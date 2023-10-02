EQS Total Voting Rights Announcement: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA / Total Voting Rights Announcement
Mutares SE & Co. KGaA: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

02.10.2023 / 12:32 CET/CEST
Total Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Publication of total number of voting rights

1. Details of issuer
Mutares SE & Co. KGaA
Arnulfstr.19
80335 Munich
Germany

2. Type of capital measure
 Type of capital measureDate of status / date of effect
XConditional capital increase (Sec. 41 para. 2 WpHG)02.10.2023
 Other capital measure (Sec. 41 para. 1 WpHG)

3. New total number of voting rights:
20918756


02.10.2023 CET/CEST
Archive at www.eqs-news.com

Language:English
Company:Mutares SE & Co. KGaA
Internet:www.mutares.de

 
1739351  02.10.2023 CET/CEST

