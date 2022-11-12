Muthoot Finance : Newspaper Advertisements

Ref: SEC/MFL/SE/2022/4531 November 12, 2022 National Stock Exchange of India Limited Department of Corporate Services Exchange Plaza, BSE Limited, Plot No. C/1, G Block, P. J. Tower, Dalal Street, Bandra-Kurla Complex Mumbai - 400 001 Bandra (E), Mumbai - 400 051 Scrip Code: 533398 Symbol: MUTHOOTFIN Dear Sir/Madam,

Sub: Newspaper Advertisement of Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter ended September 30, 2022

We enclose herewith, a copy of the Newspaper Advertisements published on November 12, 2022, in Business Line (All India edition) and Metro Vartha (Kochi Edition) in respect of the Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter ended September 30, 2022.

For Muthoot Finance Limited