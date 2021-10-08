Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Mutares SE & Co. KGaA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MUX   DE000A2NB650

MUTARES SE & CO. KGAA

(MUX)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Mutares : subsidiary Terranor Group with accelerated value creation lifecycle expects strong year 2022

10/08/2021 | 06:12am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
  • First optimization wave successfully completed
  • IT infrastructure and architecture fully deployed in a modern cloud solution
  • Clear margin improvements and revenue growth in all areas despite COVID-19 effect
  • Second optimization wave starts December 2021

Munich, 8 October 2021 - Mutares SE & Co. KGaA (ISIN: DE000A2NB650) looks back on a successful first wave of optimization at Terranor Group (originally: Nordic Road Services AB, Nordic Road Services Oy) acquired on 4 November 2020. As a provider of road maintenance and road management, the companies of the Terranor Group generated revenues of approx. EUR 140 million in 2020 with around 400 employees.

With the help of the Mutares Consulting Team in close cooperation with the management and motivated employees of the Terranor Group, a comprehensive transformation program was set up within 100 days after acquisition and the first optimization wave was successfully completed. Core success areas are in particular improved tender management, comprehensive profitability improvements of current contracts, improved profitability of new contracts, and overhead optimization. The successes of Terranor AB and Terranor Oy have enabled an add-on acquisition - Terranor A/S in Denmark - successfully completed just 7 months after the launch of the platform.

Since October 2021, the Terranor Group has been operating independently in a modern cloud-based IT architecture. With this efficient solution, the Group was able to noticeably reduce IT costs and achieve a significantly better cost level. According to Mutares, the Group is thus prepared for stable and sustainable growth and meets the globally increasing complexity with state-of-the-art structures.

Contrary to the increasing uncertainties caused by COVID-19, the Terranor Group was able to survive the economic disruptions without any negative effects. As a result of government support programmes and a higher level of commitment in local markets, revenues have even developed above expectations. Ongoing innovations in quality and performance have had a positive impact on bidding due to the increasing demands of state and municipal customers, far from mere price advantages. The effort to further increase the already high competitiveness is underpinned by the recently acquired ESG compliance rating of "advanced".

Disclaimer

Mutares SE & Co. KgaA published this content on 08 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 October 2021 10:11:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about MUTARES SE & CO. KGAA
06:12aMUTARES : subsidiary Terranor Group with accelerated value creation lifecycle expects stro..
PU
06:02aMUTARES : subsidiary Terranor Group with accelerated value creation lifecycle expects stro..
EQ
06:01aPRESS RELEASE : Mutares subsidiary Terranor Group with accelerated value creation lifecycl..
DJ
01:15aMUTARES : To Acquire Toshiba Transmission & Distribution Europe
MT
10/07TENTH BUYSIDE TRANSACTION IN 2021 : Mutares acquires Toshiba Transmission & Distribution E..
PU
10/07TENTH BUYSIDE TRANSACTION IN 2021 : Mutares acquires Toshiba Transmission & Distribution E..
EQ
10/07PRESS RELEASE : Tenth buyside transaction in 2021: Mutares acquires Toshiba Transmission &..
DJ
10/04MUTARES : has successfully sold Norsilk to Protac
PU
10/04MUTARES : has successfully sold Norsilk to Protac
EQ
10/04PRESS RELEASE : Mutares has successfully sold Norsilk to Protac
DJ
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 2 238 M 2 588 M 2 588 M
Net income 2021 237 M 274 M 274 M
Net Debt 2021 130 M 150 M 150 M
P/E ratio 2021 1,42x
Yield 2021 7,42%
Capitalization 338 M 391 M 391 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,21x
EV / Sales 2022 0,13x
Nbr of Employees 15 515
Free-Float 42,8%
Chart MUTARES SE & CO. KGAA
Duration : Period :
Mutares SE & Co. KGaA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MUTARES SE & CO. KGAA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 21,90 €
Average target price 31,38 €
Spread / Average Target 43,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Robin Laik Chief Executive Officer
Mark Friedrich Chief Financial Officer
Volker Rofalski Chairman-Supervisory Board
Christian Bardorsch Manager-Information Technology
Kristian Schleede Chief Operating & Restructuring Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MUTARES SE & CO. KGAA48.21%391
BLACKSTONE INC.77.87%75 689
KKR & CO. INC.56.53%36 953
LEGAL & GENERAL PLC6.27%22 883
AMUNDI11.90%17 502
THE CARLYLE GROUP INC.55.69%17 476