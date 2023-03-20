EQS-News: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Bond

Mutares successfully placed EUR 100 million of the New Bond 2023/2027 and redeems the existing bond 2020/2024 ahead of schedule



20.03.2023 / 17:00 CET/CEST

Mutares successfully placed EUR 100 million of the New Bond 2023/2027 and redeems the existing bond 2020/2024 ahead of schedule

Senior secured bond 2023/2027 with a volume of EUR 100 million placed

Interest coupon in the amount of the 3-months EURIBOR plus a margin of 8.5% p.a.

Early refinancing of bond 2020/2024

Increasing financial flexibility for further portfolio diversification

Munich, 20 March 2023 – Mutares SE & Co. KGaA (ISIN: DE000A2NB650) has successfully placed EUR 100 million of a senior secured floating rate bond ("New Bond") with a four-year maturity under Norwegian law. The bond bears interest at the 3-months EURIBOR plus a margin of 8.5% p.a.

The transaction was very well received by the market despite the latest distortions caused by the banking crises in the US and Switzerland. Due to the unsettled market environment, the Management Board has decided to fix the transaction at a volume of EUR 100 million. The issue and value date of the New Bond is 31 March 2023, and trading of the New Bond on the Open Market (Freiverkehr) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange is scheduled to start on 21 March 2023 (trading per appearance). Mutares will also apply for the inclusion of the New Bond in trading on the Nordic ABM segment of the Oslo Stock Exchange (Oslo Børs) within six months after the issue date. Pareto Securities and Arctic Securities acted as bookrunners for this transaction.

The creditors of the bond 2020/2024 with a total volume of EUR 80 million and maturing in 2024 (ISIN: NO0010872864, GSIN: A254QY) were given the opportunity to participate in the New Bond including a multiple purchase option as part of a public exchange offer. The exchange rate is approximately 75%. If no exchange takes place, the bond 2020/2024 will be called prematurely with effect from 11 April 2023. Existing bondholders who did not participate in the exchange offer will receive an amount of EUR 9.00 in cash in addition to the nominal amount, plus interest accrued up to the redemption date but not yet paid out.

With this transaction, Mutares has succeeded in successfully refinancing the existing bond 2020/2024 well before maturity. The additional capital beyond this serves the further growth of the Mutares Group and the portfolio diversification. The additional proceeds from the issue will mainly be used for selected acquisitions, with the current deal pipeline comprising 86 specific projects with a revenue volume of around EUR 10.7 billion.

Robin Laik, CEO of Mutares, comments: "The successful placement of our New Bond makes it clear that Mutares' track record and good development is honored by all investor groups. Our highly predictable business model based on consulting revenues and portfolio dividends allows a return on investment of 7 to 10x over the entire investment lifecycle through exit proceeds and convinces all stakeholders. With the early successful refinancing of the existing bond, we can now focus on what we do best, find opportunities and use them profitably for all."

Company profile of Mutares SE & Co. KGaA

Mutares SE & Co. KGaA, Munich (www.mutares.com), as a listed private equity holding company with offices in Munich (HQ), Amsterdam, Frankfurt, Helsinki, London, Madrid, Milan, Paris, Stockholm and Vienna, acquires medium-sized companies in special situations, based in Europe, which show significant operational improvement potential and are sold again after undergoing a repositioning and stabilization process. For the financial year 2022, consolidated revenues of approx. EUR 4 billion are expected. Based on this, consolidated revenues are to be expanded to approx. EUR 7 billion by 2025. As the portfolio grows, so do consulting revenues, which together with portfolio dividends and exit proceeds accrue to the Mutares Holding. Accordingly, a net profit in the holding company in the range of EUR 125 million to EUR 150 million is expected for the financial year 2025. The Management Board and Supervisory Board together hold more than one third of all Mutares shares with voting rights. The shares of Mutares SE & Co. KGaA are traded on the Regulated Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol "MUX" (ISIN: DE000A2NB650).

