EQS Total Voting Rights Announcement: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA
/ Total Voting Rights Announcement
Publication of total number of voting rights
1. Details of issuer
2. Type of capital measure
3. New total number of voting rights:
02.10.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Mutares SE & Co. KGaA
|Arnulfstr.19
|80335 Munich
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.mutares.de
|End of News
|EQS News Service
1739351 02.10.2023 CET/CEST