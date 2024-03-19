PUBLIC ISSUE BY MUTHOOT FINANCE LIMITED, ("COMPANY" OR "ISSUER") OF SECURED REDEEMABLE NON-CONVERTIBLE DEBENTURES OF FACE VALUE OF ₹ 1,000 EACH, ("NCDs"), FOR AN AMOUNT UP TO ₹ 53,000 MILLION ("SHELF LIMIT") HEREINAFTER REFERRED TO AS THE "ISSUE". THE NCDs WILL BE ISSUED IN ONE OR MORE TRANCHES UP TO THE SHELF LIMIT, ON TERMS AND CONDITIONS AS SET OUT IN THE RELEVANT TRANCHE PROSPECTUS FOR ANY TRANCHE ISSUE (EACH A "TRANCHE ISSUE") WHICH SHOULD BE READ TOGETHER WITH THIS DRAFT SHELF PROSPECTUS AND THE SHELF PROSPECTUS (COLLECTIVELY THE "OFFER DOCUMENTS"). THE ISSUE IS BEING MADE PURSUANT TO THE PROVISIONS OF SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE BOARD OF INDIA (ISSUE AND LISTING OF NON-CONVERTIBLE SECURITIES) REGULATIONS, 2021 AS AMENDED (THE "SEBI NCS REGULATIONS"), THE COMPANIES ACT, 2013 AND RULES MADE THEREUNDER AS AMENDED TO THE EXTENT NOTIFIED.

Our Company was originally incorporated at Kochi, Kerala as a private limited company on March 14, 1997 under the provisions of the Companies Act, 1956, with the name "The Muthoot Finance Private Limited". Subsequently, by a fresh certificate of incorporation dated May 16, 2007, our name was changed to "Muthoot Finance Private Limited". Our Company was converted into a public limited company on November 18, 2008 with the name "Muthoot Finance Limited" and received a fresh certificate of incorporation consequent to change in status on December 02, 2008 from the Registrar of Companies, Kerala and Lakshadweep. For further details regarding changes to the name and registered office of our Company, see section titled "History and Main Objects" on page 107 of this Draft Shelf Prospectus. Our Company is an Upper Layer Non-Banking Financial Company, registered with the Reserve Bank of India under Section 45-IA of the RBI Act, 1934 having registration no.N.16.00167 dated December 12, 2008.

JOINT STATUTORY AUDITORS Elias George & Co., Chartered Accountants Babu A Kallivayalil & Co. Address: 38/1968A, EGC House, HIG Avenue, Gandhi Nagar, Kochi, 682020 Address: IInd Floor, Manchu Complex, P.T Usha Road, Kochi -682011 Tel: (+91 484) 2204008; Tel: (+91 484) 2363119; Email:eliasgeorge@asianetindia.com Email:babu.kallivayalil@gmail.com Contact person: Mr. Thomson Thomas Contact Person: Mr. Babu Kallivayalil GENERAL RISK

Investment in non-convertible securities is risky and investors should not invest any funds in such securities unless they can afford to take the risk attached to such investments. Investors are advised to take an informed decision and to read the Risk Factors carefully before investing in this Issue. For taking an investment decision, the investors must rely on their own examination of the Issue including the risks involved in it. Specific attention of the investors is invited to the section titled "Risk Factors" on page 12 of this Draft Shelf Prospectus and section titled "Material Developments" on page 164 of this Draft Shelf Prospectus before making an investment in this Issue. These risks are not, and are not intended to be, a complete list of all risks and considerations relevant to the non-convertible securities or investor's decision to purchase such securities. This Draft Shelf Prospectus has not been and the NCDs have not been approved or recommended by any regulatory authority in India, including the SEBI the Reserve Bank of India ("RBI"), the Registrar of Companies at Kerala and Lakshadweep ("RoC") or any stock exchange in India nor does SEBI guarantee the accuracy or adequacy of this document.

The Issuer, having made all reasonable inquiries, accepts responsibility for, and confirms that this Draft Shelf Prospectus read together with the Shelf Prospectus and the relevant Tranche Prospectus for a Tranche Issue contains and will contain all information with regard to the Issuer and the relevant Tranche Issue, which is material in the context of the Issue and the relevant Tranche Issue. The information contained in this Draft Shelf Prospectus read together with the Shelf Prospectus and the relevant Tranche Prospectus for a Tranche Issue is true and correct in all material respects and is not misleading in any material respect and that the opinions and intentions expressed herein are honestly held and that there are no other facts, the omission of which makes this Draft Shelf Prospectus as a whole, or any of such information or the expression of any such opinions or intentions misleading.

CREDIT RATING The NCDs proposed to be issued under this Issue have been rated [ICRA] AA+/Stable (pronounced as ICRA Double A plus rating with stable outlook) by ICRA vide its letters dated January 23, 2024 and January 24, 2024 from ICRA Limited ICRA Limited along with the rating rationale dated January 29, 2024. The aforesaid rating of the NCDs by ICRA indicates high degree of Building No.8, 2nd Floor, Tower A, DLF Cyber City, Phase II, Gurgaon - 122002 safety regarding timely servicing of financial obligations. Such instruments carry very low credit risk. [Rating given by the Tel: (+91) (124) 4545 300; Credit Rating Agency is valid as on the date of this Draft Shelf Prospectus and shall remain valid until the ratings are Email:amit.gupta@icraindia.com; revised or withdrawn. ICRA reserves the right to review and / or, revise the above rating at any time on the basis of new Website:www.icra.in information or unavailability of information or such other circumstances, which ICRA believes, may have an impact on Contact Person: Mr. Amit Kumar Gupta the rating assigned. In case of any change in the rating until the date of issuance or listing of NCDs, our Company will inform the investors through public notices/ advertisements in all those newspapers in which pre issue advertisement has been given. These ratings are not a recommendation to buy, sell or hold securities and investors should take their own decisions. For the rating letter, rationale / press release of these ratings, see page 300 of this Draft Shelf Prospectus. PUBLIC COMMENTS

The Draft Shelf Prospectus dated March 19, 2024 has been filed with BSE Limited ("Stock Exchange" / "BSE"), pursuant to the provisions of the SEBI NCS Regulations and will be open for public comments for a period of seven Working Days (i.e., until 5 p.m., March 27, 2024) from the date of filing of this Draft Shelf Prospectus with the Stock Exchange. All comments on this Draft Shelf Prospectus are to be forwarded to the attention of our Company Secretary and Compliance Officer Mr. Rajesh A, at the following address: Company Secretary & Compliance Oficer, Muthoot Chambers, 2nd Floor, Muthoot Chambers, Opposite Saritha Theatre Complex, Banerji Road, Kochi 682 018, India;Tel: (+91 484) 239 4712; Fax: (+91 484) 239 6506; Email:cs@muthootgroup.com.All comments must be received by our Company within 7 Working Days of hosting this Draft Shelf Prospectus on the website of the Stock Exchange. Comments by post, fax, and mail shall be accepted. All comments received on this Draft Shelf Prospectus will be suitably addressed prior to filing of the Shelf Prospectus with the RoC.

The NCDs offered through this Draft Shelf Prospectus / Shelf Prospectus along with the relevant Tranche Prospectus for each Tranche Issue are proposed to be listed on BSE. For the purposes of this Issue, BSE shall be the Designated Stock Exchange. Our Company has received an 'in-principle' approval from BSE vide their letter no. [●] dated [●].

For details relating to Coupon Rate, Coupon Payment Frequency, Redemption Date and Redemption Amount of the NCDs, see section titled "Issue Related Information" on page 166 of this Draft Shelf Prospectus. For details relating to eligible investors please see "The Issue" on page 40 of this Draft Shelf Prospectus. The Issue is not underwritten.

LEAD MANAGER TO THE ISSUE REGISTRAR TO THE ISSUE DEBENTURE TRUSTEE** A. K. Capital Services Limited LINK INTIME INDIA PRIVATE LIMITED IDBI TRUSTEESHIP SERVICES LIMITED 603, 6th Floor, Windsor, C-101, 1st Floor, 247 Park, L B S Marg, Universal Insurance Building Off CST Road, Kalina, Santacruz - (East), Vikhroli West, Ground Floor, Sir P. M. Road, Fort Mumbai - 400 098, India Mumbai 400 083, Maharashtra, India Mumbai 400 001, India Tel: (+91 22) 6754 6500 Tel: +91 810 811 4949 Tel: (+91 22) 2240807071 Fax: (+91 22) 6610 0594 Fax: (+91 22) 4918 6195 Fax: (+91 22) 66311776 Email:mfl.ncd2024@akgroup.co.in Email: mfl.ncd2024@linkintime.co.in Email:ashishnaik@idbitrustee.com,niharika@idbitrustee.com Investor Grievance Email: investor.grievance@akgroup.co.in Investor Grievance Email:mfl.ncd2024@linkintime.co.in Website: www.idbitrustee.com Website: www.akgroup.co.in Website: www.linkintime.co.in Contact Person: Mr. Ashish Naik/Ms. Niharika Shinde-Dey Contact Person: Ms. Aanchal Wagle/ Mr. Milan Soni Contact Person: Shanti Gopalakrishnan Investor Grievance Mail: response@idbitrustee.com Compliance Officer: Mr. Tejas Davda SEBI Registration No.: INR000004058 SEBI Registration No.: IND000000460 SEBI Registration No.: INM000010411 ISSUE PROGRAMME * ISSUE OPENS ON: As specified in the relevant Tranche Prospectus ISSUE CLOSES ON: As specified in the relevant Tranche Prospectus

This Issue shall remain open for subscription on Working Days from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. (Indian Standard Time) during the period indicated in the relevant Tranche Prospectus, except that the relevant Tranche Issue may close on such earlier date or extended date (subject to a minimum period of three Working Days and a maximum period of ten Working Days from the date of opening of the relevant Tranche Issue and subject to not exceeding thirty days from the date of filing of relevant Tranche Prospectus with ROC) as may be decided by the Board of Directors of our Company or the NCD Committee of the Board of Directors of the Company, subject to compliance with Regulation 33A of the SEBI NCS Regulations. In the event of an early closure or extension of the relevant Tranche Issue, our Company shall ensure that notice of the same is provided to the prospective investors through an advertisement in all the newspapers in which pre-issue advertisement for opening of the relevant Tranche Issue has been given on or before such earlier or initial date of such Issue closure. Application Forms for this Issue will be accepted only from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. (Indian Standard Time) On the Issue Closing Date, the Application Forms will be accepted only between 10:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. (Indian Standard Time) and uploaded until 5:00 p.m. or such extended time as may be permitted by the Stock Exchange. Further, pending mandate requests for bids placed on the last day of bidding will be validated by 5:00 p.m. (Indian Standard Time) on one Working Day post the Issue Closing Date. For further details, see "Issue Related Information" on page 166 of this Draft Shelf Prospectus .

IDBI Trusteeship Services Limited under regulation 8 of the SEBI NCS Regulations has by its letter dated March 14, 2024 given its consent for its appointment as Debenture Trustee to this Issue and for its name to be included in this Draft Shelf Prospectus and in all the subsequent periodical communications sent to the holders of the Debentures issued pursuant to this Issue.

A copy of the Shelf Prospectus and the relevant Tranche Prospectus shall be filed with the Registrar of Companies, Kerala and Lakshadweep, in terms of Section 26 and 31 of the Companies Act, 2013, along with the endorsed/certified copies of all requisite documents. For further details, see "Material Contracts and Documents for Inspection" on page 296 of this Draft Shelf Prospectus.