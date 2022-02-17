Mutto Optronics : The Company's Board of Directors resolved to convene the 2022 Annual General Shareholders' Meeting

Statement

1.Date of the board of directors resolution:2022/02/17 2.General shareholders' meeting date:2022/05/17 3.General shareholders' meeting location:B1, No. 85, Sec. 4, Roosevelt Rd., Da'an Dist., Taipei City 106, Taiwan (GIS NTU Convention Center, Meeting Room Davinci) 4.Cause for convening the meeting I.Reported matters: (1)The 2021 business report。 (2)Audit Committee's review of the 2021 annual final accounting ledgers and statements. 5.Cause for convening the meeting II.Acknowledged matters: (1)The 2021 business report and financial statements (2)The 2021 deficit compensation proposal 6.Cause for convening the meeting III.Matters for Discussion:None 7.Cause for convening the meeting IV.Election matters:None 8.Cause for convening the meeting V.Other Proposals:None 9.Cause for convening the meeting VI.Extemporary Motions:None 10.Book closure starting date:2022/03/19 11.Book closure ending date:2022/05/17 12.Whether to announce proposal for profit distribution or loss off-setting in "Status of dividend distribution " section of MOPS:No 13.Please explain the reason for not announcing proposal for profit distribution or loss off-setting: The Company's Board of Directors have not resolved yet 14.Any other matters that need to be specified: (1) The duration to receive any proposal shall be from 2022/03/11 to 2022/03/21 17:00 (2) Location for shareholders' submission of proposal : Mutto office, (Address: 8F., No. 109, Sec. 4, Ren'ai Rd., Da'an Dist., Taipei City 106430, Taiwan ) (3) The electronic voting period is from 2022/04/17 to 2022/05/14