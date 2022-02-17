Log in
    4950   TW0004950001

MUTTO OPTRONICS CORPORATION

(4950)
Mutto Optronics : The Company's Board of Directors resolved to convene the 2022 Annual General Shareholders' Meeting

02/17/2022 | 03:34am EST
Today's Information

Provided by: Mutto Optronics Corporation
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/02/17 Time of announcement 16:24:13
Subject 
 The Company's Board of Directors resolved to convene the
2022 Annual General Shareholders' Meeting
Date of events 2022/02/17 To which item it meets paragraph 17
Statement 
1.Date of the board of directors resolution:2022/02/17
2.General shareholders' meeting date:2022/05/17
3.General shareholders' meeting location:B1, No. 85, Sec. 4, Roosevelt Rd.,
 Da'an Dist., Taipei City 106, Taiwan
 (GIS NTU Convention Center, Meeting Room Davinci)
4.Cause for convening the meeting I.Reported matters:
 (1)The 2021 business report。
 (2)Audit Committee's review of the 2021 annual final accounting ledgers
    and statements.
5.Cause for convening the meeting II.Acknowledged matters:
 (1)The 2021 business report and financial statements
 (2)The 2021 deficit compensation proposal
6.Cause for convening the meeting III.Matters for Discussion:None
7.Cause for convening the meeting IV.Election matters:None
8.Cause for convening the meeting V.Other Proposals:None
9.Cause for convening the meeting VI.Extemporary Motions:None
10.Book closure starting date:2022/03/19
11.Book closure ending date:2022/05/17
12.Whether to announce proposal for profit distribution
or loss off-setting in "Status of dividend distribution
" section of MOPS:No
13.Please explain the reason for not announcing proposal
for profit distribution or loss off-setting: The Company's Board of Directors
 have not resolved yet
14.Any other matters that need to be specified:
  (1) The duration to receive any proposal shall be from
      2022/03/11 to 2022/03/21 17:00
  (2) Location for shareholders' submission of proposal : Mutto  office,
      (Address: 8F., No. 109, Sec. 4, Ren'ai Rd., Da'an Dist.,
      Taipei City 106430, Taiwan )
  (3) The electronic voting period is from 2022/04/17 to 2022/05/14

Disclaimer

Mutto Optronics Corporation published this content on 17 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 February 2022 08:33:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
