILO Group as system supplier of high-quality automotive technology

EQS-News: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Investment/Merger

HILO Group acts as new holding company for the global business of supplying hinge and locking systems for OEMs within the Mutares portfolio

Global player with approx. EUR 350 million in revenues planned for the fiscal year 2024 and 1,500 employees at 10 locations worldwide

Significant synergy potential in sales and increase of operational excellence while ensuring cost efficiency and competitive prices

Munich, January 25, 2024 – Mutares SE & Co. KGaA (ISIN: DE000A2NB650) is announcing the formation of another globally active automotive supplier operating under the name HILO Group. The newly founded holding company will consolidate Mutares' business for innovative precision components for OEMs, including hinges and locking systems. HILO Group will operate at 10 locations in 6 countries worldwide and employs 1,500 employees. For the fiscal year 2024, the group is planning total revenues of approx. EUR 350 million. The company will combine the portfolio companies KICO, ISH, PRINZ and High Precision Components and will be led by Catalina Bumb as Managing Director, who is a proven industry expert with various management functions in the Automotive sector.

HILO Group, as a leading global supplier of hinge and locking systems, within the Mutares Automotive & Mobility segment, will have a significant role in its future growth development. The aim is to consolidate the market by leveraging production and sales synergies and at the same time take account of the dramatically changing market environment in the automotive supplier sector. In line with the evolving needs of the industry, the focus is on further developing expertise in hinge and locking systems strengthening the leading position in this area. HILO Group has also recognized the enormous potential of the Chinese automotive market, which will be exploited to strengthen the global presence.

The combination of the four Mutares portfolio companies, allows HILO group to offer customers tailor-made solutions with the expected highest product and delivery quality. Within the four companies, there is a significant synergy and growth potential through the sharing of know-how and R&D capabilities leading to cost reduction potential in the administrative area as well as growth potential on the sales side and higher competitiveness due to the international production footprint.

Robin Laik, CEO of Mutares, comments: "I am very pleased to announce the formation of HILO Group as another globally active supplier for OEMs strengthening our Automotive & Mobility segment. The companies within the group are very well established in the market and we will be able to realize the growth potential by expanding into new markets and leverage synergies within the HILO Group in the area of production, R&D and sales."

