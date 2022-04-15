Log in
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taipei Exchange
  5. Mutto Optronics Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    4950   TW0004950001

MUTTO OPTRONICS CORPORATION

(4950)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taipei Exchange  -  04-13
26.80 TWD   -3.25%
08:42aMUTTO OPTRONICS : To announce the change of internal audit officer of the Company (Correcting the effective date of separation)
PU
04/14MUTTO OPTRONICS : To announce the change of internal audit officer of the Company
PU
03/30Mutto Optronics Corporation Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2021
CI
Summary 
Summary

Mutto Optronics : To announce the change of internal audit officer of the Company (Correcting the effective date of separation)

04/15/2022 | 08:42am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: Mutto Optronics Corporation
SEQ_NO 3 Date of announcement 2022/04/15 Time of announcement 20:23:27
Subject 
 To announce the change of internal audit officer of
the Company (Correcting the effective date of separation)
Date of events 2022/04/14 To which item it meets paragraph 8
Statement 
1.Type of personnel changed (please enter:
spokesperson, acting spokesperson, important
personnel (CEO, COO, CMO, CSO, etc.), financial
 officer, accounting officer, corporate governance
officer, research and development officer, internal
 audit officer, or designated and non-designated
representatives): internal audit officer
2.Date of occurrence of the change: 2022/04/14
3.Name, title, and resume of the previous position holder:
Li-Ching Kuo/ manager/ internal audit manager of the Company
4.Name, title, and resume of the new position holder:
Further announcement will be made after the approval of
the board of directors of the Company.
5.Type of change (please enter: "resignation",
"position adjustment", "dismissal", "retirement",
"death" or "new replacement"): resignation
6.Reason for the change: resignation
7.Effective date:2022/05/03
8.Any other matters that need to be specified: The position
 of the internal audit officer will represented by substitute
 audit. Further announcement will be made after the board of
 directors approve the appointment of the internal audit
 officer.

Disclaimer

Mutto Optronics Corporation published this content on 15 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 April 2022 12:40:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
