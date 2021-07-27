Log in
    MUX   DE000A2NB650

MUTARES SE & CO. KGAA

(MUX)
  Report
PRESS RELEASE : Mutares SE & Co. KGaA: Sixth exit this year: Mutares has received a put option to sell Norsilk to Protac

07/27/2021 | 01:31am EDT
DGAP-News: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Disposal 
Mutares SE & Co. KGaA: Sixth exit this year: Mutares has received a put option to sell Norsilk to Protac 
2021-07-27 / 07:30 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Sixth exit this year: Mutares has received a put option to sell Norsilk to Protac 
Munich, 27 July 2021 - Mutares SE & Co. KGaA (ISIN: DE000A2NB650) has received a put option for the sale of Norsilk to 
Protac, part of Groupe Rose. If this option is accepted after the opinion of the works council, the closing of the 
transaction could occur during the third quarter of 2021. 
Norsilk was acquired from the Finnish Metsä Group in 2015 and integrated into the Donges Group in 2019 after a 
successful restructuring. Specializing in wood paneling and wood products for interior and exterior applications, 
Norsilk serves customers in the industrial, construction and DIY sectors. The company employs around 100 people at its 
sites in Bouleville and Honfleur, France, and expects revenues of over EUR 50 million in 2021. 
Protac, a French company belonging to Groupe Rose, is active in the processing of wood for residential construction as 
well as exterior and interior applications and is therefore positioned as an optimal strategic buyer for Norsilk. The 
integration of Norsilk's product portfolio will create material synergy effects that will lead to significant added 
value for both companies and their employees. 
Johannes Laumann, CIO of Mutares, comments: "We are delighted to have received a put option from Protac, who would be a 
great new owner for Norsilk. The combined companies would have the opportunity to position themselves as a leading wood 
product supplier in the French market and to accelerate their successful growth strategy." 
Company profile Mutares SE & Co. KGaA 
Mutares SE & Co. KGaA, Munich (www.mutares.com), as a listed private equity holding company with offices in Munich 
(HQ), Frankfurt, London, Madrid, Milan, Paris, Stockholm and Vienna, acquires medium-sized companies and parts of 
larger groups with headquarters in Europe that show a clear potential for operational improvement and are sold again 
after undergoing a repositioning and stabilization process. Mutares actively supports and develops its portfolio 
companies with its own investment and consulting teams as well as through acquisitions of strategic add-ons. With for 
aim a ROIC (Return on Invested Capital) of 7 to 10 times on the total investment with a focus on sustainable growth of 
the portfolio companies. In 2020, Mutares SE & Co. KGaA generated consolidated revenues of approx. EUR 1.6 billion 
employing more than 12,000 people worldwide. Based on this, consolidated revenues are expected to increase to 
approximately EUR 3.0 billion by 2023. Mutares is strongly committed to a sustainable dividend policy consisting of a 
base dividend and a performance dividend. The shares of Mutares SE & Co. KGaA are listed on the Frankfurt Stock 
Exchange under the ticker symbol "MUX" (ISIN: DE000A2NB650). 
For more information, please contact: 
Mutares SE & Co. KGaA 
Investor Relations 
Phone +49 89 9292 7760 
E-mail: ir@mutares.de 
www.mutares.de 
Contact Press 
CROSS ALLIANCE communication GmbH 
Susan Hoffmeister 
Phone +49 89 125 09 0333 
E-mail: sh@crossalliance.de 
www.crossalliance.de 
Contact for press requests in France 
CLAI 
Gaëtan Commault - gaetan.commault@clai2.com / +33 06 99 37 65 64 
Dorian Masquelier - dorian.masquelier@clai2.com / +33 07 77 26 24 57 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
2021-07-27 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. 
Archive at www.dgap.de 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Language:     English 
Company:      Mutares SE & Co. KGaA 
              Arnulfstr.19 
              80335 Munich 
              Germany 
Phone:        +49 (0)89-9292 776-0 
Fax:          +49 (0)89-9292 776-22 
E-mail:       ir@mutares.de 
Internet:     www.mutares.de 
ISIN:         DE000A2NB650 
WKN:          A2NB65 
Indices:      Scale 30 
Listed:       Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, 
              Tradegate Exchange 
EQS News ID:  1221774 
 
End of News   DGAP News Service 
=------------

1221774 2021-07-27

 
Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1221774&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 27, 2021 01:30 ET (05:30 GMT)

