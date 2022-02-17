Mutto Optronics : The Company's Board of Directors resolved to convene the 2022 Annual General Shareholders' Meeting
02/17/2022 | 03:34am EST
Close
Today's Information
Provided by: Mutto Optronics Corporation
SEQ_NO
1
Date of announcement
2022/02/17
Time of announcement
16:24:13
Subject
The Company's Board of Directors resolved to convene the
2022 Annual General Shareholders' Meeting
Date of events
2022/02/17
To which item it meets
paragraph 17
Statement
1.Date of the board of directors resolution:2022/02/17
2.General shareholders' meeting date:2022/05/17
3.General shareholders' meeting location:B1, No. 85, Sec. 4, Roosevelt Rd.,
Da'an Dist., Taipei City 106, Taiwan
(GIS NTU Convention Center, Meeting Room Davinci)
4.Cause for convening the meeting I.Reported matters:
(1)The 2021 business report。
(2)Audit Committee's review of the 2021 annual final accounting ledgers
and statements.
5.Cause for convening the meeting II.Acknowledged matters:
(1)The 2021 business report and financial statements
(2)The 2021 deficit compensation proposal
6.Cause for convening the meeting III.Matters for Discussion:None
7.Cause for convening the meeting IV.Election matters:None
8.Cause for convening the meeting V.Other Proposals:None
9.Cause for convening the meeting VI.Extemporary Motions:None
10.Book closure starting date:2022/03/19
11.Book closure ending date:2022/05/17
12.Whether to announce proposal for profit distribution
or loss off-setting in "Status of dividend distribution
" section of MOPS:No
13.Please explain the reason for not announcing proposal
for profit distribution or loss off-setting: The Company's Board of Directors
have not resolved yet
14.Any other matters that need to be specified:
(1) The duration to receive any proposal shall be from
2022/03/11 to 2022/03/21 17:00
(2) Location for shareholders' submission of proposal : Mutto office,
(Address: 8F., No. 109, Sec. 4, Ren'ai Rd., Da'an Dist.,
Taipei City 106430, Taiwan )
(3) The electronic voting period is from 2022/04/17 to 2022/05/14
Mutto Optronics Corporation published this content on 17 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 February 2022 08:33:01 UTC.