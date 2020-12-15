PRESS RELEASE : Mutares SE & Co. KGaA: Ninth expected buy-side acquisition in 2020: Mutares makes an offer to acquire Primetals Technologies France S.A.S. from Primetals Technologies Ltd.

Log in
Mutares SE & Co. KGaA: Ninth expected buy-side acquisition in 2020: Mutares makes an offer to acquire Primetals Technologies France S.A.S. from Primetals Technologies Ltd.

12/15/2020 | 01:26am EST
 DGAP-News: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Investment/Takeover 
Mutares SE & Co. KGaA: Ninth expected buy-side acquisition in 2020: Mutares 
makes an offer to acquire Primetals Technologies France S.A.S. from 
Primetals Technologies Ltd. 
 
2020-12-15 / 07:25 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
 
*Ninth expected buy-side acquisition in 2020: Mutares makes an offer to 
acquire Primetals Technologies France S.A.S. from Primetals Technologies 
Ltd.* 
 
*- *Ninth expected acquisition for Mutares in 2020 
 
- Target company offering high-tech solutions for the global metals industry 
generates total revenues of approximately EUR 55 million 
 
- New platform investment strengthening the Engineering & Technology segment 
 
- Closing of transaction expected in Q1 2021 
 
Munich/Paris, 15 December 2020 - Mutares SE & Co. KGaA (ISIN: DE000A2NB650) 
and Primetals Technologies Ltd. have entered into exclusive discussions for 
the acquisition of Primetals Technologies France, which has its production 
site in Savigneux, France, employing around 300 employees. The goal is to 
complete the transaction (closing) by the end of February 2021, once all 
necessary consents are obtained and consultations completed, in particular 
the information and consultation process with the staff representatives of 
Primetals Technologies France. 
 
Primetals Technologies France is a leading global supplier of high-end steel 
processing line solutions based in Savigneux, France. It provides 
specialized engineering and plant construction services for a global 
customer base and is well known for its market-leading technology and 
manufacturing capabilities. In 2019 the company generated revenues of 
approximately EUR 55 million and employed some 300 staff. 
 
The acquisition of Primetals Technologies France would strengthen Mutares' 
Engineering & Technology segment as a new platform investment, providing 
services and solutions for steelmaking and metals producers, which are the 
key suppliers of the automotive, construction, and energy sectors. 
 
*Company profile Mutares SE & Co. KGaA* 
 
Mutares SE & Co. KGaA, Munich (www.mutares.de), as a listed private equity 
holding company with offices in Munich (HQ), Frankfurt, Helsinki, London, 
Madrid, Milan, Paris, Stockholm and Vienna, acquires medium-sized companies 
and parts of larger groups with headquarters in Europe that show a clear 
potential for operational improvement and are sold again after undergoing a 
repositioning and stabilization process. Mutares actively supports and 
develops its portfolio companies with its own investment and consulting 
teams as well as through acquisitions of strategic add-ons. With for aim a 
ROIC (Return on Invested Capital) of 7 to 10 times on the total investment 
with a focus on sustainable growth of the portfolio companies. In 2020, 
Mutares SE & Co. KGaA expects generated consolidated revenues of approx. EUR 
1.8 billion employing more than 15,000 people worldwide. Based on this, 
consolidated revenues are expected to increase to approximately EUR 3.0 
billion by 2023. Mutares is strongly committed to a sustainable dividend 
policy consisting of a base dividend and a performance dividend, which has 
been stable above 10% yield in the past years. The shares of Mutares SE & 
Co. KGaA are listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol 
"MUX" (ISIN: DE000A2NB650 [1]). 
 
For further information please contact us: 
 
*Mutares SE & Co KGaA* 
 
Investor Relations 
 
Phone +49 89 9292 7760 
 
email: ir@mutares.de 
 
www.mutares.de [2] 
 
*Press contact* 
 
CROSS ALLIANCE communication GmbH 
 
Susan Hoffmeister 
 
Phone +49 89 125 09 0333 
 
Email: sh@crossalliance.de 
 
www.crossalliance.de [3] 
 
2020-12-15 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a 
service of EQS Group AG. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
 
The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, 
Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. 
Archive at www.dgap.de 
Language:    English 
Company:     Mutares SE & Co. KGaA 
             Arnulfstr.19 
             80335 Munich 
             Germany 
Phone:       +49 (0)89-9292 776-0 
Fax:         +49 (0)89-9292 776-22 
E-mail:      ir@mutares.de 
Internet:    www.mutares.de 
ISIN:        DE000A2NB650 
WKN:         A2NB65 
Indices:     Scale 30 
Listed:      Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt 
             (Scale), Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange 
EQS News ID: 1155038 
 
End of News DGAP News Service 
 
1155038 2020-12-15 
 
 
1: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=0722e82c5fc5c6cc57a491415e0b68f7&application_id=1155038&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 
2: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=70ec9f453eb7976ee20f31fd30e14407&application_id=1155038&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 
3: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=4f159fd970f5638d53076b494c607d01&application_id=1155038&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 15, 2020 01:25 ET (06:25 GMT)

