Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Mutares SE & Co. KGaA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MUX   DE000A2NB650

MUTARES SE & CO. KGAA

(MUX)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  03:16:13 2023-04-12 am EDT
20.60 EUR   -0.24%
03:11aPortugal says four groups submitted binding offers for nationalised Efacec
RE
04/06Mutares Se & Co. Kgaa : Net income for financial year 2022 increases by 44% to EUR 72.9 million and is expected to continue to grow strongly in 2023
EQ
04/06Mutares SE & Co. KGaA plans to distribute a base dividend of EUR 1.00 per share; additional performance dividend of up to EUR 1.00 per share dependent on exit proceeds up to Annual General Meeting
EQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Portugal says four groups submitted binding offers for nationalised Efacec

04/12/2023 | 03:11am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

LISBON (Reuters) - Four Portuguese and foreign companies have submitted binding offers to buy a 71.7% stake in loss-making engineering firm Efacec, once owned by Angolan businesswoman Isabel dos Santos and nationalised in 2020, state holding company Parpublica said.

It said in a statement late on Tuesday that it "had received, within the established deadline, improved binding proposals" from three private equity funds - Germany's Mutares, U.S.-based Oaktree and Portugal's Oxy Capital.

It received another from a consortium owned by Portuguese companies Visabeira and Sodecia, it said.

Visabeira is a conglomerate with businesses ranging from telecommunications and energy to tourism, while Sodecia manufactures automotive components.

Portugal nationalized the majority stake in Efacec Power Solutions in July 2020 after Isabel dos Santos, the daughter of former Angolan President Jose Eduardo dos Santos, became a suspect in a fraud investigation in Angola and her bank accounts in Portugal were seized.

Dos Santos, who bought her stake in Efacec in 2015 for around 200 million euros ($218.4 million) through offshore company Winterfell 2 Limited, has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing.

Parpublica said it will now analyze the four proposals, without providing any details. Subsequently, it will classify the proposals by merit and send them to the government for a final decision.

The last time Efacec publicly disclosed its accounts was in 2020, when it booked a loss of 73.4 million euros and had gross debt of more than 180 million euros.

Efacec employs more than 2,300 people in Portugal and is deemed important by the government because of its innovative engineering projects, especially in the areas of energy and electric mobility.

($1 = 0.9158 euros)

(Reporting by Sergio Goncalves; Editing by Inti Landauro and Jan Harvey)


© Reuters 2023
All news about MUTARES SE & CO. KGAA
03:11aPortugal says four groups submitted binding offers for nationalised Efacec
RE
04/06Mutares Se & Co. Kgaa : Net income for financial year 2022 increases by 44% to EUR 72.9 mi..
EQ
04/06Mutares SE & Co. KGaA plans to distribute a base dividend of EUR 1.00 per share; additi..
EQ
04/06Mutares SE & Co. KGaA Provides Earnings Guidance for the Financial Year 2023
CI
04/06Mutares Se & Co. Kgaa Proposes Performance Dividend for 2022
CI
04/06Mutares Se & Co. Kgaa Proposes Dividend for the Financial Year 2022
CI
04/04Mutares Says Walor International Creditors Agree to Takeover Terms
MT
04/04Mutares Se & Co. Kgaa : Creditors of Walor International agree to the takeover terms propo..
EQ
04/04Mutares SE & Co. KGaA agreed to acquire WALOR S.A.
CI
03/20Mutares successfully placed EUR 100 million of the New Bond 2023/2027 and redeems the e..
EQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 4 001 M 4 367 M 4 367 M
Net income 2022 67,2 M 73,3 M 73,3 M
Net Debt 2022 289 M 315 M 315 M
P/E ratio 2022 5,57x
Yield 2022 7,26%
Capitalization 426 M 465 M 465 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,18x
EV / Sales 2023 0,14x
Nbr of Employees 14 000
Free-Float 56,5%
Chart MUTARES SE & CO. KGAA
Duration : Period :
Mutares SE & Co. KGaA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MUTARES SE & CO. KGAA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 20,65 €
Average target price 31,00 €
Spread / Average Target 50,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Robin Laik Chief Executive Officer
Mark Friedrich Head-Finance
Volker Rofalski Chairman-Supervisory Board
Christian Bardorsch Manager-Information Technology
Libby Robertson Operations Manager UK
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MUTARES SE & CO. KGAA14.72%465
BLACKSTONE INC.12.41%57 633
KKR & CO. INC.10.94%43 400
LEGAL & GENERAL PLC-0.40%17 697
ARES MANAGEMENT CORPORATION17.69%14 458
FRANKLIN RESOURCES, INC.2.96%13 315
Secure and increase the performance of your investments with our team of experts at your side.
Securing my Investments
fermer