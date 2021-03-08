Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NSE India Stock Exchange  >  Muthoot Finance Limited    MUTHOOTFIN   INE414G01012

MUTHOOT FINANCE LIMITED

(MUTHOOTFIN)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange - 03/08 05:29:28 am
1259.45 INR   -2.36%
05:31aIndian shares flat as HDFC weighs; Muthoot Finance falls
RE
05:30aIndian shares flat as HDFC weighs; Muthoot Finance falls
RE
01:05aMUTHOOT FINANCE  : Shares of India's Muthoot Finance drop after chairman's death
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Indian shares flat as HDFC weighs; Muthoot Finance falls

03/08/2021 | 05:30am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BENGALURU, March 8 (Reuters) - Indian shares ended flat on Monday, as losses in top non-banking finance company HDFC countered gains in information technology and energy stocks, while top gold financing company Muthoot Finance fell after the death of its chairman.

The blue chip NSE Nifty 50 index added 0.12% to close at 14,956.20, while the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex gained 0.07% to close at 50,441.07. Both indexes had gained as much as 1.2% earlier in the session.

Market sentiment also tracked global shares, which were mixed as initial optimism over the U.S. Senate's passing of a $1.9 trillion stimulus bill gave way to inflation fears.

In domestic trading, Muthoot Finance Ltd shed 2.4%, after the company said https://bit.ly/3v3Lqva its chairman M. G. George Muthoot passed away on Friday. Local papers said the chairman fell to his death from the fourth floor of his house.

The Nifty Financial Services Index, which rose 1.62% last week, closed 0.37% lower. HDFC Ltd was the biggest drag to the Nifty 50 index, falling 1.3%.

The Nifty IT index, which rose 3.82% last week, continued to add to its gains, closing 0.47% higher.

The Nifty energy index ended 1.14% higher, amid a surge in Brent crude futures to their highest in more than a year.

Defence, mining equipment and rail coach maker BEML Ltd closed 20% higher after the Mint newspaper reported https://bit.ly/3kVpvS3 that at least six companies, including automakers Tata Motors Ltd and Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd, are looking to buy a 26% stake in the state-run company.

Search engine company Just Dial Ltd gained 10% after it signed https://bit.ly/3kV8mIh a deal to become an advertising sponsor for the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League cricket tournament.

The Economic Times newspaper also reported https://bit.ly/3bpKj0X that the digital arm of the Tata Group conglomerate held talks with Just Dial for a strategic alliance or a stake. (Reporting by Anuron Kumar Mitra in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BEML LIMITED -1.91% 1171.9 End-of-day quote.21.05%
HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORPORATION LIMITED -1.55% 2543.25 End-of-day quote.-0.60%
JUST DIAL LIMITED 10.00% 963.95 Delayed Quote.38.44%
MAHINDRA AND MAHINDRA LTD 1.26% 851 Delayed Quote.16.63%
MUTHOOT FINANCE LIMITED -2.36% 1259.45 Delayed Quote.6.55%
SENSEX 30 0.07% 50441.07 Real-time Quote.5.56%
TATA MOTORS LIMITED -4.16% 325.1 End-of-day quote.76.97%
All news about MUTHOOT FINANCE LIMITED
05:31aIndian shares flat as HDFC weighs; Muthoot Finance falls
RE
05:30aIndian shares flat as HDFC weighs; Muthoot Finance falls
RE
01:05aMUTHOOT FINANCE  : Shares of India's Muthoot Finance drop after chairman's death
RE
12:46aIndian shares rise as energy stocks jump; Muthoot Finance falls
RE
03/07MUTHOOT FINANCE  : Chairman Passes Away
MT
02/21MUTHOOT FINANCE  : Board Approves Plan to Raise Nearly $827 Million Via Debt Sec..
MT
02/17MARKET CHATTER : Crisil Upgrades Muthoot Finance's Long-term Debt Rating
MT
01/16INDIA CENTRAL BANK LIKELY TO PROPOSE : sources
RE
01/16India central bank likely to propose stricter rules for shadow banks - source..
RE
2020MUTHOOT FINANCE  : Moody's Upgrades Muthoot Finance's Outlook to Stable
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 105 B 1 437 M 1 437 M
Net income 2021 36 684 M 501 M 501 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 14,1x
Yield 2021 1,27%
Capitalization 517 B 7 062 M 7 071 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 4,92x
Capi. / Sales 2022 4,17x
Nbr of Employees 25 554
Free-Float 26,6%
Chart MUTHOOT FINANCE LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Muthoot Finance Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MUTHOOT FINANCE LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts
Average target price
Last Close Price 1 289,85 
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
George Alexander Muthoot MD & Non-Independent Executive Director
Oommen K. Mammen Chief Financial Officer
Mathai George George Muthoot Chairman
A. Rajesh Secretary & Compliance Officer
Jose Mathew Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MUTHOOT FINANCE LIMITED6.55%7 062
BAJAJ FINANCE LIMITED2.80%44 575
SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL15.53%23 414
ORIX CORPORATION14.80%20 492
ACOM CO., LTD.11.11%7 091
ONEMAIN HOLDINGS, INC.9.43%7 080
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ