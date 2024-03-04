Mutares SE & Co KgaA is a Germany-based holding company focused on acquiring companies in special situations, such as owner or management succession and re-funding. It is active in three segments: Automotive & Mobility, including Elastomer Solutions, a manufacturer of rubber moldings, Plati, a supplier of cable harnesses, Kico, a supplier for automotive technology and STS Group, a supplier for commercial vehicle; Engineering & Technology, including Balcke-Duerr, a producer of power plant components, Donges Group, a manufacturer of bridge and steel constructions, EUPEC, a supplier of coatings for oil and gas pipelines, and Gemini Rail Group, a provider of component and vehicle overhaul services to rolling stock owners, and Goods & Services, including KLANN, a manufacturer of tinplate packaging, Cenpa, a manufacturer of coreboard, La Meusienne, a manufacturer of stainless steel tubes, TrefilUnion, a producer of iron wire and prestressing steel, and keeeper group, a plastic manufacturer.