Draft Shelf Prospectus

March 19, 2024

MUTHOOT FINANCE LIMITED

Our Company was originally incorporated at Kochi, Kerala as a private limited company on March 14, 1997 under the provisions of the Companies Act, 1956, with the name "The Muthoot Finance Private Limited". Subsequently, by a fresh certificate of incorporation dated May 16, 2007, our name was changed to "Muthoot Finance Private Limited". Our Company was converted into a public limited company on November 18, 2008 with the name "Muthoot Finance Limited" and received a fresh certificate of incorporation consequent to change in status on December 02, 2008 from the Registrar of Companies, Kerala and Lakshadweep. For further details regarding changes to the name and registered office of our Company, see section titled "History and Main Objects" on page 107 of this Draft Shelf Prospectus. Our Company is an Upper Layer Non-Banking Financial Company, registered with the Reserve Bank of India under Section 45-IA of the RBI Act, 1934 having registration no.N.16.00167 dated December 12, 2008.

Corporate identity number: L65910KL1997PLC011300; PAN: AABCT0343B

Registered and Corporate Office: 2nd Floor, Muthoot Chambers, Opposite Saritha Theatre Complex, Banerji Road, Kochi 682 018, India.

Tel: (+91 484) 239 4712; Fax: (+91 484) 239 6506; Website: www.muthootfinance.com; Email: ncd@muthootgroup.com

Company Secretary and Compliance Officer: Rajesh A.; Tel: (+91 484) 6690255; Fax: (+91 484) 239 6506; E-mail:cs@muthootgroup.com

Chief Financial Officer: Oommen K Mammen; Tel: (+91 484) 2397156 Email: oommen@muthootgroup.com

PUBLIC ISSUE BY MUTHOOT FINANCE LIMITED, ("COMPANY" OR "ISSUER") OF SECURED REDEEMABLE NON-CONVERTIBLE DEBENTURES OF FACE VALUE OF ₹ 1,000 EACH, ("NCDs"), FOR AN AMOUNT UP TO ₹ 53,000 MILLION ("SHELF LIMIT") HEREINAFTER REFERRED TO AS THE "ISSUE". THE NCDs WILL BE ISSUED IN ONE OR MORE TRANCHES UP TO THE SHELF LIMIT, ON TERMS AND CONDITIONS AS SET OUT IN THE RELEVANT TRANCHE PROSPECTUS FOR ANY TRANCHE ISSUE (EACH A "TRANCHE ISSUE") WHICH SHOULD BE READ TOGETHER WITH THIS DRAFT SHELF PROSPECTUS AND THE SHELF PROSPECTUS (COLLECTIVELY THE "OFFER DOCUMENTS"). THE ISSUE IS BEING MADE PURSUANT TO THE PROVISIONS OF SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE BOARD OF INDIA (ISSUE AND LISTING OF NON-CONVERTIBLE SECURITIES) REGULATIONS, 2021 AS AMENDED (THE "SEBI NCS REGULATIONS"), THE COMPANIES ACT, 2013 AND RULES MADE THEREUNDER AS AMENDED TO THE EXTENT NOTIFIED.

PROMOTERS

George Alexander Muthoot

Tel: (+91 484) 6690215;

Email:ga.muthoot@muthootgroup.com

George Jacob Muthoot

Tel: (+91 471) 2329058;

Email: gj.muthoot@muthootgroup.com

George Thomas Muthoot

Tel: (+91 481) 2581012;

Email: gt.muthoot@muthootgroup.com

JOINT STATUTORY AUDITORS

Elias George & Co., Chartered Accountants

Babu A Kallivayalil & Co.

Address: 38/1968A, EGC House, HIG Avenue, Gandhi Nagar, Kochi, 682020

Address: IInd Floor, Manchu Complex, P.T Usha Road, Kochi -682011

Tel: (+91 484) 2204008;

Tel: (+91 484) 2363119;

Email:eliasgeorge@asianetindia.com

Email:babu.kallivayalil@gmail.com

Contact person: Mr. Thomson Thomas

Contact Person: Mr. Babu Kallivayalil

GENERAL RISK

Investment in non-convertible securities is risky and investors should not invest any funds in such securities unless they can afford to take the risk attached to such investments. Investors are advised to take an informed decision and to read the Risk Factors carefully before investing in this Issue. For taking an investment decision, the investors must rely on their own examination of the Issue including the risks involved in it. Specific attention of the investors is invited to the section titled "Risk Factors" on page 12 of this Draft Shelf Prospectus and section titled "Material Developments" on page 164 of this Draft Shelf Prospectus before making an investment in this Issue. These risks are not, and are not intended to be, a complete list of all risks and considerations relevant to the non-convertible securities or investor's decision to purchase such securities. This Draft Shelf Prospectus has not been and the NCDs have not been approved or recommended by any regulatory authority in India, including the SEBI the Reserve Bank of India ("RBI"), the Registrar of Companies at Kerala and Lakshadweep ("RoC") or any stock exchange in India nor does SEBI guarantee the accuracy or adequacy of this document.

ISSUER'S ABSOLUTE RESPONSIBILITY

The Issuer, having made all reasonable inquiries, accepts responsibility for, and confirms that this Draft Shelf Prospectus read together with the Shelf Prospectus and the relevant Tranche Prospectus for a Tranche Issue contains and will contain all information with regard to the Issuer and the relevant Tranche Issue, which is material in the context of the Issue and the relevant Tranche Issue. The information contained in this Draft Shelf Prospectus read together with the Shelf Prospectus and the relevant Tranche Prospectus for a Tranche Issue is true and correct in all material respects and is not misleading in any material respect and that the opinions and intentions expressed herein are honestly held and that there are no other facts, the omission of which makes this Draft Shelf Prospectus as a whole, or any of such information or the expression of any such opinions or intentions misleading.

CREDIT RATING

The NCDs proposed to be issued under this Issue have been rated [ICRA] AA+/Stable (pronounced as ICRA Double A

plus rating with stable outlook) by ICRA vide its letters dated January 23, 2024 and January 24, 2024 from ICRA Limited

ICRA Limited

along with the rating rationale dated January 29, 2024. The aforesaid rating of the NCDs by ICRA indicates high degree of

Building No.8, 2nd Floor, Tower A, DLF Cyber City, Phase II, Gurgaon - 122002

safety regarding timely servicing of financial obligations. Such instruments carry very low credit risk. [Rating given by the

Tel: (+91) (124) 4545 300;

Credit Rating Agency is valid as on the date of this Draft Shelf Prospectus and shall remain valid until the ratings are

Email:amit.gupta@icraindia.com;

revised or withdrawn. ICRA reserves the right to review and / or, revise the above rating at any time on the basis of new

Website:www.icra.in

information or unavailability of information or such other circumstances, which ICRA believes, may have an impact on

Contact Person: Mr. Amit Kumar Gupta

the rating assigned. In case of any change in the rating until the date of issuance or listing of NCDs, our Company will

inform the investors through public notices/ advertisements in all those newspapers in which pre issue advertisement has

been given. These ratings are not a recommendation to buy, sell or hold securities and investors should take their own

decisions. For the rating letter, rationale / press release of these ratings, see page 300 of this Draft Shelf Prospectus.

PUBLIC COMMENTS

The Draft Shelf Prospectus dated March 19, 2024 has been filed with BSE Limited ("Stock Exchange" / "BSE"), pursuant to the provisions of the SEBI NCS Regulations and will be open for public comments for a period of seven Working Days (i.e., until 5 p.m., March 27, 2024) from the date of filing of this Draft Shelf Prospectus with the Stock Exchange. All comments on this Draft Shelf Prospectus are to be forwarded to the attention of our Company Secretary and Compliance Officer Mr. Rajesh A, at the following address: Company Secretary & Compliance Oficer, Muthoot Chambers, 2nd Floor, Muthoot Chambers, Opposite Saritha Theatre Complex, Banerji Road, Kochi 682 018, India;Tel: (+91 484) 239 4712; Fax: (+91 484) 239 6506; Email:cs@muthootgroup.com.All comments must be received by our Company within 7 Working Days of hosting this Draft Shelf Prospectus on the website of the Stock Exchange. Comments by post, fax, and mail shall be accepted. All comments received on this Draft Shelf Prospectus will be suitably addressed prior to filing of the Shelf Prospectus with the RoC.

LISTING

The NCDs offered through this Draft Shelf Prospectus / Shelf Prospectus along with the relevant Tranche Prospectus for each Tranche Issue are proposed to be listed on BSE. For the purposes of this Issue, BSE shall be the Designated Stock Exchange. Our Company has received an 'in-principle' approval from BSE vide their letter no. [●] dated [●].

COUPON RATE, COUPON PAYMENT FREQUENCY, REDEMPTION DATE, REDEMPTION AMOUNT & ELIGIBLE INVESTORS

For details relating to Coupon Rate, Coupon Payment Frequency, Redemption Date and Redemption Amount of the NCDs, see section titled "Issue Related Information" on page 166 of this Draft Shelf Prospectus. For details relating to eligible investors please see "The Issue" on page 40 of this Draft Shelf Prospectus. The Issue is not underwritten.

LEAD MANAGER TO THE ISSUE

REGISTRAR TO THE ISSUE

DEBENTURE TRUSTEE**

A. K. Capital Services Limited

LINK INTIME INDIA PRIVATE LIMITED

IDBI TRUSTEESHIP SERVICES LIMITED

603, 6th Floor, Windsor,

C-101, 1st Floor, 247 Park, L B S Marg,

Universal Insurance Building

Off CST Road, Kalina, Santacruz - (East),

Vikhroli West,

Ground Floor, Sir P. M. Road, Fort

Mumbai - 400 098, India

Mumbai 400 083, Maharashtra, India

Mumbai 400 001, India

Tel: (+91 22) 6754 6500

Tel: +91 810 811 4949

Tel: (+91 22) 2240807071

Fax: (+91 22) 6610 0594

Fax: (+91 22) 4918 6195

Fax: (+91 22) 66311776

Email:mfl.ncd2024@akgroup.co.in

Email: mfl.ncd2024@linkintime.co.in

Email:ashishnaik@idbitrustee.com,niharika@idbitrustee.com

Investor Grievance Email: investor.grievance@akgroup.co.in

Investor Grievance Email:mfl.ncd2024@linkintime.co.in

Website: www.idbitrustee.com

Website: www.akgroup.co.in

Website: www.linkintime.co.in

Contact Person: Mr. Ashish Naik/Ms. Niharika Shinde-Dey

Contact Person: Ms. Aanchal Wagle/ Mr. Milan Soni

Contact Person: Shanti Gopalakrishnan

Investor Grievance Mail: response@idbitrustee.com

Compliance Officer: Mr. Tejas Davda

SEBI Registration No.: INR000004058

SEBI Registration No.: IND000000460

SEBI Registration No.: INM000010411

ISSUE PROGRAMME *

ISSUE OPENS ON: As specified in the relevant Tranche Prospectus

ISSUE CLOSES ON: As specified in the relevant Tranche Prospectus

  • This Issue shall remain open for subscription on Working Days from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. (Indian Standard Time) during the period indicated in the relevant Tranche Prospectus, except that the relevant Tranche Issue may close on such earlier date or extended date (subject to a minimum period of three Working Days and a maximum period of ten Working Days from the date of opening of the relevant Tranche Issue and subject to not exceeding thirty days from the date of filing of relevant Tranche Prospectus with ROC) as may be decided by the Board of Directors of our Company or the NCD Committee of the Board of Directors of the Company, subject to compliance with Regulation 33A of the SEBI NCS Regulations. In the event of an early closure or extension of the relevant Tranche Issue, our Company shall ensure that notice of the same is provided to the prospective investors through an advertisement in all the newspapers in which pre-issue advertisement for opening of the relevant Tranche Issue has been given on or before such earlier or initial date of such Issue closure. Application Forms for this Issue will be accepted only from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. (Indian Standard Time) On the Issue Closing Date, the Application Forms will be accepted only between 10:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. (Indian Standard Time) and uploaded until 5:00 p.m. or such extended time as may be permitted by the Stock Exchange. Further, pending mandate requests for bids placed on the last day of bidding will be validated by 5:00 p.m. (Indian Standard Time) on one Working Day post the Issue Closing Date. For further details, see "Issue Related Information" on page 166 of this Draft Shelf Prospectus.
  • IDBI Trusteeship Services Limited under regulation 8 of the SEBI NCS Regulations has by its letter dated March 14, 2024 given its consent for its appointment as Debenture Trustee to this Issue and for its name to be included in this Draft Shelf Prospectus and in all the subsequent periodical communications sent to the holders of the Debentures issued pursuant to this Issue.

A copy of the Shelf Prospectus and the relevant Tranche Prospectus shall be filed with the Registrar of Companies, Kerala and Lakshadweep, in terms of Section 26 and 31 of the Companies Act, 2013, along with the endorsed/certified copies of all requisite documents. For further details, see "Material Contracts and Documents for Inspection" on page 296 of this Draft Shelf Prospectus.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

SECTION I: GENERAL

1

DEFINITIONS / ABBREVIATIONS

1

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

9

PRESENTATION OF FINANCIAL AND OTHER INFORMATION

10

SECTION II: RISK FACTORS

12

SECTION III: INTRODUCTION

33

GENERAL INFORMATION

33

THE ISSUE

40

OBJECTS OF THE ISSUE

45

STATEMENT OF POSSIBLE TAX BENEFITS AVAILABLE TO THE DEBENTURE HOLDERS UNDER THE

APPLICABLE LAWS IN INDIA

47

SECTION IV: ABOUT THE ISSUER AND INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

55

INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

55

OUR BUSINESS

89

HISTORY AND MAIN OBJECTS

107

CAPITAL STRUCTURE

112

OUR MANAGEMENT

120

OUR PROMOTERS

142

SECTION V: FINANCIAL INFORMATION

145

DISCLOSURES ON EXISTING FINANCIAL INDEBTEDNESS

151

MATERIAL DEVELOPMENTS

164

SECTION VI: ISSUE RELATED INFORMATION

166

TERMS OF THE ISSUE

166

ISSUE STRUCTURE

171

ISSUE PROCEDURE

188

SECTION VII: LEGAL AND OTHER INFORMATION

214

PENDING PROCEEDINGS AND STATUTORY DEFAULTS

214

OTHER REGULATORY AND STATUTORY DISCLOSURES

222

DISCLAIMER

250

UNDERTAKING BY THE ISSUER

252

ISSUERS ABSOLUTE RESPONSIBILITY

253

REGULATIONS AND POLICIES

254

SUMMARY OF KEY PROVISIONS OF ARTICLES OF ASSOCIATION

270

MATERIAL CONTRACTS AND DOCUMENTS FOR INSPECTION

296

DECLARATION

298

ICRA RATING LETTER AND RATIONALE

300

CONSENT OF THE DEBENTURE TRUSTEE

318

ANNEXURE FS - A1: AUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

322

ANNEXURE FS - A2: LIMITED REVIEW FINANCIAL RESULTS (JUNE 30, 2023)

1016

ANNEXURE FS - A3: LIMITED REVIEW FINANCIAL RESULTS (SEPTEMBER 30, 2023)

1031

ANNEXURE FS - A4: LIMITED REVIEW FINANCIAL RESULTS (DECEMBER 31, 2023)

1049

ANNEXURE FS - A5: ASSET LIABILITY MANAGEMENT STATEMENT

1065

SECTION I: GENERAL

DEFINITIONS / ABBREVIATIONS

Company related terms

Term

Description

"We", "us", "our", "the

Muthoot Finance Limited, a public limited company incorporated under the Companies Act, 1956

Company", and "Issuer"

and having its registered office at Muthoot Chambers, Opposite Saritha Theatre Complex, 2nd

Floor, Banerji Road, Kochi 682 018, Kerala, India.

AOA / Articles / Articles

Articles of Association of our Company.

of Association

Audited

Consolidated

Audited consolidated financial statements for financial years ended March 31, 2023, and March

Financial Statements

31, 2022, prepared in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in India,

including the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) specified under section 133 of the

Companies Act 2013 read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as

amended , as audited by the Joint Statutory Auditors along with the audit report dated May 19,

2023, and May 26, 2022 respectively, and the audited consolidated financial statements for

financial year March 31, 2021 prepared in accordance with accounting principles generally

accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) specified under section

133 of the Companies Act 2013 read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules,

2015, as amended , as audited by the Previous Auditor along with the audit report dated June 02,

2021.

Audited

Standalone

Audited standalone financial statements for financial years ended March 31, 2023, and March 31,

Financial Statements

2022 prepared in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in India, including

the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) specified under section 133 of the Companies Act

2013 read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended, as

audited by the Joint Statutory Auditors with the audit reports dated May 19, 2023, and May 26,

2022 respectively, and the audited standalone financial statements for financial year ended March

31, 2021 prepared in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in India, including

the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) specified under section 133 of the Companies Act

2013 read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended, as

audited by the Previous Auditor along with the audit report dated June 02, 2021.

Audited

Financial

Audited Consolidated Financial Statements and Audited Standalone Financial Statements

Statements

collectively.

Board / Board of Directors

The Board of Directors of our Company and includes any Committee thereof from time to time.

Equity Shares

Equity shares of face value of ₹10 each of our Company.

Group Companies

Group companies includes such companies, other than promoter(s), subsidiary/subsidiaries, with

which there were related party transactions, during the period for which financial information is

disclosed in the offer documents, as covered under the applicable accounting standards and also

other companies as considered material by the Board.

Statutory Auditors / Joint

M/s Elias George & Co., Chartered Accountants, FRN.: 000801S, 38/1968A, EGC House, HIG

Statutory Auditors

Avenue, Gandhi Nagar, Kochi 682020 and M/s Babu A. Kallivayalil & Co., Chartered

Accountants, FRN:05374S, II Floor, Manchu Complex, P T Usha Road, Kochi-682 011 were

appointed as Joint Statutory Auditors of the Company by the Board of Directors with effect from

November 19, 2021 and the appointment was subsequently approved by the Shareholders of the

Company through the resolution passed through postal ballot in December 27, 2021. Further, the

Statutory Auditors were re-appointed for further period of 2 years by the shareholders of the

Company at the 25th Annual General Meeting of the Company held on August 31, 2022.

Limited Review Financial

Collectively, the unaudited consolidated and standalone financial results for the quarter ended

Results

June 30, 2023, the unaudited consolidated financial results and the unaudited standalone financial

results for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2023, and the unaudited consolidated

financial results and the unaudited standalone financial results for the quarter and nine months

ended December 31, 2023 along with the respective limited review reports issued thereon by the

Joint Statutory Auditors of our Company.

Limited Review Report

The report on the unaudited consolidated and standalone financial results of our Company for the

quarter ended June 30, 2023 dated August 11, 2023 issued by the Joint Statutory Auditors of our

Company, the report on the unaudited consolidated financial results and the unaudited standalone

financial results of our Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2023 dated

November 09, 2023 issued by the Joint Statutory Auditors of our Company, and the report on the

unaudited consolidated financial results and the unaudited standalone financial results of our

1

Term

Description

Company for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2023 dated February 14, 2024

issued by the Joint Statutory Auditors of our Company.

Memorandum / MOA

Memorandum of Association of our Company, as amended.

NCD Committee

The committee constituted by our Board of Directors by a board resolution dated May 16, 2018.

Promoters

George Thomas Muthoot, George Jacob Muthoot and George Alexander Muthoot.

Promoter Group

Such individuals and entities which constitute the promoter group of our Company pursuant to

Regulation 2(1)(pp) of the SEBI ICDR Regulations.

ROC

The Registrar of Companies, Kerala and Lakshadweep.

₹/ Rs./ INR/ Rupees

The lawful currency of the Republic of India.

Previous Auditor

M/s. Varma & Varma, FRN: 004532S, "Sree Raghavam", Building No. 53/2600 B, C, D & E,

Off Subhash Chandra Bose Road, Vyttila P.O., Kochi- 682019 resigned with effect from

November 10, 2021.

Senior Management

Senior Management of our Company in accordance with Regulation 2(1)(iia) of the SEBI NCS

Regulations

Subsidiary(ies)

(i) Asia Asset Finance PLC, a company registered in the Republic of Sri Lanka, under the

Companies Act No.7, of 2007, having its registered office at No.76/1, Dharmapala Mawatha,

Colombo 03, Sri Lanka.

(ii) Muthoot Homefin (India) Limited, a company registered in India, having its registered office

at Muthoot Chambers, Kurians Tower Banerji Road, Ernakulam North, Kochi, Ernakulam,

Kerala - 682018.

(iii) Belstar Microfinance Limited (formerly known as Belstar Microfinance Private Limited), a

company registered in India, having its registered office at New No. 33, Old No. 14, 48th

Street, 9th Avenue, Ashok Nagar, Chennai, Tamil Nadu- 600083.

(iv) Muthoot Insurance Brokers Private Limited, a company registered in India, having its

registered office at 3rd Floor, Muthoot Chambers, Banerji Road Ernakulam, Kerala- 682018.

(v) Muthoot Money Limited (formerly known as Muthoot Money Private Limited), a company

registered in India, having its registered office at 41 4108 A 18 Opp Saritha Theatre Banerji

Road, Ernakulam- 682018.

(vi) Muthoot Asset Management Private Limited, a company registered in India, having its

registered office at 206, Ghatla Village Road, 206, Ghatla Village Road, Mumbai 400071.

(vii) Muthoot Trustee Private Limited, a company registered in India, having its registered office

at 206, Ghatla Village Road, 206, Ghatla Village Road, Mumbai 400071.

Issue related terms

Term

Description

Abridged Prospectus

A memorandum containing the salient features of the Shelf Prospectus and relevant Tranche

Prospectus.

Acknowledgement slip

The slip or document issued by the Designated Intermediary to an Applicant as proof of

registration of the Application Form.

Allotment / Allotted

Unless the context otherwise requires, the allotment of the NCDs pursuant to the Issue to the

Allottees.

Allottee(s)

The successful applicant to whom the NCDs are being/have been allotted.

Allotment Advice

The communication sent to the Allottees conveying details of NCDs allotted to the Allottees in

accordance with the Basis of Allotment.

Applicant / Investor

Any person who applies for issuance and Allotment of NCDs through ASBA process or through

UPI Mechanism pursuant to the terms of this Draft Shelf Prospectus, the Shelf Prospectus,

Tranche Prospectus and Abridged Prospectus and the Application Form for the Tranche Issue.

Application

An application for Allotment of NCDs made through the ASBA process or through the UPI

Mechanism offered pursuant to the Issue by submission of a valid Application Form and

authorizing an SCSB to block the Application Amount in the ASBA Account.

Application Amount

The aggregate value of the NCDs applied for, as indicated in the Application Form for the

respective Tranche Prospectus or the amount blocked in the ASBA Account.

Application Form/ASBA

Form in terms of which an Applicant shall make an offer to subscribe to NCDs through the ASBA

Form

process or through the UPI Mechanism and which will be considered as the Application for

Allotment of NCDs, in terms of the Shelf Prospectus and the relevant Tranche Prospectus.

ASBA Application or

An application (whether physical or electronic) to subscribe to the NCDs offered pursuant to the

"Application Supported by

Issue by submission of a valid Application Form and authorizing the relevant SCSB to block the

Blocked Amount"

Application Amount in the relevant ASBA Account or to block the Application Amount using

the UPI Mechanism, where the Bid Amount will be blocked upon acceptance of UPI Mandate

Request by retail investors for an Application Amount of up to UPI Application Limit (being

2

Term

Description

₹500,000 for public issue of debt securities) which will be considered as the application for

Allotment in terms of the Shelf Prospectus and relevant Tranche Prospectus.

ASBA Account

An account maintained with an SCSB which will be blocked by such SCSB to the extent of the

Application Amount of an Applicant.

Banker to the Issue

Collectively, the Public Issue Account Bank(s), Refund Bank and Sponsor Bank, as specified in

the relevant Tranche Prospectus for each Tranche Issue..

Base Issue

As specified in the relevant Tranche Prospectus for each Tranche Issue.

Basis of Allotment

As specified in the relevant Tranche Prospectus for each Tranche Issue.

Bidding Centres

Centres at which the Designated Intermediaries shall accept the Application Forms, i.e.,

Designated Branches of SCSB, Specified Locations for Members of the Syndicate, Broker

Centres for Registered Brokers, Designated RTA Locations for RTAs and Designated CDP

Locations for CDPs.

Broker Centres

Broker centres notified by the Stock Exchanges where Applicants can submit the ASBA Forms

(including ASBA Forms under UPI in case of UPI Investors) to a Registered Broker. The details

of such Broker Centres, along with the names and contact details of the Trading Members are

available on the website of the Stock Exchange at www.bseindia.com

Category

I

(Institutional

• Public financial institutions, scheduled commercial banks, Indian multilateral and bilateral

Investors)

development financial institutions which are authorized to invest in the NCDs;

• Provident funds and pension funds with a minimum corpus of ₹250 million, superannuation

funds and gratuity funds, which are authorized to invest in the NCDs;

• Alternative Investment Funds, subject to investment conditions applicable to them under the

Securities and Exchange Board of India (Alternative Investment Funds) Regulations, 2012;

• Resident Venture Capital Funds registered with SEBI;

• Insurance companies registered with the IRDAI;

• State industrial development corporations;

• Insurance funds set up and managed by the army, navy, or air force of the Union of India;

• Insurance funds set up and managed by the Department of Posts, the Union of India;

• Systemically Important Non-Banking Financial Company registered with the RBI or Non-

Banking Financial Company registered with the RBI having a total assets of ₹ 5,000 million

or more as per the last audited financial statements;;

• National Investment Fund set up by resolution no. F.No. 2/3/2005-DDII dated November 23,

2005 of the Government of India published in the Gazette of India; and

• Mutual funds registered with SEBI.

Category

II

(Non

• Companies within the meaning of Section 2(20) of the Companies Act, 2013;

Institutional Investors)

• Statutory bodies/ corporations and societies registered under the applicable laws in India and

authorized to invest in the NCDs;

• Co-operative banks and regional rural banks;

• Trusts including public/private charitable/religious trusts which are authorized to invest in

the NCDs;

• Scientific and/or industrial research organisations, which are authorized to invest in the

NCDs;

• Partnership firms in the name of the partners;

• Limited liability partnerships formed and registered under the provisions of the Limited

Liability Partnership Act, 2008 (No. 6 of 2009);

• Association of Persons;

• Any other incorporated and/ or unincorporated body of persons.

Category

III

(High

Net

Resident Indian individuals or Hindu Undivided Families through the Karta applying for an

Worth

Individual

amount aggregating to above ₹10,00,000 across all options of NCDs in the Issue.

Investors)

Category

IV

(Retail

Retail individual investors, resident Indian individuals or Hindu Undivided Families through the

Individual

Investors)

or

Karta applying for an amount aggregating up to and including ₹10,00,000 across all options of

Retail

Individual

NCDs in the Issue and shall include Retail Individual Investors, who have submitted bid for an

Bidder(s)/RIB

amount not more than UPI Application Limit (being ₹500,000 for public issue of debt securities)

in any of the bidding options in the Issue (including HUFs applying through their Karta and does

not include NRIs) though UPI Mechanism.

Client ID

Client identification number maintained with one of the Depositories in relation to the demat

account.

Collecting

Depository

A depository participant as defined under the Depositories Act, 1996, registered with SEBI and

Participant or CDP

who is eligible to procure Applications in the Issue, at the Designated CDP Locations in terms of

SEBI Master Circular.

3

Term

Description

Coupon Rate

The rate of interest payable in connection with the NCDs in accordance with the relevant Tranche

Prospectus.

Debenture

Holder (s) /

The holders of the NCDs whose name appears in the database of the relevant Depository.

NCD Holder(s)

Debt Listing Agreement

The listing agreement entered into between our Company and BSE Limited on February 1, 2016

in connection with the listing of NCDs of our Company.

Debenture

Trustee

Agreement dated March 14, 2024 entered into between our Company and the Debenture Trustee.

Agreement

Debenture Trust Deed

The trust deed to be executed by our Company and the Debenture Trustee for creating the security

over the NCDs issued under the Issue.

Demographic Details

Details of the investor such as address, bank account details and occupation, which are based on

the details provided by the Applicant in the Application Form.

Deemed Date of Allotment

The date on which the Board or the NCD Committee of the Board constituted by resolution of

the Board dated May 16, 2018 approves the Allotment of the NCDs for each Tranche Issue. The

actual Allotment of NCDs may take place on a date other than the Deemed Date of Allotment.

All benefits relating to the NCDs including interest on NCDs (as specified for each Tranche Issue

by way of relevant Tranche Prospectus) shall be available to the Debenture holders from the

Deemed Date of Allotment.

Depositories Act

The Depositories Act, 1996, as amended from time to time.

Depository(ies)

National Securities Depository Limited (NSDL) and /or Central Depository Services (India)

Limited (CDSL).

DP

/

Depository

A depository participant as defined under the Depositories Act.

Participant

Designated Branches

Such branches of SCSBs which shall collect the Applications and a list of which is available on

http://www.sebi.gov.in or at such other website as may be prescribed by SEBI from time to time.

Designated

CDP

Such locations of the CDPs where Applicants can submit the Application Forms. The details of

Locations

such Designated CDP Locations, along with names and contact details of the Collecting

Depository Participants eligible to accept Application Forms are available on the respective

websites of the Stock Exchange (www.bseindia.com and www.nseindia.com) as updated from

time to time.

Designated Date

The date on which Registrar to the Issue issues instruction to SCSBs for transfer of funds from

the ASBA Account to the Public Issue Account in terms of Shelf Prospectus and relevant Tranche

Prospectus and the Public Issue Account and Sponsor Bank Agreement.

Designated Intermediaries

Collectively, the Lead Manager, Lead Brokers, agents, SCSBs, Trading Members, CDPs and

RTAs, who are authorized to collect Application Forms from the Applicants in the Issue. In

relation to ASBA applicants submitted by Retail Individual Investors where the amount was

blocked upon acceptance of UPI Mandate Request using the UPI Mechanism, Designated

Intermediaries shall mean the CDPs, RTAs, Lead Manager, Lead Brokers, Trading Members and

Stock Exchange where applications have been submitted through the app/web interface as

provided in the SEBI Master Circular.

Designated

RTA

Such locations of the RTAs where Applicants can submit the Application Forms to RTAs, a list

Locations

of which, along with names and contact details of the RTAs eligible to accept Application Forms

and Application Forms submitted using the UPI Mechanism as a payment option (for a maximum

amount of UPI Application Limit (being ₹500,000 for public issue of debt securities) are available

on the website of the Stock Exchange at www.bseindia.com), as updated from time to time.

Designated

Stock

BSE i.e. BSE Limited.

Exchange

Direct Online Application

The application made using an online interface enabling direct applications through UPI by an

application based/web interface, by investors to a public issue of debt securities with an online

payment facility.

Draft Shelf Prospectus

This Draft Shelf Prospectus dated March 19, 2024 filed with the Designated Stock Exchange for

receiving public comments and with SEBI in accordance with the provisions of the Act/relevant

provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 applicable as on the date of filing thisDraft Shelf

Prospectus and the SEBI NCS Regulations.

ICRA

ICRA Limited.

Industry Report Agency

CRISIL Limited

Insurance Companies

Insurance companies registered with the IRDA.

Issue

Public issue by the Company of secured redeemable non-convertible debentures of face value of

₹1,000.00 each for an amount upto the ₹53,000 million ("Shelf Limit"). The Secured NCDs will

be issued in one or more tranches, on terms and conditions as set out in the relevant Tranche

Prospectus for any Tranche Issue. The Issue is being made pursuant to the provisions of SEBI

4

Term

Description

NCS Regulation, the Companies Act, 2013 and rules made thereunder as amended to the extent

notified.

Issue Agreement

Agreement dated March 19, 2024 executed between the Company and the Lead Manager.

Issue Opening Date

Issue Opening Date as specified in the relevant Tranche Prospectus for the relevant Tranche Issue

Issue Closing Date

Issue Closing Date as specified in the relevant Tranche Prospectus for the relevant Tranche Issue

Issue Period

The period between the Issue Opening Date and the Issue Closing Date inclusive of both days, as

provided in the relevant Tranche Prospectus.

Lead Brokers

As specified in the relevant Tranche Prospectus for each Tranche Issue.

Lead Broker Agreement

As specified in the relevant Tranche Prospectus for each Tranche Issue.

Lead Manager

A. K. Capital Services Limited.

Market Lot

1 (One) NCD.

Members of the Syndicate

Lead Manager and the Lead Brokers.

Members of the Syndicate

Members of the Bidding Centres established for acceptance of Application Forms.

Bidding Centres

Options

As specified in the relevant Tranche Prospectus for each Tranche Issue.

Offer Document

This Draft Shelf Prospectus, the Shelf Prospectus, relevant Tranche Prospectus, the Abridged

Prospectus, the Application Form and supplemental information, if any, read with any notices,

corrigendum and addendum thereto.

Public Issue Account

Account to be opened with the Banker to the Issue to receive monies from the ASBA Accounts

on the Designated Date.

Public Issue Account and

As specified in the relevant Tranche Prospectus for each Tranche Issue.

Sponsor Bank Agreement

Public Issue Account Bank

As specified in the relevant Tranche Prospectus for each Tranche Issue.

Record Date

The date for payment of interest in connection with the NCDs or repayment of principal in

connection therewith which shall be 15 days prior to the date of payment of interest, and/or the

date of redemption under relevant Tranche Prospectus. Provided that trading in the NCDs shall

remain suspended between the aforementioned Record Date in connection with redemption of

NCDs and the date of redemption or as prescribed by the Stock Exchange, as the case may be. In

case the Record Date falls on a day when the Stock Exchange is having a trading holiday, the

immediate subsequent trading day will be deemed as the Record Date.

Refund Account(s)

The account(s) to be opened by our Company with the Refund Bank, from which refunds of the

whole or part of the Application Amounts, if any, shall be made.

Refund Bank

As specified in the relevant Tranche Prospectus for each Tranche Issue

Registrar to the Issue

Link Intime India Private Limited.

Registrar

and

Share

Registrar and share transfer agents registered with SEBI and eligible to procure Applications, at

Transfer Agents or RTA

the Issue at the Designated RTA Locations.

Secured NCD(s)

Secured, redeemable non-convertible debentures for an amount of upto ₹53,000 million offered

through the Shelf Prospectus and the relevant Tranche Prospectus of face value of ₹1,000 each.

Senior Citizen

A person who on the date of the relevant Tranche Issue has attained the age of 65 years or more.

Self Certified

Syndicate

The banks registered with SEBI under the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Bankers to

Banks or SCSBs

an Issue) Regulations, 1994 offering services in relation to ASBA, including blocking of an

ASBA

Account,

and

a

list

of

which

is

available

on

https://www.sebi.gov.in/sebiweb/home/list/5/33/0/0/Recognised-Intermediaries or at such other

web-link as may be prescribed by SEBI from time to time. A list of the branches of the SCSBs

where ASBA Applications submitted to the Lead Manager, Lead Brokers or the Trading

Member(s) of the Stock Exchange, will be forwarded by such Lead Manager, Lead Brokers or

the Trading Members of the Stock Exchange is available at www.sebi.gov.in or at such other

web-link as may be prescribed by SEBI from time to time.

Shelf Limit

The aggregate limit of the Issue, being ₹53,000 million to be issued under this Draft Shelf

Prospectus, the Shelf Prospectus and through one or more Tranche Prospectus.

Shelf Prospectus

The Shelf Prospectus to be filed by our Company with the SEBI, BSE and the RoC in accordance

with the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the SEBI NCS Regulations.

Specified Cities / Specified

Bidding Centres where the Member of the Syndicate shall accept Application Forms from

Locations

Applicants a list of which is available on the website of the SEBI at

https://www.sebi.gov.in/sebiweb/other/OtherAction.do?doRecognised=yes

and updated

from

time to time and at such other websites as may be prescribed by SEBI from time to time.

Sponsor Bank

A Banker to the Issue, registered with SEBI, which is appointed by the Issuer to act as a conduit

between the Designated Stock Exchange and NPCI in order to push the mandate collect requests

and / or payment instructions of the retail individual investors into the UPI for retail individual

investors applying through the app/web interface of the Stock Exchange with a facility to block

5

Term

Description

funds through UPI Mechanism for application value upto UPI Application Limit and carry out

any other responsibilities in terms of the SEBI Master Circular and as specified in the relevant

Tranche Prospectus.

Stock exchange

BSE

Syndicate ASBA

Applications through the Designated Intermediaries.

Syndicate

ASBA

Bidding centres where the Designated Intermediaries shall accept Application Forms from

Application Locations

Applicants, a list of which is available on the website of the SEBI at

https://www.sebi.gov.in/sebiweb/other/OtherAction.do?doRecognised=yes and updated from

time to time and at such other websites as may be prescribed by SEBI from time to time.

Syndicate SCSB Branches

In relation to Applications submitted to a Designated Intermediary, such branches of the SCSBs

at the Syndicate ASBA Application Locations named by the SCSBs to receive deposits of the

Application Forms from the members of the Syndicate, and a list of which is available on

http://www.sebi.gov.in/sebiweb/home/list/5/33/0/0/Recognised-Intermediaries or at such other

website as may be prescribed by SEBI from time to time.

Tenor

As specified in the relevant Tranche Prospectus for each Tranche Issue

Tier I capital

Tier I capital means, owned fund as reduced by investment in shares of other NBFCs and in

shares, debentures, bonds, outstanding loans and advances including hire purchase and lease

finance made to and deposits with subsidiaries and companies in the same group exceeding, in

aggregate, ten percent of the owned fund.

Tier II capital

Tier-II capital includes the following: (a) preference shares other than those which are

compulsorily convertible into equity; (b) revaluation reserves at discounted rate of 55%; (c)

general provisions and loss reserves to the extent these are not attributable to actual diminution

in value or identifiable potential loss in any specific asset and are available to meet unexpected

losses, to the extent of one and one fourth percent of risk weighted assets; (d) hybrid debt capital

instruments; and (e) subordinated debt to the extent the aggregate does not exceed Tier-I capital.

Transaction

Registration

The slip or document issued by any of the Designated Intermediaries as the case may be, to an

Slip or TRS

Applicant upon demand as proof of registration of his Application.

Trading Members

Individuals or companies registered with SEBI as "trading members" who hold the right to trade

in securities listed on the Stock Exchanges, through whom investors can buy or sell securities

listed on the Stock Exchange, a list of which are available on www.bseindia.com (for Trading

Members of BSE).

Tranche Issue

Issue of the NCDs pursuant to the respective Tranche Prospectus.

Tranche Prospectus(es)

The Tranche Prospectus(es) containing the details of NCDs including interest, other terms and

conditions, recent developments, general information, objects, procedure for application,

statement of tax benefits, regulatory and statutory disclosures and material contracts and

documents for inspection, in respect of the relevant Tranche Issue.

Trustees /

Debenture

Trustees for the Debenture Holders in this case being IDBI Trusteeship Services Limited.

Trustee

UPI or UPI Mechanism

Unified Payments Interface mechanism in accordance with the SEBI Master Circular as amended

from time to time, to block funds for application value upto UPI Application Limit (being

₹500,000 for public issue of debt securities) submitted through intermediaries, namely the

Registered Stock brokers, Registrar and Transfer Agent and Depository Participants.

UPI Application Limit

Maximum limit to utilize the UPI mechanism to block the funds for application value upto

₹500,000 or any other investment limit for issues of debt securities pursuant to SEBI master

circular SEBI/HO/DDHS/PoD1/P/CIR/2023/119 dated August 10, 2021 as amended from time

to time, as applicable and prescribed by SEBI from time to time.

UPI ID

Identification created on the UPI for single-window mobile payment system developed by the

National Payments Corporation of India.

UPI Mandate

Request or

A request initiated by the Sponsor Bank on the Retail Individual Investor to authorise blocking

Mandate Request

of funds in the relevant ASBA Account through the UPI mobile app/web interface (using UPI

Mechanism) equivalent to the bid amount and subsequent debit of funds in case of allotment.

Wilful Defaulter

Includes wilful defaluters as defined under Regulation 2(1)(lll) of the Securities and Exchange

Board of India (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2018.

Working Day

Working day means all days on which commercial banks in Kochi and Mumbai, are open for

business. In respect of announcement or bid/issue period, working day shall mean all days,

excluding Saturdays, Sundays and public holidays, on which commercial banks in Kochi and

Mumbai are open for business. Further, in respect of the time period between the bid/ issue closing

date and the listing of the NCDs on the Stock Exchange, working day shall mean all trading days

of the Stock Exchange for NCD, excluding Saturdays, Sundays and bank holidays, as specified

by SEBI.

6

Industry related terms

Term

Description

ALCO

Asset Liability Committee.

ALM

Asset Liability Management.

CRAR

Capital to Risk Adjusted Ratio.

ECGC

Export Credit Guarantee Corporation of India Limited.

Gold Loans

Personal and business loans secured by gold jewelry and ornaments.

IBPC

Inter Bank Participation Certificate.

KYC

Know Your Customer.

NBFC

Non Banking Financial Company.

NBFC-ND

Non Banking Financial Company- Non Deposit Taking.

NBFC-ND-SI

Non Banking Financial Company- Non Deposit Taking-Systemically Important.

NBFC-UL

Non Banking Financial Company- Upper Layer.

NPA

Non Performing Asset.

NRI/Non-Resident

A person resident outside India, as defined under the FEMA.

NSSO

National Sample Survey Organisation.

PPP

Purchasing Power Parity.

RRB

Regional Rural Bank.

SCB

Scheduled Commercial Bank.

Conventional and general terms

Term

Description

AADHAR

12-digit unique number which the Unique Identification Authority of India {UIDAI} issues for

all residents of India.

AGM

Annual General Meeting.

AS

Accounting Standard.

BSE

BSE Limited.

CAGR

Compounded Annual Growth Rate.

CDSL

Central Depository Services (India) Limited.

Companies Act, 2013

The Companies Act, 2013, to the extend notified by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs,

Government of India, as amended from time to time.

DRR

Debenture Redemption Reserve.

EGM

Extraordinary General Meeting.

EPS

Earnings Per Share.

FDI Policy

The Government policy and the regulations (including the applicable provisions of the Foreign

Exchange Management (Non-debt. Instruments) Rules, 2019) issued by the Government of India

prevailing on that date in relation to foreign investments in the Company's sector of business as

amended from time to time.

FEMA

Foreign Exchange Management Act, 1999, as amended from time to time.

FEMA Regulations

Foreign Exchange Management (Non - Debt Instruments) Rules, 2019, as amended from time to

time.

Financial Year / FY

Financial Year ending March 31.

GDP

Gross Domestic Product.

GoI

Government of India.

HUF

Hindu Undivided Family.

IFRS

International Financial Reporting Standards.

IFSC

Indian Financial System Code.

Indian GAAP

Generally Accepted Accounting Principles in India.

Ind AS

Indian Accounting Standards

IRDA

Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority.

IT Act

The Income Tax Act, 1961, as amended from time to time.

MCA

Ministry of Corporate Affairs, Government of India.

MICR

Magnetic Ink Character Recognition.

NACH

National Automated Clearing House.

NEFT

National Electronic Funds Transfer.

NSDL

National Securities Depository Limited.

NSE

National Stock Exchange of India Limited.

PAN

Permanent Account Number.

RBI

The Reserve Bank of India.

7

Term

Description

RBI Act

The Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934, as amended from time to time.

RTGS

Real Time Gross Settlement.

SCRA

Securities Contracts (Regulation) Act, 1956, as amended from time to time.

SCRR

The Securities Contracts (Regulation) Rules, 1957, as amended from time to time.

SEBI

The Securities and Exchange Board of India constituted under the Securities and Exchange Board

of India Act, 1992.

SEBI Act

The Securities and Exchange Board of India Act, 1992 as amended from time to time.

SEBI ICDR Regulations

SEBI (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2018, as amended from time

to time.

SEBI LODR Regulations

Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements)

Regulations, 2015, as amended from time to time.

SEBI NCS Regulations

Securities and Exchange Board of India (Issue and Listing of Non- Convertible Securities)

Regulations, 2021, as amended from time to time.

SEBI Master Circular

Master Circular for issue and listing of Non-Convertible Securities (NCS), Securitised Debt

Instruments (SDI), Security Receipts (SR), Municipal Debt Securities and Commercial Paper

(CP) dated August 10, 2021 as amended from time to time with reference number

SEBI/HO/DDHS/PoD1/P/CIR/2023/119, as amended from time to time.

SEBI

RTA

Master

SEBI RTA Master Circular shall mean SEBI circular for Registrars to an Issue and Share Transfer

Circular

Agents with reference no. SEBI/HO/MIRSD/POD-1/P/CIR/2023/70 dated May 17, 2023

SEBI DT Master Circular

SEBI DT Master circular shall mean SEBI circular for Debenture Trustees with reference no.

SEBI/HO/DDHS-PoD1/P/CIR/2023/109 dated March 31, 2023 .

TDS

Tax Deducted at Source.

WDM

Wholesale Debt Market.

Notwithstanding anything contained herein, capitalized terms that have been defined in the respective sections of this Draft Shelf Prospectus, will have the meanings ascribed to them in such sections.

8

