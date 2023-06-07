Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Mutares SE & Co. KGaA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MUX   DE000A2NB650

MUTARES SE & CO. KGAA

(MUX)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  12:49:23 2023-06-07 pm EDT
24.55 EUR   -0.20%
12:19pPortugal picks German fund Mutares as Efacec stake buyer
RE
05/30Dd : Mutares SE & Co. KGaA: Neela Friedrich, buy
EQ
05/30Dd : Mutares SE & Co. KGaA: Jonah Friedrich, buy
EQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Portugal picks German fund Mutares as Efacec stake buyer

06/07/2023 | 12:19pm EDT
LISBON, June 7 (Reuters) - Portugal said on Wednesday that German private equity fund Mutares would buy its 71.7% stake in loss-making power gear manufacturer Efacec, which once belonged to Angolan billionaire Isabel dos Santos and was nationalised in 2020.

Economy Minister Antonio Costa Silva, who announced Mutares as the successful bidder, did not disclose any financial details but said "the state will be able to recover a large part, if not all, of the investment" it had made in Efacec.

State holding company Parpublica said in April that private equity funds Mutares, U.S.-based Oaktree and Portugal's Oxy Capital as well as a consortium owned by Portuguese conglomerate Visabeira and car parts maker Sodecia had made binding offers.

"The (Mutares) proposal was meticulously analysed," Silva told reporters, adding: "It ensures the continuity of Efacec, the preservation of the workforce and minimises the burden for the state."

The Portuguese state financially supported Efacec with around 217 million euros ($232 million), of which 132 million euros was cash injections to keep the company running, while the rest was in the form of public guarantees for outstanding loans.

Silva said that the deal should complete in the "next two months" if all hurdles on EU state aid rules were cleared.

Portugal took over the majority stake in Efacec Power Solutions, which makes and installs electric components, in July 2020 after dos Santos, daughter of late Angolan President Jose Eduardo dos Santos, became a suspect in a fraud investigation in Angola and her bank accounts in Portugal were seized.

Dos Santos, who had bought her stake in Efacec in 2015 for around 200 million euros, through offshore company Winterfell 2 Limited, has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing and her lawyers have described the allegations against her as part of a "political conspiracy".

The government said Efacec, which employs more than 2,300 people in Portugal, is crucial for the country mainly because of its innovative engineering projects, especially in energy and electric mobility.

The last time Efacec publicly disclosed its accounts was in 2020, when it reported a loss of 73.4 million euros and had at the time gross debt of more than 180 million euros. ($1 = 0.9341 euros) (Reporting by Sergio Goncalves; Editing by Inti Landauro and Alexander Smith)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
MUTARES SE & CO. KGAA -0.41% 24.5 Delayed Quote.36.67%
TOPIX INDEX -1.34% 2206.3 Delayed Quote.18.21%
Financials
Sales 2023 5 035 M 5 381 M 5 381 M
Net income 2023 -28,1 M -30,0 M -30,0 M
Net Debt 2023 561 M 599 M 599 M
P/E ratio 2023 -17,8x
Yield 2023 7,45%
Capitalization 507 M 542 M 542 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,21x
EV / Sales 2024 0,20x
Nbr of Employees 19 000
Free-Float 56,5%
Chart MUTARES SE & CO. KGAA
Duration : Period :
Mutares SE & Co. KGaA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MUTARES SE & CO. KGAA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 24,60 €
Average target price 34,00 €
Spread / Average Target 38,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Robin Laik Chief Executive Officer
Mark Friedrich Head-Finance
Volker Rofalski Chairman-Supervisory Board
Christian Bardorsch Manager-Information Technology
Libby Robertson Operations Manager UK
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MUTARES SE & CO. KGAA36.67%542
BLACKSTONE INC.15.27%61 712
KKR & CO. INC.15.47%47 063
LEGAL & GENERAL PLC-3.69%17 638
ARES MANAGEMENT CORPORATION33.62%16 641
FRANKLIN RESOURCES, INC.-2.43%12 892
