  Homepage
  Equities
  India
  NSE India Stock Exchange
  Muthoot Finance Limited
  News
  Summary
    MUTHOOTFIN   INE414G01012

MUTHOOT FINANCE LIMITED

(MUTHOOTFIN)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  06:25 2022-11-11 am EST
1073.95 INR   -2.85%
12:52aMuthoot Finance : Newspaper Advertisements
PU
11/11Muthoot Finance's Consolidated Profit Drops in Fiscal Q2; Shares Slide 3%
MT
11/10Transcript : Muthoot Finance Limited, Q2 2023 Earnings Call, Nov 10, 2022
CI
Muthoot Finance : Newspaper Advertisements

11/12/2022 | 12:52am EST
Ref: SEC/MFL/SE/2022/4531

November 12, 2022

National Stock Exchange of India Limited

Department of Corporate Services

Exchange Plaza,

BSE Limited,

Plot No. C/1, G Block,

P. J. Tower, Dalal Street,

Bandra-Kurla Complex

Mumbai - 400 001

Bandra (E), Mumbai - 400 051

Scrip Code: 533398

Symbol: MUTHOOTFIN

Dear Sir/Madam,

Sub: Newspaper Advertisement of Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter ended September 30, 2022

We enclose herewith, a copy of the Newspaper Advertisements published on November 12, 2022, in Business Line (All India edition) and Metro Vartha (Kochi Edition) in respect of the Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter ended September 30, 2022.

For Muthoot Finance Limited

RAJESH ACHUTHA WARRIER

Digitally signed by RAJESH ACHUTHA WARRIER

DN: cn=RAJESH ACHUTHA WARRIER, c=IN, st=Kerala, o=PERSONAL, title=3601, serialNumber=4fa0f4efb835b6f8f45ec5f 22f07239a42fa6b72281127adeb88fab1 451c3fae, pseudonym=f26999a1a8c1467e914c4c eba5a9fdf8

Date: 2022.11.12 10:57:20 +05'30'

Rajesh A

Company Secretary

ICSI Membership No. FCS 7106

Disclaimer

Muthoot Finance Ltd. published this content on 12 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 November 2022 05:51:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
