  Homepage
  Equities
  Germany
  Xetra
  Mutares SE & Co. KGaA
  News
  7. Summary
    MUX   DE000A2NB650

MUTARES SE & CO. KGAA

(MUX)
  Report
PRESS RELEASE : Mutares has successfully completed the acquisition of Ganter Construction & Interiors GmbH from MIGATI Beteiligungsgesellschaft mbH

11/01/2021 | 06:31am GMT
DGAP-News: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Investment/Takeover Mutares has successfully completed the acquisition of Ganter Construction & Interiors GmbH from MIGATI Beteiligungsgesellschaft mbH 2021-11-01 / 07:30 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Mutares has successfully completed the acquisition of Ganter Construction & Interiors GmbH from MIGATI Beteiligungsgesellschaft mbH . Strengthening the Goods & Services segment . Revenues of approx. EUR 110 million . Supplier of interior fittings and assembly

Munich, 1 November 2021 - Mutares SE & Co. KGaA (ISIN: DE000A2NB650) ("Mutares") has successfully completed the acquisition of Ganter Construction & Interiors GmbH ("Ganter") from MIGATI Beteiligungsgesellschaft mbH. Ganter strengthens the Goods & Services segment in the Mutares portfolio as a new platform acquisition.

Ganter is a general contractor and expert in high-quality interior finishing and realises projects for internationally renowned customers from the retail, commercial and residential sectors. Customers include architects, hotels, offices, restaurants, luxury brands and private property owners. With its headquarter in Waldkirch, the company employs around 200 people and generates revenues of approximately EUR 110 million. It operates further locations in Italy, France, and Switzerland and has successfully completed more than 1,000 projects worldwide.

Company profile of Mutares SE & Co. KGaA Mutares SE & Co. KGaA, Munich (www.mutares.com), as a listed private equity holding company with offices in Munich (HQ), Frankfurt, London, Madrid, Milan, Paris, Stockholm and Vienna, acquires small- and medium-sized companies and parts of groups in special situations with headquarters in Europe that show significant potential for operational improvement and are sold again after undergoing a repositioning and stabilization process. Mutares actively supports and develops its portfolio companies with its own investment and operations teams as well as through acquisitions of strategic add-ons. With a focus on sustainable growth of the portfolio companies, the objective is to achieve a significant increase in value with a ROIC (return on invested capital) of 7 to 10 times on the total investment. In the financial year 2020, Mutares generated consolidated annual revenues of around EUR 1.6 billion with more than 12,000 employees worldwide in the Group. For the financial year 2021, consolidated revenues of at least EUR 2.4 billion are already expected. Based on this, consolidated revenues are to be expanded to at least EUR 5 billion by 2023. As the portfolio grows, so do consulting revenues, which together with portfolio dividends and exit proceeds accrue to the Mutares Holding. At this level, the medium- to long-term target for dividend-relevant net income is 1.8% to 2.2% of consolidated revenues. Mutares is strongly committed to a sustainable dividend policy consisting of a base dividend and an exit-dependent performance dividend. The shares of Mutares SE & Co. KGaA are listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "MUX" (ISIN: DE000A2NB650).

For more information, please contact: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA Investor Relations Phone +49 89 9292 7760 E-mail: ir@mutares.de www.mutares.de Contact Press CROSS ALLIANCE communication GmbH Susan Hoffmeister Phone +49 89 125 09 0333 E-mail: sh@crossalliance.de www.crossalliance.de Contact for press inquiries in France CLAI Gaëtan Commault - gaetan.commault@clai2.com / +33 06 99 37 65 64 Dorian Masquelier - dorian.masquelier@clai2.com / +33 07 77 26 24 57

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2021-11-01 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Language:     English 
Company:      Mutares SE & Co. KGaA 
              Arnulfstr.19 
              80335 Munich 
              Germany 
Phone:        +49 (0)89-9292 776-0 
Fax:          +49 (0)89-9292 776-22 
E-mail:       ir@mutares.de 
Internet:     www.mutares.de 
ISIN:         DE000A2NB650 
WKN:          A2NB65 
Listed:       Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, 
              Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange 
EQS News ID:  1244752 
 
End of News   DGAP News Service 
=------------

1244752 2021-11-01

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1244752&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 01, 2021 02:30 ET (06:30 GMT)

