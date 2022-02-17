Mutto Optronics : Announcement of capital reduction with cash payment of major subsidiary Sheaffer Manufacturing Co., Ltd.

Statement

1.Date of the board of directors resolution:2022/02/17 2.Reason for capital reduction: In order to adjust the group capital planning, it is proposed to reduce capital and refund cash to shareholders. 3.Amount of capital reduction:NTD20,000,000 4.Cancelled shares:20,000 shares 5.Capital reduction ratio:28.57% 6.Share capital after capital reduction:NTD8,000,000 7.Scheduled date of the shareholders' meeting:NA 8.Estimated no.of TPEx-listed common shares after issuance of new shares upon capital reduction:NA 9.Estimated ratio of TPEx-listed common shares after issuance of new shares upon capital reduction to outstanding common shares:NA 10.Please explain any countermeasures for lower circulation in shareholding if the aforesaid estimated no.of TPEx-listed common shares upon capital reduction does not reach 5 million and the ratio does not reach 25%:NA 11.Record date of capital reduction:2022/02/17 12.Any other matters that need to be specified:None