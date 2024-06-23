99,252,861 Equity Shares of Muthoot Microfin Limited are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 23-JUN-2024.

June 22, 2024 Share

99,252,861 Equity Shares of Muthoot Microfin Limited are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 23-JUN-2024. These Equity Shares will be under lockup for 185 days starting from 21-DEC-2023 to 23-JUN-2024.



Details:

In accordance with Regulation 14 and Regulation 16 of the SEBI ICDR Regulations, an aggregate of 20% of the fully diluted post-Offer Equity Share capital of the company held by the Promoters, shall be locked in for a period of 18 months from the date of Allotment as minimum Promoters? contribution and the shareholding of our Promoters in excess of 20% of the fully diluted post-Offer Equity Share capital shall be locked in for a period of six months from the date of Allotment.