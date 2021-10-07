Log in
    MUX   DE000A2NB650

MUTARES SE & CO. KGAA

(MUX)
Tenth buyside transaction in 2021: Mutares acquires Toshiba Transmission & Distribution Europe S.p.A. from Toshiba Group

10/07/2021 | 02:07pm EDT
  • Add-on acquisition to Balcke-Dürr Group
  • Engineering-Procurement-Construction Service provider for energy transmission and distribution
  • Strong expertise in HV/MV substations, smart grids, battery storage and renewables
  • Executed projects worth over EUR 350 million in the past years

Munich/Milan, 07 October 2021 - Mutares SE & Co. KGaA (ISIN: DE000A2NB650) has signed an agreement to acquire Toshiba Transmission & Distribution Europe S.p.A. ("Company") from Toshiba Group as add-on for Balcke-Dürr Group. The Company is a renowned provider of full turnkey projects in the energy field, operating primarily in Europe and Mediterranean countries. The closing of the transaction and the consequent rebranding is expected for the fourth quarter of 2021 and is still subject to certain customary market conditions precedent. The Company and Toshiba Group will continue to work closely as technological partners for the completion of existing projects and will continue to discuss potential business opportunities in the future.

The Company is headquartered in Genova, Italy and employs around 80 people across its branch offices. It delivers HV/MV full turnkey projects, battery storage systems, smart grids solutions and plants for renewable energies. Formerly known as Ansaldo T&D until 2012, the Company realized in its history over 200 installations all over the world.

"This deal marks our tenth acquisition in 2021 underlining our success growth story in the past years and years to come. The Company complements our existing portfolio in the field of power efficiency of Balcke-Dürr Group. With Toshiba Transmission & Distribution Europe S.p.A. we can now further concentrate and expand the business of renewable systems, which already today marks a very important business field and can contribute to a more sustainable source of energy," comments Johannes Laumann, CIO of Mutares.

Disclaimer

Mutares SE & Co. KgaA published this content on 07 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 October 2021 18:06:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 2 238 M 2 589 M 2 589 M
Net income 2021 237 M 274 M 274 M
Net Debt 2021 130 M 150 M 150 M
P/E ratio 2021 1,40x
Yield 2021 7,52%
Capitalization 333 M 385 M 385 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,21x
EV / Sales 2022 0,13x
Nbr of Employees 15 515
Free-Float 42,8%
Managers and Directors
Robin Laik Chief Executive Officer
Mark Friedrich Chief Financial Officer
Volker Rofalski Chairman-Supervisory Board
Christian Bardorsch Manager-Information Technology
Kristian Schleede Chief Operating & Restructuring Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MUTARES SE & CO. KGAA46.18%384
BLACKSTONE INC.75.70%74 763
KKR & CO. INC.52.78%36 066
LEGAL & GENERAL PLC5.67%22 629
THE CARLYLE GROUP INC.51.91%16 958
AMUNDI8.01%16 844