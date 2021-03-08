Indian shares flat as HDFC weighs; Muthoot Finance falls

BENGALURU, March 8 (Reuters) - Indian shares ended flat on
Monday, as losses in top non-banking finance company HDFC
countered gains in information technology and energy stocks,
while top gold financing company Muthoot Finance fell after the
death of its chairman.
The blue chip NSE Nifty 50 index added 0.12% to
close at 14,956.20, while the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex
gained 0.07% to close at 50,441.07. Both indexes had gained as
much as 1.2% earlier in the session.
Market sentiment also tracked global shares, which were
mixed as initial optimism over the U.S. Senate's passing of a
$1.9 trillion stimulus bill gave way to inflation fears.
In domestic trading, Muthoot Finance Ltd shed
2.4%, after the company said https://bit.ly/3v3Lqva its chairman
M. G. George Muthoot passed away on Friday. Local papers said
the chairman fell to his death from the fourth floor of his
house.
The Nifty Financial Services Index, which rose
1.62% last week, closed 0.37% lower. HDFC Ltd was the
biggest drag to the Nifty 50 index, falling 1.3%.
The Nifty IT index, which rose 3.82% last week,
continued to add to its gains, closing 0.47% higher.
The Nifty energy index ended 1.14% higher, amid
a surge in Brent crude futures to their highest in more than a
year.
Defence, mining equipment and rail coach maker BEML Ltd
closed 20% higher after the Mint newspaper reported https://bit.ly/3kVpvS3
that at least six companies, including automakers Tata Motors
Ltd and Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd, are
looking to buy a 26% stake in the state-run company.
Search engine company Just Dial Ltd gained 10%
after it signed https://bit.ly/3kV8mIh a deal to become an
advertising sponsor for the upcoming season of the Indian
Premier League cricket tournament.
The Economic Times newspaper also reported https://bit.ly/3bpKj0X
that the digital arm of the Tata Group conglomerate held talks
with Just Dial for a strategic alliance or a stake.
(Reporting by Anuron Kumar Mitra in Bengaluru; Editing by
Shailesh Kuber)