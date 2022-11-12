Muthoot Finance : Newspaper Advertisements

Sub: Newspaper Advertisement of Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter ended September 30, 2022
We enclose herewith, a copy of the Newspaper Advertisements published on November 12, 2022, in Business Line (All India edition) and Metro Vartha (Kochi Edition) in respect of the Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter ended September 30, 2022.
Muthoot Finance Ltd. published this content on 12 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 November 2022 05:51:03 UTC.