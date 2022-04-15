Mutto Optronics : To announce the change of internal audit officer of the Company (Correcting the effective date of separation)

|
Statement
|
1.Type of personnel changed (please enter:
spokesperson, acting spokesperson, important
personnel (CEO, COO, CMO, CSO, etc.), financial
officer, accounting officer, corporate governance
officer, research and development officer, internal
audit officer, or designated and non-designated
representatives): internal audit officer
2.Date of occurrence of the change: 2022/04/14
3.Name, title, and resume of the previous position holder:
Li-Ching Kuo/ manager/ internal audit manager of the Company
4.Name, title, and resume of the new position holder:
Further announcement will be made after the approval of
the board of directors of the Company.
5.Type of change (please enter: "resignation",
"position adjustment", "dismissal", "retirement",
"death" or "new replacement"): resignation
6.Reason for the change: resignation
7.Effective date:2022/05/03
8.Any other matters that need to be specified: The position
of the internal audit officer will represented by substitute
audit. Further announcement will be made after the board of
directors approve the appointment of the internal audit
officer.