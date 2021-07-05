Log in
    MUX   DE000A2NB650

MUTARES SE & CO. KGAA

(MUX)
  Report
PRESS RELEASE : Mutares SE & Co. KGaA: Seventh buy-side transaction in 2021: Mutares acquires Rasche Umformtechnik GmbH & Co. KG as add-on investment for PrimoTECS

07/05/2021 | 01:33am EDT
DGAP-News: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Takeover/Investment 
Mutares SE & Co. KGaA: Seventh buy-side transaction in 2021: Mutares acquires Rasche Umformtechnik GmbH & Co. KG as 
add-on investment for PrimoTECS 
2021-07-05 / 07:30 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Seventh buy-side transaction in 2021: Mutares acquires Rasche Umformtechnik GmbH & Co. KG as add-on investment for 
PrimoTECS 
  . Provider of forged steel parts 
  . Add-on investment for PrimoTECS 
  . Target company with revenues of approx. EUR 30 million 
Munich, 5 July 2021 - Mutares SE & Co. KGaA (ISIN: DE000A2NB650) has signed an agreement to acquire, subject to certain 
approvals, Rasche Umformtechnik GmbH & Co. KG from the private owners. The acquisition of Rasche is an add-on 
investment for PrimoTECS and extends the presence of the company in Germany while paving the way for expanding its 
products into other industries. The closing of the transaction is still subject to certain approvals and is expected in 
Q3 2021. 
The company is headquartered in Plettenberg, Germany, and is a leading manufacturer of forged parts by hot forming. 
Rasche generates revenues of approx. EUR 30 million and employs around 180 people. Automotive, fittings, aviation, 
forklift, agriculture and mechanical engineering belong to the key industries and main sources of revenue and growth. 
Rasche will allow PrimoTECS, which was acquired in February 2020 from Tekfor Group, to access new customers and 
customer segments as well as to expand its product portfolio into smaller series sizes with manual forging presses. The 
acquisition underlines the growth strategy and vision to become the first in mind forging and machining partner in this 
industry. With the add-on investment, the Group will grow to consolidated revenues of approx. EUR 150 million. 
Johannes Laumann, CIO of Mutares comments: "We are happy to add Rasche to our portfolio and welcome its employees to 
PrimoTECS. We are confident that the numerous synergies and high-quality products will bring the companies to a global 
player that is a first in mind steel forged parts provider." 
Company profile Mutares SE & Co. KGaA 
Mutares SE & Co. KGaA, Munich (www.mutares.com), as a listed private equity holding company with offices in Munich 
(HQ), Frankfurt, London, Madrid, Milan, Paris, Stockholm and Vienna, acquires medium-sized companies and parts of 
larger groups with headquarters in Europe that show a clear potential for operational improvement and are sold again 
after undergoing a repositioning and stabilization process. Mutares actively supports and develops its portfolio 
companies with its own investment and consulting teams as well as through acquisitions of strategic add-ons. With for 
aim a ROIC (Return on Invested Capital) of 7 to 10 times on the total investment with a focus on sustainable growth of 
the portfolio companies. In 2020, Mutares SE & Co. KGaA generated consolidated revenues of approx. EUR 1.6 billion 
employing more than 12,000 people worldwide. Based on this, consolidated revenues are expected to increase to 
approximately EUR 3.0 billion by 2023. Mutares is strongly committed to a sustainable dividend policy consisting of a 
base dividend and a performance dividend. The shares of Mutares SE & Co. KGaA are listed on the Frankfurt Stock 
Exchange under the ticker symbol "MUX" (ISIN: DE000A2NB650). 
For more information, please contact: 
Mutares SE & Co. KGaA 
Investor Relations 
Phone +49 89 9292 7760 
E-mail: ir@mutares.de 
www.mutares.de 
Contact Press 
CROSS ALLIANCE communication GmbH 
Susan Hoffmeister 
Phone +49 89 125 09 0333 
E-mail: sh@crossalliance.de 
www.crossalliance.de 
Contact for press requests in France 
CLAI 
Gaëtan Commault - gaetan.commault@clai2.com / +33 06 99 37 65 64 
Dorian Masquelier - dorian.masquelier@clai2.com / +33 07 77 26 24 57 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
2021-07-05 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. 
Archive at www.dgap.de 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Language:     English 
Company:      Mutares SE & Co. KGaA 
              Arnulfstr.19 
              80335 Munich 
              Germany 
Phone:        +49 (0)89-9292 776-0 
Fax:          +49 (0)89-9292 776-22 
E-mail:       ir@mutares.de 
Internet:     www.mutares.de 
ISIN:         DE000A2NB650 
WKN:          A2NB65 
Indices:      Scale 30 
Listed:       Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, 
              Tradegate Exchange 
EQS News ID:  1214669 
 
End of News   DGAP News Service 
=------------

1214669 2021-07-05

 
Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1214669&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 05, 2021 01:32 ET (05:32 GMT)

Financials
Sales 2021 2 592 M 3 074 M 3 074 M
Net income 2021 155 M 184 M 184 M
Net Debt 2021 130 M 154 M 154 M
P/E ratio 2021 2,58x
Yield 2021 6,53%
Capitalization 331 M 391 M 392 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,18x
EV / Sales 2022 0,16x
Nbr of Employees 12 000
Free-Float 57,0%
