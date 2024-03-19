(Please scan this QR code to view this Draft Shelf Prospectus)
Draft Shelf Prospectus
March 19, 2024
MUTHOOT FINANCE LIMITED
Our Company was originally incorporated at Kochi, Kerala as a private limited company on March 14, 1997 under the provisions of the Companies Act, 1956, with the name "The Muthoot Finance Private Limited". Subsequently, by a fresh certificate of incorporation dated May 16, 2007, our name was changed to "Muthoot Finance Private Limited". Our Company was converted into a public limited company on November 18, 2008 with the name "Muthoot Finance Limited" and received a fresh certificate of incorporation consequent to change in status on December 02, 2008 from the Registrar of Companies, Kerala and Lakshadweep. For further details regarding changes to the name and registered office of our Company, see section titled "History and Main Objects" on page 107 of this Draft Shelf Prospectus. Our Company is an Upper Layer Non-Banking Financial Company, registered with the Reserve Bank of India under Section 45-IA of the RBI Act, 1934 having registration no.N.16.00167 dated December 12, 2008.
Corporate identity number: L65910KL1997PLC011300; PAN: AABCT0343B
Registered and Corporate Office: 2nd Floor, Muthoot Chambers, Opposite Saritha Theatre Complex, Banerji Road, Kochi 682 018, India.
Tel: (+91 484) 239 4712; Fax: (+91 484) 239 6506; Website: www.muthootfinance.com; Email: ncd@muthootgroup.com
Company Secretary and Compliance Officer: Rajesh A.; Tel: (+91 484) 6690255; Fax: (+91 484) 239 6506; E-mail:cs@muthootgroup.com
Chief Financial Officer: Oommen K Mammen; Tel: (+91 484) 2397156 Email: oommen@muthootgroup.com
PUBLIC ISSUE BY MUTHOOT FINANCE LIMITED, ("COMPANY" OR "ISSUER") OF SECURED REDEEMABLE NON-CONVERTIBLE DEBENTURES OF FACE VALUE OF ₹ 1,000 EACH, ("NCDs"), FOR AN AMOUNT UP TO ₹ 53,000 MILLION ("SHELF LIMIT") HEREINAFTER REFERRED TO AS THE "ISSUE". THE NCDs WILL BE ISSUED IN ONE OR MORE TRANCHES UP TO THE SHELF LIMIT, ON TERMS AND CONDITIONS AS SET OUT IN THE RELEVANT TRANCHE PROSPECTUS FOR ANY TRANCHE ISSUE (EACH A "TRANCHE ISSUE") WHICH SHOULD BE READ TOGETHER WITH THIS DRAFT SHELF PROSPECTUS AND THE SHELF PROSPECTUS (COLLECTIVELY THE "OFFER DOCUMENTS"). THE ISSUE IS BEING MADE PURSUANT TO THE PROVISIONS OF SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE BOARD OF INDIA (ISSUE AND LISTING OF NON-CONVERTIBLE SECURITIES) REGULATIONS, 2021 AS AMENDED (THE "SEBI NCS REGULATIONS"), THE COMPANIES ACT, 2013 AND RULES MADE THEREUNDER AS AMENDED TO THE EXTENT NOTIFIED.
PROMOTERS
George Alexander Muthoot
Tel: (+91 484) 6690215;
Email:ga.muthoot@muthootgroup.com
George Jacob Muthoot
Tel: (+91 471) 2329058;
Email: gj.muthoot@muthootgroup.com
George Thomas Muthoot
Tel: (+91 481) 2581012;
Email: gt.muthoot@muthootgroup.com
JOINT STATUTORY AUDITORS
Elias George & Co., Chartered Accountants
Babu A Kallivayalil & Co.
Address: 38/1968A, EGC House, HIG Avenue, Gandhi Nagar, Kochi, 682020
Address: IInd Floor, Manchu Complex, P.T Usha Road, Kochi -682011
Tel: (+91 484) 2204008;
Tel: (+91 484) 2363119;
Email:eliasgeorge@asianetindia.com
Email:babu.kallivayalil@gmail.com
Contact person: Mr. Thomson Thomas
Contact Person: Mr. Babu Kallivayalil
GENERAL RISK
Investment in non-convertible securities is risky and investors should not invest any funds in such securities unless they can afford to take the risk attached to such investments. Investors are advised to take an informed decision and to read the Risk Factors carefully before investing in this Issue. For taking an investment decision, the investors must rely on their own examination of the Issue including the risks involved in it. Specific attention of the investors is invited to the section titled "Risk Factors" on page 12 of this Draft Shelf Prospectus and section titled "Material Developments" on page 164 of this Draft Shelf Prospectus before making an investment in this Issue. These risks are not, and are not intended to be, a complete list of all risks and considerations relevant to the non-convertible securities or investor's decision to purchase such securities. This Draft Shelf Prospectus has not been and the NCDs have not been approved or recommended by any regulatory authority in India, including the SEBI the Reserve Bank of India ("RBI"), the Registrar of Companies at Kerala and Lakshadweep ("RoC") or any stock exchange in India nor does SEBI guarantee the accuracy or adequacy of this document.
ISSUER'S ABSOLUTE RESPONSIBILITY
The Issuer, having made all reasonable inquiries, accepts responsibility for, and confirms that this Draft Shelf Prospectus read together with the Shelf Prospectus and the relevant Tranche Prospectus for a Tranche Issue contains and will contain all information with regard to the Issuer and the relevant Tranche Issue, which is material in the context of the Issue and the relevant Tranche Issue. The information contained in this Draft Shelf Prospectus read together with the Shelf Prospectus and the relevant Tranche Prospectus for a Tranche Issue is true and correct in all material respects and is not misleading in any material respect and that the opinions and intentions expressed herein are honestly held and that there are no other facts, the omission of which makes this Draft Shelf Prospectus as a whole, or any of such information or the expression of any such opinions or intentions misleading.
CREDIT RATING
The NCDs proposed to be issued under this Issue have been rated [ICRA] AA+/Stable (pronounced as ICRA Double A
plus rating with stable outlook) by ICRA vide its letters dated January 23, 2024 and January 24, 2024 from ICRA Limited
ICRA Limited
along with the rating rationale dated January 29, 2024. The aforesaid rating of the NCDs by ICRA indicates high degree of
Building No.8, 2nd Floor, Tower A, DLF Cyber City, Phase II, Gurgaon - 122002
safety regarding timely servicing of financial obligations. Such instruments carry very low credit risk. [Rating given by the
Tel: (+91) (124) 4545 300;
Credit Rating Agency is valid as on the date of this Draft Shelf Prospectus and shall remain valid until the ratings are
Email:amit.gupta@icraindia.com;
revised or withdrawn. ICRA reserves the right to review and / or, revise the above rating at any time on the basis of new
Website:www.icra.in
information or unavailability of information or such other circumstances, which ICRA believes, may have an impact on
Contact Person: Mr. Amit Kumar Gupta
the rating assigned. In case of any change in the rating until the date of issuance or listing of NCDs, our Company will
inform the investors through public notices/ advertisements in all those newspapers in which pre issue advertisement has
been given. These ratings are not a recommendation to buy, sell or hold securities and investors should take their own
decisions. For the rating letter, rationale / press release of these ratings, see page 300 of this Draft Shelf Prospectus.
PUBLIC COMMENTS
The Draft Shelf Prospectus dated March 19, 2024 has been filed with BSE Limited ("Stock Exchange" / "BSE"), pursuant to the provisions of the SEBI NCS Regulations and will be open for public comments for a period of seven Working Days (i.e., until 5 p.m., March 27, 2024) from the date of filing of this Draft Shelf Prospectus with the Stock Exchange.
LISTING
The NCDs offered through this Draft Shelf Prospectus / Shelf Prospectus along with the relevant Tranche Prospectus for each Tranche Issue are proposed to be listed on BSE. For the purposes of this Issue, BSE shall be the Designated Stock Exchange. Our Company has received an 'in-principle' approval from BSE vide their letter no. [●] dated [●].
COUPON RATE, COUPON PAYMENT FREQUENCY, REDEMPTION DATE, REDEMPTION AMOUNT & ELIGIBLE INVESTORS
For details relating to Coupon Rate, Coupon Payment Frequency, Redemption Date and Redemption Amount of the NCDs, see section titled "Issue Related Information" on page 166 of this Draft Shelf Prospectus. For details relating to eligible investors please see "The Issue" on page 40 of this Draft Shelf Prospectus. The Issue is not underwritten.
LEAD MANAGER TO THE ISSUE
REGISTRAR TO THE ISSUE
DEBENTURE TRUSTEE**
A. K. Capital Services Limited
LINK INTIME INDIA PRIVATE LIMITED
IDBI TRUSTEESHIP SERVICES LIMITED
603, 6th Floor, Windsor,
C-101, 1st Floor, 247 Park, L B S Marg,
Universal Insurance Building
Off CST Road, Kalina, Santacruz - (East),
Vikhroli West,
Ground Floor, Sir P. M. Road, Fort
Mumbai - 400 098, India
Mumbai 400 083, Maharashtra, India
Mumbai 400 001, India
Tel: (+91 22) 6754 6500
Tel: +91 810 811 4949
Tel: (+91 22) 2240807071
Fax: (+91 22) 6610 0594
Fax: (+91 22) 4918 6195
Fax: (+91 22) 66311776
Email:mfl.ncd2024@akgroup.co.in
Email: mfl.ncd2024@linkintime.co.in
Email:ashishnaik@idbitrustee.com,niharika@idbitrustee.com
Investor Grievance Email: investor.grievance@akgroup.co.in
Investor Grievance Email:mfl.ncd2024@linkintime.co.in
Website: www.idbitrustee.com
Website: www.akgroup.co.in
Website: www.linkintime.co.in
Contact Person: Mr. Ashish Naik/Ms. Niharika Shinde-Dey
Contact Person: Ms. Aanchal Wagle/ Mr. Milan Soni
Contact Person: Shanti Gopalakrishnan
Investor Grievance Mail: response@idbitrustee.com
Compliance Officer: Mr. Tejas Davda
SEBI Registration No.: INR000004058
SEBI Registration No.: IND000000460
SEBI Registration No.: INM000010411
ISSUE PROGRAMME *
ISSUE OPENS ON: As specified in the relevant Tranche Prospectus
ISSUE CLOSES ON: As specified in the relevant Tranche Prospectus
- This Issue shall remain open for subscription on Working Days from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. (Indian Standard Time) during the period indicated in the relevant Tranche Prospectus, except that the relevant Tranche Issue may close on such earlier date or extended date (subject to a minimum period of three Working Days and a maximum period of ten Working Days from the date of opening of the relevant Tranche Issue and subject to not exceeding thirty days from the date of filing of relevant Tranche Prospectus with ROC) as may be decided by the Board of Directors of our Company or the NCD Committee of the Board of Directors of the Company, subject to compliance with Regulation 33A of the SEBI NCS Regulations. In the event of an early closure or extension of the relevant Tranche Issue, our Company shall ensure that notice of the same is provided to the prospective investors through an advertisement in all the newspapers in which pre-issue advertisement for opening of the relevant Tranche Issue has been given on or before such earlier or initial date of such Issue closure. Application Forms for this Issue will be accepted only from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. (Indian Standard Time) On the Issue Closing Date, the Application Forms will be accepted only between 10:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. (Indian Standard Time) and uploaded until 5:00 p.m. or such extended time as may be permitted by the Stock Exchange. Further, pending mandate requests for bids placed on the last day of bidding will be validated by 5:00 p.m. (Indian Standard Time) on one Working Day post the Issue Closing Date. For further details, see "Issue Related Information" on page 166 of this Draft Shelf Prospectus.
- IDBI Trusteeship Services Limited under regulation 8 of the SEBI NCS Regulations has by its letter dated March 14, 2024 given its consent for its appointment as Debenture Trustee to this Issue and for its name to be included in this Draft Shelf Prospectus and in all the subsequent periodical communications sent to the holders of the Debentures issued pursuant to this Issue.
A copy of the Shelf Prospectus and the relevant Tranche Prospectus shall be filed with the Registrar of Companies, Kerala and Lakshadweep, in terms of Section 26 and 31 of the Companies Act, 2013, along with the endorsed/certified copies of all requisite documents. For further details, see "Material Contracts and Documents for Inspection" on page 296 of this Draft Shelf Prospectus.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
9
PRESENTATION OF FINANCIAL AND OTHER INFORMATION
10
SECTION II: RISK FACTORS
12
SECTION III: INTRODUCTION
33
GENERAL INFORMATION
33
THE ISSUE
40
OBJECTS OF THE ISSUE
45
STATEMENT OF POSSIBLE TAX BENEFITS AVAILABLE TO THE DEBENTURE HOLDERS UNDER THE
APPLICABLE LAWS IN INDIA
47
SECTION IV: ABOUT THE ISSUER AND INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
55
INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
55
OUR BUSINESS
89
HISTORY AND MAIN OBJECTS
107
CAPITAL STRUCTURE
112
OUR MANAGEMENT
120
OUR PROMOTERS
142
SECTION V: FINANCIAL INFORMATION
145
DISCLOSURES ON EXISTING FINANCIAL INDEBTEDNESS
151
MATERIAL DEVELOPMENTS
164
SECTION VI: ISSUE RELATED INFORMATION
166
TERMS OF THE ISSUE
166
ISSUE STRUCTURE
171
ISSUE PROCEDURE
188
SECTION VII: LEGAL AND OTHER INFORMATION
214
PENDING PROCEEDINGS AND STATUTORY DEFAULTS
214
OTHER REGULATORY AND STATUTORY DISCLOSURES
222
DISCLAIMER
250
UNDERTAKING BY THE ISSUER
252
ISSUERS ABSOLUTE RESPONSIBILITY
253
REGULATIONS AND POLICIES
254
SUMMARY OF KEY PROVISIONS OF ARTICLES OF ASSOCIATION
270
MATERIAL CONTRACTS AND DOCUMENTS FOR INSPECTION
296
DECLARATION
298
ICRA RATING LETTER AND RATIONALE
300
CONSENT OF THE DEBENTURE TRUSTEE
318
ANNEXURE FS - A1: AUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
322
ANNEXURE FS - A2: LIMITED REVIEW FINANCIAL RESULTS (JUNE 30, 2023)
1016
ANNEXURE FS - A3: LIMITED REVIEW FINANCIAL RESULTS (SEPTEMBER 30, 2023)
1031
ANNEXURE FS - A4: LIMITED REVIEW FINANCIAL RESULTS (DECEMBER 31, 2023)
1049
ANNEXURE FS - A5: ASSET LIABILITY MANAGEMENT STATEMENT
1065
SECTION I: GENERAL
DEFINITIONS / ABBREVIATIONS
Company related terms
Term
Description
"We", "us", "our", "the
Muthoot Finance Limited, a public limited company incorporated under the Companies Act, 1956
Company", and "Issuer"
and having its registered office at Muthoot Chambers, Opposite Saritha Theatre Complex, 2nd
Floor, Banerji Road, Kochi 682 018, Kerala, India.
AOA / Articles / Articles
Articles of Association of our Company.
of Association
Audited
Consolidated
Audited consolidated financial statements for financial years ended March 31, 2023, and March
Financial Statements
31, 2022, prepared in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in India,
including the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) specified under section 133 of the
Companies Act 2013 read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as
amended , as audited by the Joint Statutory Auditors along with the audit report dated May 19,
2023, and May 26, 2022 respectively, and the audited consolidated financial statements for
financial year March 31, 2021 prepared in accordance with accounting principles generally
accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) specified under section
133 of the Companies Act 2013 read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules,
2015, as amended , as audited by the Previous Auditor along with the audit report dated June 02,
2021.
Audited
Standalone
Audited standalone financial statements for financial years ended March 31, 2023, and March 31,
Financial Statements
2022 prepared in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in India, including
the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) specified under section 133 of the Companies Act
2013 read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended, as
audited by the Joint Statutory Auditors with the audit reports dated May 19, 2023, and May 26,
2022 respectively, and the audited standalone financial statements for financial year ended March
31, 2021 prepared in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in India, including
the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) specified under section 133 of the Companies Act
2013 read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended, as
audited by the Previous Auditor along with the audit report dated June 02, 2021.
Audited
Financial
Audited Consolidated Financial Statements and Audited Standalone Financial Statements
Statements
collectively.
Board / Board of Directors
The Board of Directors of our Company and includes any Committee thereof from time to time.
Equity Shares
Equity shares of face value of ₹10 each of our Company.
Group Companies
Group companies includes such companies, other than promoter(s), subsidiary/subsidiaries, with
which there were related party transactions, during the period for which financial information is
disclosed in the offer documents, as covered under the applicable accounting standards and also
other companies as considered material by the Board.
Statutory Auditors / Joint
M/s Elias George & Co., Chartered Accountants, FRN.: 000801S, 38/1968A, EGC House, HIG
Statutory Auditors
Avenue, Gandhi Nagar, Kochi 682020 and M/s Babu A. Kallivayalil & Co., Chartered
Accountants, FRN:05374S, II Floor, Manchu Complex, P T Usha Road, Kochi-682 011 were
appointed as Joint Statutory Auditors of the Company by the Board of Directors with effect from
November 19, 2021 and the appointment was subsequently approved by the Shareholders of the
Company through the resolution passed through postal ballot in December 27, 2021. Further, the
Statutory Auditors were re-appointed for further period of 2 years by the shareholders of the
Company at the 25th Annual General Meeting of the Company held on August 31, 2022.
Limited Review Financial
Collectively, the unaudited consolidated and standalone financial results for the quarter ended
Results
June 30, 2023, the unaudited consolidated financial results and the unaudited standalone financial
results for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2023, and the unaudited consolidated
financial results and the unaudited standalone financial results for the quarter and nine months
ended December 31, 2023 along with the respective limited review reports issued thereon by the
Joint Statutory Auditors of our Company.
Limited Review Report
The report on the unaudited consolidated and standalone financial results of our Company for the
quarter ended June 30, 2023 dated August 11, 2023 issued by the Joint Statutory Auditors of our
Company, the report on the unaudited consolidated financial results and the unaudited standalone
financial results of our Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2023 dated
November 09, 2023 issued by the Joint Statutory Auditors of our Company, and the report on the
unaudited consolidated financial results and the unaudited standalone financial results of our
1
Term
Description
Company for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2023 dated February 14, 2024
issued by the Joint Statutory Auditors of our Company.
Memorandum / MOA
Memorandum of Association of our Company, as amended.
NCD Committee
The committee constituted by our Board of Directors by a board resolution dated May 16, 2018.
Promoters
George Thomas Muthoot, George Jacob Muthoot and George Alexander Muthoot.
Promoter Group
Such individuals and entities which constitute the promoter group of our Company pursuant to
Regulation 2(1)(pp) of the SEBI ICDR Regulations.
ROC
The Registrar of Companies, Kerala and Lakshadweep.
₹/ Rs./ INR/ Rupees
The lawful currency of the Republic of India.
Previous Auditor
M/s. Varma & Varma, FRN: 004532S, "Sree Raghavam", Building No. 53/2600 B, C, D & E,
Off Subhash Chandra Bose Road, Vyttila P.O., Kochi- 682019 resigned with effect from
November 10, 2021.
Senior Management
Senior Management of our Company in accordance with Regulation 2(1)(iia) of the SEBI NCS
Regulations
Subsidiary(ies)
(i) Asia Asset Finance PLC, a company registered in the Republic of Sri Lanka, under the
Companies Act No.7, of 2007, having its registered office at No.76/1, Dharmapala Mawatha,
Colombo 03, Sri Lanka.
(ii) Muthoot Homefin (India) Limited, a company registered in India, having its registered office
at Muthoot Chambers, Kurians Tower Banerji Road, Ernakulam North, Kochi, Ernakulam,
Kerala - 682018.
(iii) Belstar Microfinance Limited (formerly known as Belstar Microfinance Private Limited), a
company registered in India, having its registered office at New No. 33, Old No. 14, 48th
Street, 9th Avenue, Ashok Nagar, Chennai, Tamil Nadu- 600083.
(iv) Muthoot Insurance Brokers Private Limited, a company registered in India, having its
registered office at 3rd Floor, Muthoot Chambers, Banerji Road Ernakulam, Kerala- 682018.
(v) Muthoot Money Limited (formerly known as Muthoot Money Private Limited), a company
registered in India, having its registered office at 41 4108 A 18 Opp Saritha Theatre Banerji
Road, Ernakulam- 682018.
(vi) Muthoot Asset Management Private Limited, a company registered in India, having its
registered office at 206, Ghatla Village Road, 206, Ghatla Village Road, Mumbai 400071.
(vii) Muthoot Trustee Private Limited, a company registered in India, having its registered office
at 206, Ghatla Village Road, 206, Ghatla Village Road, Mumbai 400071.
Issue related terms
Term
Description
Abridged Prospectus
A memorandum containing the salient features of the Shelf Prospectus and relevant Tranche
Prospectus.
Acknowledgement slip
The slip or document issued by the Designated Intermediary to an Applicant as proof of
registration of the Application Form.
Allotment / Allotted
Unless the context otherwise requires, the allotment of the NCDs pursuant to the Issue to the
Allottees.
Allottee(s)
The successful applicant to whom the NCDs are being/have been allotted.
Allotment Advice
The communication sent to the Allottees conveying details of NCDs allotted to the Allottees in
accordance with the Basis of Allotment.
Applicant / Investor
Any person who applies for issuance and Allotment of NCDs through ASBA process or through
UPI Mechanism pursuant to the terms of this Draft Shelf Prospectus, the Shelf Prospectus,
Tranche Prospectus and Abridged Prospectus and the Application Form for the Tranche Issue.
Application
An application for Allotment of NCDs made through the ASBA process or through the UPI
Mechanism offered pursuant to the Issue by submission of a valid Application Form and
authorizing an SCSB to block the Application Amount in the ASBA Account.
Application Amount
The aggregate value of the NCDs applied for, as indicated in the Application Form for the
respective Tranche Prospectus or the amount blocked in the ASBA Account.
Application Form/ASBA
Form in terms of which an Applicant shall make an offer to subscribe to NCDs through the ASBA
Form
process or through the UPI Mechanism and which will be considered as the Application for
Allotment of NCDs, in terms of the Shelf Prospectus and the relevant Tranche Prospectus.
ASBA Application or
An application (whether physical or electronic) to subscribe to the NCDs offered pursuant to the
"Application Supported by
Issue by submission of a valid Application Form and authorizing the relevant SCSB to block the
Blocked Amount"
Application Amount in the relevant ASBA Account or to block the Application Amount using
the UPI Mechanism, where the Bid Amount will be blocked upon acceptance of UPI Mandate
Request by retail investors for an Application Amount of up to UPI Application Limit (being
2
Term
Description
₹500,000 for public issue of debt securities) which will be considered as the application for
Allotment in terms of the Shelf Prospectus and relevant Tranche Prospectus.
ASBA Account
An account maintained with an SCSB which will be blocked by such SCSB to the extent of the
Application Amount of an Applicant.
Banker to the Issue
Collectively, the Public Issue Account Bank(s), Refund Bank and Sponsor Bank, as specified in
the relevant Tranche Prospectus for each Tranche Issue..
Base Issue
As specified in the relevant Tranche Prospectus for each Tranche Issue.
Basis of Allotment
As specified in the relevant Tranche Prospectus for each Tranche Issue.
Bidding Centres
Centres at which the Designated Intermediaries shall accept the Application Forms, i.e.,
Designated Branches of SCSB, Specified Locations for Members of the Syndicate, Broker
Centres for Registered Brokers, Designated RTA Locations for RTAs and Designated CDP
Locations for CDPs.
Broker Centres
Broker centres notified by the Stock Exchanges where Applicants can submit the ASBA Forms
(including ASBA Forms under UPI in case of UPI Investors) to a Registered Broker. The details
of such Broker Centres, along with the names and contact details of the Trading Members are
available on the website of the Stock Exchange at www.bseindia.com
Category
I
(Institutional
• Public financial institutions, scheduled commercial banks, Indian multilateral and bilateral
Investors)
development financial institutions which are authorized to invest in the NCDs;
• Provident funds and pension funds with a minimum corpus of ₹250 million, superannuation
funds and gratuity funds, which are authorized to invest in the NCDs;
• Alternative Investment Funds, subject to investment conditions applicable to them under the
Securities and Exchange Board of India (Alternative Investment Funds) Regulations, 2012;
• Resident Venture Capital Funds registered with SEBI;
• Insurance companies registered with the IRDAI;
• State industrial development corporations;
• Insurance funds set up and managed by the army, navy, or air force of the Union of India;
• Insurance funds set up and managed by the Department of Posts, the Union of India;
• Systemically Important Non-Banking Financial Company registered with the RBI or Non-
Banking Financial Company registered with the RBI having a total assets of ₹ 5,000 million
or more as per the last audited financial statements;;
• National Investment Fund set up by resolution no. F.No. 2/3/2005-DDII dated November 23,
2005 of the Government of India published in the Gazette of India; and
• Mutual funds registered with SEBI.
Category
II
(Non
• Companies within the meaning of Section 2(20) of the Companies Act, 2013;
Institutional Investors)
• Statutory bodies/ corporations and societies registered under the applicable laws in India and
authorized to invest in the NCDs;
• Co-operative banks and regional rural banks;
• Trusts including public/private charitable/religious trusts which are authorized to invest in
the NCDs;
• Scientific and/or industrial research organisations, which are authorized to invest in the
NCDs;
• Partnership firms in the name of the partners;
• Limited liability partnerships formed and registered under the provisions of the Limited
Liability Partnership Act, 2008 (No. 6 of 2009);
• Association of Persons;
• Any other incorporated and/ or unincorporated body of persons.
Category
III
(High
Net
Resident Indian individuals or Hindu Undivided Families through the Karta applying for an
Worth
Individual
amount aggregating to above ₹10,00,000 across all options of NCDs in the Issue.
Investors)
Category
IV
(Retail
Retail individual investors, resident Indian individuals or Hindu Undivided Families through the
Individual
Investors)
or
Karta applying for an amount aggregating up to and including ₹10,00,000 across all options of
Retail
Individual
NCDs in the Issue and shall include Retail Individual Investors, who have submitted bid for an
Bidder(s)/RIB
amount not more than UPI Application Limit (being ₹500,000 for public issue of debt securities)
in any of the bidding options in the Issue (including HUFs applying through their Karta and does
not include NRIs) though UPI Mechanism.
Client ID
Client identification number maintained with one of the Depositories in relation to the demat
account.
Collecting
Depository
A depository participant as defined under the Depositories Act, 1996, registered with SEBI and
Participant or CDP
who is eligible to procure Applications in the Issue, at the Designated CDP Locations in terms of
SEBI Master Circular.
3
Term
Description
Coupon Rate
The rate of interest payable in connection with the NCDs in accordance with the relevant Tranche
Prospectus.
Debenture
Holder (s) /
The holders of the NCDs whose name appears in the database of the relevant Depository.
NCD Holder(s)
Debt Listing Agreement
The listing agreement entered into between our Company and BSE Limited on February 1, 2016
in connection with the listing of NCDs of our Company.
Debenture
Trustee
Agreement dated March 14, 2024 entered into between our Company and the Debenture Trustee.
Agreement
Debenture Trust Deed
The trust deed to be executed by our Company and the Debenture Trustee for creating the security
over the NCDs issued under the Issue.
Demographic Details
Details of the investor such as address, bank account details and occupation, which are based on
the details provided by the Applicant in the Application Form.
Deemed Date of Allotment
The date on which the Board or the NCD Committee of the Board constituted by resolution of
the Board dated May 16, 2018 approves the Allotment of the NCDs for each Tranche Issue. The
actual Allotment of NCDs may take place on a date other than the Deemed Date of Allotment.
All benefits relating to the NCDs including interest on NCDs (as specified for each Tranche Issue
by way of relevant Tranche Prospectus) shall be available to the Debenture holders from the
Deemed Date of Allotment.
Depositories Act
The Depositories Act, 1996, as amended from time to time.
Depository(ies)
National Securities Depository Limited (NSDL) and /or Central Depository Services (India)
Limited (CDSL).
DP
/
Depository
A depository participant as defined under the Depositories Act.
Participant
Designated Branches
Such branches of SCSBs which shall collect the Applications and a list of which is available on
http://www.sebi.gov.in or at such other website as may be prescribed by SEBI from time to time.
Designated
CDP
Such locations of the CDPs where Applicants can submit the Application Forms. The details of
Locations
such Designated CDP Locations, along with names and contact details of the Collecting
Depository Participants eligible to accept Application Forms are available on the respective
websites of the Stock Exchange (www.bseindia.com and www.nseindia.com) as updated from
time to time.
Designated Date
The date on which Registrar to the Issue issues instruction to SCSBs for transfer of funds from
the ASBA Account to the Public Issue Account in terms of Shelf Prospectus and relevant Tranche
Prospectus and the Public Issue Account and Sponsor Bank Agreement.
Designated Intermediaries
Collectively, the Lead Manager, Lead Brokers, agents, SCSBs, Trading Members, CDPs and
RTAs, who are authorized to collect Application Forms from the Applicants in the Issue. In
relation to ASBA applicants submitted by Retail Individual Investors where the amount was
blocked upon acceptance of UPI Mandate Request using the UPI Mechanism, Designated
Intermediaries shall mean the CDPs, RTAs, Lead Manager, Lead Brokers, Trading Members and
Stock Exchange where applications have been submitted through the app/web interface as
provided in the SEBI Master Circular.
Designated
RTA
Such locations of the RTAs where Applicants can submit the Application Forms to RTAs, a list
Locations
of which, along with names and contact details of the RTAs eligible to accept Application Forms
and Application Forms submitted using the UPI Mechanism as a payment option (for a maximum
amount of UPI Application Limit (being ₹500,000 for public issue of debt securities) are available
on the website of the Stock Exchange at www.bseindia.com), as updated from time to time.
Designated
Stock
BSE i.e. BSE Limited.
Exchange
Direct Online Application
The application made using an online interface enabling direct applications through UPI by an
application based/web interface, by investors to a public issue of debt securities with an online
payment facility.
Draft Shelf Prospectus
This Draft Shelf Prospectus dated March 19, 2024 filed with the Designated Stock Exchange for
receiving public comments and with SEBI in accordance with the provisions of the Act/relevant
provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 applicable as on the date of filing thisDraft Shelf
Prospectus and the SEBI NCS Regulations.
ICRA
ICRA Limited.
Industry Report Agency
CRISIL Limited
Insurance Companies
Insurance companies registered with the IRDA.
Issue
Public issue by the Company of secured redeemable non-convertible debentures of face value of
₹1,000.00 each for an amount upto the ₹53,000 million ("Shelf Limit"). The Secured NCDs will
be issued in one or more tranches, on terms and conditions as set out in the relevant Tranche
Prospectus for any Tranche Issue. The Issue is being made pursuant to the provisions of SEBI
4
Term
Description
NCS Regulation, the Companies Act, 2013 and rules made thereunder as amended to the extent
notified.
Issue Agreement
Agreement dated March 19, 2024 executed between the Company and the Lead Manager.
Issue Opening Date
Issue Opening Date as specified in the relevant Tranche Prospectus for the relevant Tranche Issue
Issue Closing Date
Issue Closing Date as specified in the relevant Tranche Prospectus for the relevant Tranche Issue
Issue Period
The period between the Issue Opening Date and the Issue Closing Date inclusive of both days, as
provided in the relevant Tranche Prospectus.
Lead Brokers
As specified in the relevant Tranche Prospectus for each Tranche Issue.
Lead Broker Agreement
As specified in the relevant Tranche Prospectus for each Tranche Issue.
Lead Manager
A. K. Capital Services Limited.
Market Lot
1 (One) NCD.
Members of the Syndicate
Lead Manager and the Lead Brokers.
Members of the Syndicate
Members of the Bidding Centres established for acceptance of Application Forms.
Bidding Centres
Options
As specified in the relevant Tranche Prospectus for each Tranche Issue.
Offer Document
This Draft Shelf Prospectus, the Shelf Prospectus, relevant Tranche Prospectus, the Abridged
Prospectus, the Application Form and supplemental information, if any, read with any notices,
corrigendum and addendum thereto.
Public Issue Account
Account to be opened with the Banker to the Issue to receive monies from the ASBA Accounts
on the Designated Date.
Public Issue Account and
As specified in the relevant Tranche Prospectus for each Tranche Issue.
Sponsor Bank Agreement
Public Issue Account Bank
As specified in the relevant Tranche Prospectus for each Tranche Issue.
Record Date
The date for payment of interest in connection with the NCDs or repayment of principal in
connection therewith which shall be 15 days prior to the date of payment of interest, and/or the
date of redemption under relevant Tranche Prospectus. Provided that trading in the NCDs shall
remain suspended between the aforementioned Record Date in connection with redemption of
NCDs and the date of redemption or as prescribed by the Stock Exchange, as the case may be. In
case the Record Date falls on a day when the Stock Exchange is having a trading holiday, the
immediate subsequent trading day will be deemed as the Record Date.
Refund Account(s)
The account(s) to be opened by our Company with the Refund Bank, from which refunds of the
whole or part of the Application Amounts, if any, shall be made.
Refund Bank
As specified in the relevant Tranche Prospectus for each Tranche Issue
Registrar to the Issue
Link Intime India Private Limited.
Registrar
and
Share
Registrar and share transfer agents registered with SEBI and eligible to procure Applications, at
Transfer Agents or RTA
the Issue at the Designated RTA Locations.
Secured NCD(s)
Secured, redeemable non-convertible debentures for an amount of upto ₹53,000 million offered
through the Shelf Prospectus and the relevant Tranche Prospectus of face value of ₹1,000 each.
Senior Citizen
A person who on the date of the relevant Tranche Issue has attained the age of 65 years or more.
Self Certified
Syndicate
The banks registered with SEBI under the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Bankers to
Banks or SCSBs
an Issue) Regulations, 1994 offering services in relation to ASBA, including blocking of an
ASBA
Account,
and
a
list
of
which
is
available
on
https://www.sebi.gov.in/sebiweb/home/list/5/33/0/0/Recognised-Intermediaries or at such other
web-link as may be prescribed by SEBI from time to time. A list of the branches of the SCSBs
where ASBA Applications submitted to the Lead Manager, Lead Brokers or the Trading
Member(s) of the Stock Exchange, will be forwarded by such Lead Manager, Lead Brokers or
the Trading Members of the Stock Exchange is available at www.sebi.gov.in or at such other
web-link as may be prescribed by SEBI from time to time.
Shelf Limit
The aggregate limit of the Issue, being ₹53,000 million to be issued under this Draft Shelf
Prospectus, the Shelf Prospectus and through one or more Tranche Prospectus.
Shelf Prospectus
The Shelf Prospectus to be filed by our Company with the SEBI, BSE and the RoC in accordance
with the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the SEBI NCS Regulations.
Specified Cities / Specified
Bidding Centres where the Member of the Syndicate shall accept Application Forms from
Locations
Applicants a list of which is available on the website of the SEBI at
https://www.sebi.gov.in/sebiweb/other/OtherAction.do?doRecognised=yes
and updated
from
time to time and at such other websites as may be prescribed by SEBI from time to time.
Sponsor Bank
A Banker to the Issue, registered with SEBI, which is appointed by the Issuer to act as a conduit
between the Designated Stock Exchange and NPCI in order to push the mandate collect requests
and / or payment instructions of the retail individual investors into the UPI for retail individual
investors applying through the app/web interface of the Stock Exchange with a facility to block
5
Term
Description
funds through UPI Mechanism for application value upto UPI Application Limit and carry out
any other responsibilities in terms of the SEBI Master Circular and as specified in the relevant
Tranche Prospectus.
Stock exchange
BSE
Syndicate ASBA
Applications through the Designated Intermediaries.
Syndicate
ASBA
Bidding centres where the Designated Intermediaries shall accept Application Forms from
Application Locations
Applicants, a list of which is available on the website of the SEBI at
https://www.sebi.gov.in/sebiweb/other/OtherAction.do?doRecognised=yes and updated from
time to time and at such other websites as may be prescribed by SEBI from time to time.
Syndicate SCSB Branches
In relation to Applications submitted to a Designated Intermediary, such branches of the SCSBs
at the Syndicate ASBA Application Locations named by the SCSBs to receive deposits of the
Application Forms from the members of the Syndicate, and a list of which is available on
http://www.sebi.gov.in/sebiweb/home/list/5/33/0/0/Recognised-Intermediaries or at such other
website as may be prescribed by SEBI from time to time.
Tenor
As specified in the relevant Tranche Prospectus for each Tranche Issue
Tier I capital
Tier I capital means, owned fund as reduced by investment in shares of other NBFCs and in
shares, debentures, bonds, outstanding loans and advances including hire purchase and lease
finance made to and deposits with subsidiaries and companies in the same group exceeding, in
aggregate, ten percent of the owned fund.
Tier II capital
Tier-II capital includes the following: (a) preference shares other than those which are
compulsorily convertible into equity; (b) revaluation reserves at discounted rate of 55%; (c)
general provisions and loss reserves to the extent these are not attributable to actual diminution
in value or identifiable potential loss in any specific asset and are available to meet unexpected
losses, to the extent of one and one fourth percent of risk weighted assets; (d) hybrid debt capital
instruments; and (e) subordinated debt to the extent the aggregate does not exceed Tier-I capital.
Transaction
Registration
The slip or document issued by any of the Designated Intermediaries as the case may be, to an
Slip or TRS
Applicant upon demand as proof of registration of his Application.
Trading Members
Individuals or companies registered with SEBI as "trading members" who hold the right to trade
in securities listed on the Stock Exchanges, through whom investors can buy or sell securities
listed on the Stock Exchange, a list of which are available on www.bseindia.com (for Trading
Members of BSE).
Tranche Issue
Issue of the NCDs pursuant to the respective Tranche Prospectus.
Tranche Prospectus(es)
The Tranche Prospectus(es) containing the details of NCDs including interest, other terms and
conditions, recent developments, general information, objects, procedure for application,
statement of tax benefits, regulatory and statutory disclosures and material contracts and
documents for inspection, in respect of the relevant Tranche Issue.
Trustees /
Debenture
Trustees for the Debenture Holders in this case being IDBI Trusteeship Services Limited.
Trustee
UPI or UPI Mechanism
Unified Payments Interface mechanism in accordance with the SEBI Master Circular as amended
from time to time, to block funds for application value upto UPI Application Limit (being
₹500,000 for public issue of debt securities) submitted through intermediaries, namely the
Registered Stock brokers, Registrar and Transfer Agent and Depository Participants.
UPI Application Limit
Maximum limit to utilize the UPI mechanism to block the funds for application value upto
₹500,000 or any other investment limit for issues of debt securities pursuant to SEBI master
circular SEBI/HO/DDHS/PoD1/P/CIR/2023/119 dated August 10, 2021 as amended from time
to time, as applicable and prescribed by SEBI from time to time.
UPI ID
Identification created on the UPI for single-window mobile payment system developed by the
National Payments Corporation of India.
UPI Mandate
Request or
A request initiated by the Sponsor Bank on the Retail Individual Investor to authorise blocking
Mandate Request
of funds in the relevant ASBA Account through the UPI mobile app/web interface (using UPI
Mechanism) equivalent to the bid amount and subsequent debit of funds in case of allotment.
Wilful Defaulter
Includes wilful defaluters as defined under Regulation 2(1)(lll) of the Securities and Exchange
Board of India (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2018.
Working Day
Working day means all days on which commercial banks in Kochi and Mumbai, are open for
business. In respect of announcement or bid/issue period, working day shall mean all days,
excluding Saturdays, Sundays and public holidays, on which commercial banks in Kochi and
Mumbai are open for business. Further, in respect of the time period between the bid/ issue closing
date and the listing of the NCDs on the Stock Exchange, working day shall mean all trading days
of the Stock Exchange for NCD, excluding Saturdays, Sundays and bank holidays, as specified
by SEBI.
6
Industry related terms
Term
Description
ALCO
Asset Liability Committee.
ALM
Asset Liability Management.
CRAR
Capital to Risk Adjusted Ratio.
ECGC
Export Credit Guarantee Corporation of India Limited.
Gold Loans
Personal and business loans secured by gold jewelry and ornaments.
IBPC
Inter Bank Participation Certificate.
KYC
Know Your Customer.
NBFC
Non Banking Financial Company.
NBFC-ND
Non Banking Financial Company- Non Deposit Taking.
NBFC-ND-SI
Non Banking Financial Company- Non Deposit Taking-Systemically Important.
NBFC-UL
Non Banking Financial Company- Upper Layer.
NPA
Non Performing Asset.
NRI/Non-Resident
A person resident outside India, as defined under the FEMA.
NSSO
National Sample Survey Organisation.
PPP
Purchasing Power Parity.
RRB
Regional Rural Bank.
SCB
Scheduled Commercial Bank.
Conventional and general terms
Term
Description
AADHAR
12-digit unique number which the Unique Identification Authority of India {UIDAI} issues for
all residents of India.
AGM
Annual General Meeting.
AS
Accounting Standard.
BSE
BSE Limited.
CAGR
Compounded Annual Growth Rate.
CDSL
Central Depository Services (India) Limited.
Companies Act, 2013
The Companies Act, 2013, to the extend notified by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs,
Government of India, as amended from time to time.
DRR
Debenture Redemption Reserve.
EGM
Extraordinary General Meeting.
EPS
Earnings Per Share.
FDI Policy
The Government policy and the regulations (including the applicable provisions of the Foreign
Exchange Management (Non-debt. Instruments) Rules, 2019) issued by the Government of India
prevailing on that date in relation to foreign investments in the Company's sector of business as
amended from time to time.
FEMA
Foreign Exchange Management Act, 1999, as amended from time to time.
FEMA Regulations
Foreign Exchange Management (Non - Debt Instruments) Rules, 2019, as amended from time to
time.
Financial Year / FY
Financial Year ending March 31.
GDP
Gross Domestic Product.
GoI
Government of India.
HUF
Hindu Undivided Family.
IFRS
International Financial Reporting Standards.
IFSC
Indian Financial System Code.
Indian GAAP
Generally Accepted Accounting Principles in India.
Ind AS
Indian Accounting Standards
IRDA
Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority.
IT Act
The Income Tax Act, 1961, as amended from time to time.
MCA
Ministry of Corporate Affairs, Government of India.
MICR
Magnetic Ink Character Recognition.
NACH
National Automated Clearing House.
NEFT
National Electronic Funds Transfer.
NSDL
National Securities Depository Limited.
NSE
National Stock Exchange of India Limited.
PAN
Permanent Account Number.
RBI
The Reserve Bank of India.
7
Term
Description
RBI Act
The Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934, as amended from time to time.
RTGS
Real Time Gross Settlement.
SCRA
Securities Contracts (Regulation) Act, 1956, as amended from time to time.
SCRR
The Securities Contracts (Regulation) Rules, 1957, as amended from time to time.
SEBI
The Securities and Exchange Board of India constituted under the Securities and Exchange Board
of India Act, 1992.
SEBI Act
The Securities and Exchange Board of India Act, 1992 as amended from time to time.
SEBI ICDR Regulations
SEBI (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2018, as amended from time
to time.
SEBI LODR Regulations
Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements)
Regulations, 2015, as amended from time to time.
SEBI NCS Regulations
Securities and Exchange Board of India (Issue and Listing of Non- Convertible Securities)
Regulations, 2021, as amended from time to time.
SEBI Master Circular
Master Circular for issue and listing of Non-Convertible Securities (NCS), Securitised Debt
Instruments (SDI), Security Receipts (SR), Municipal Debt Securities and Commercial Paper
(CP) dated August 10, 2021 as amended from time to time with reference number
SEBI/HO/DDHS/PoD1/P/CIR/2023/119, as amended from time to time.
SEBI
RTA
Master
SEBI RTA Master Circular shall mean SEBI circular for Registrars to an Issue and Share Transfer
Circular
Agents with reference no. SEBI/HO/MIRSD/POD-1/P/CIR/2023/70 dated May 17, 2023
SEBI DT Master Circular
SEBI DT Master circular shall mean SEBI circular for Debenture Trustees with reference no.
SEBI/HO/DDHS-PoD1/P/CIR/2023/109 dated March 31, 2023 .
TDS
Tax Deducted at Source.
WDM
Wholesale Debt Market.
Notwithstanding anything contained herein, capitalized terms that have been defined in the respective sections of this Draft Shelf Prospectus, will have the meanings ascribed to them in such sections.
8
|Attention: This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
