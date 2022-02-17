Mutto Optronics : Announcement of capital reduction with cash payment of major subsidiary Sheaffer Manufacturing Co., Ltd.
02/17/2022 | 03:34am EST
Close
Today's Information
Provided by: Mutto Optronics Corporation
SEQ_NO
2
Date of announcement
2022/02/17
Time of announcement
16:24:30
Subject
Announcement of capital reduction with cash payment of
major subsidiary Sheaffer Manufacturing Co., Ltd.
Date of events
2022/02/17
To which item it meets
paragraph 11
Statement
1.Date of the board of directors resolution:2022/02/17
2.Reason for capital reduction:
In order to adjust the group capital planning, it is proposed to
reduce capital and refund cash to shareholders.
3.Amount of capital reduction:NTD20,000,000
4.Cancelled shares:20,000 shares
5.Capital reduction ratio:28.57%
6.Share capital after capital reduction:NTD8,000,000
7.Scheduled date of the shareholders' meeting:NA
8.Estimated no.of TPEx-listed common shares after issuance
of new shares upon capital reduction:NA
9.Estimated ratio of TPEx-listed common shares after issuance
of new shares upon capital reduction to outstanding common
shares:NA
10.Please explain any countermeasures for lower circulation
in shareholding if the aforesaid estimated no.of TPEx-listed
common shares upon capital reduction does not reach 5 million
and the ratio does not reach 25%:NA
11.Record date of capital reduction:2022/02/17
12.Any other matters that need to be specified:None
Mutto Optronics Corporation published this content on 17 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 February 2022 08:33:01 UTC.