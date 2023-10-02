EQS Total Voting Rights Announcement: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA / Total Voting Rights Announcement

Mutares SE & Co. KGaA: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution



02.10.2023 / 12:32 CET/CEST

Publication of total number of voting rights



1. Details of issuer Mutares SE & Co. KGaA

Arnulfstr.19

80335 Munich

Germany

2. Type of capital measure Type of capital measure Date of status / date of effect X Conditional capital increase (Sec. 41 para. 2 WpHG) 02.10.2023 Other capital measure (Sec. 41 para. 1 WpHG)

3. New total number of voting rights: 20918756



