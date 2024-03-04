Mutares sells Frigoscandia to Dachser
Based in Helsingborg (Sweden), Frigoscandia is a full-service provider of temperature-controlled logistics in the Nordic market.
The company generated sales of over 300 million euros in 2023.
Following Mutares' acquisition of Posten Norge in 2021, Frigoscandia has successfully realigned and consolidated its position as a leading player in the Nordic temperature-controlled logistics sector.
Frigoscandia will strengthen Dachser's position in food logistics in the Nordic countries.
