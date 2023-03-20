EQS-Ad-hoc: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Bond

Mutares successfully places a new EUR 100 million senior secured floating rate bond and redeems its existing EUR 80 million senior secured bond early

Munich, 20 March 2023. Mutares SE & Co. KGaA (ISIN: DE000A2NB650) ("Mutares" or the "Company") today successfully placed a new senior secured floating rate bond in a total volume of EUR 100 million (ISIN: NO0012530965, GSIN: A30V9T) ("New Bond"). The New Bond has a maturity of four years and bears interest at a rate equal to EURIBOR (three months) plus a margin of 8.5% p.a. The New Bond is secured, inter alia, by (i) share pledges of selected investment vehicles of Mutares and (ii) assignment of intercompany loans of Mutares.

The New Bond was placed with both private investors and institutional investors in Germany and abroad. All subscription orders submitted in the course of the public offering via the subscription functionality of Deutsche Börse (DirectPlace) and the Company's website were fully allocated up to a volume of EUR 10,000 per order and 80% for orders above.

The creditors ("Existing Bondholders") of the existing senior secured bond originally issued on 14 February 2020 with a total volume of EUR 80 million due 2024 (ISIN: NO0010872864, GSIN: A254QY) ("2020/2024 Bond") were offered the opportunity to participate in the New Bond by way of a public exchange offer, which also included an option to purchase. The exchange ratio amounts to approximately 75% and was taken into account fully in the allocation of the New Bond. Subscriptions pursuant to the multiple purchase option were allocated with 60%. To the extent that no exchange takes place, the 2020/2024 Bond will be called early with effect from 11 April 2023. Holders of the 2020/2024 Bond who did not participate in the exchange offer will receive in addition to the nominal amount an amount of EUR 9.00 in cash plus accrued and unpaid interest to the redemption date.

The issue and value date of the New Bond is 31 March 2023 ("Issue Date"). Trading of the New Bond on the Regulated Unofficial Market (Freiverkehr) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange is scheduled to commence on 21 March 2023 (trading per appearance). The Company will also apply for the inclusion of the New Bond in trading on the Nordic ABM, a self-regulated marketplace organised and operated by the Oslo Stock Exchange (Oslo Børs), within six (6) months after the Issue Date.

The net proceeds received by the Company from the issuance of the New Bond will be used to redeem the 2020/2024 Bond and for general corporate purposes, including the financing of further corporate acquisitions.

The transaction was advised by Arctic Securities AS and Pareto Securities AS as Joint Lead Managers, Noerr as legal advisor and Cross Alliance as communications advisor.



