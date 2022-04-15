Mutto Optronics : To announce the change of internal audit officer of the Company (Correcting the effective date of separation)

Statement

1.Type of personnel changed (please enter: spokesperson, acting spokesperson, important personnel (CEO, COO, CMO, CSO, etc.), financial officer, accounting officer, corporate governance officer, research and development officer, internal audit officer, or designated and non-designated representatives): internal audit officer 2.Date of occurrence of the change: 2022/04/14 3.Name, title, and resume of the previous position holder: Li-Ching Kuo/ manager/ internal audit manager of the Company 4.Name, title, and resume of the new position holder: Further announcement will be made after the approval of the board of directors of the Company. 5.Type of change (please enter: "resignation", "position adjustment", "dismissal", "retirement", "death" or "new replacement"): resignation 6.Reason for the change: resignation 7.Effective date:2022/05/03 8.Any other matters that need to be specified: The position of the internal audit officer will represented by substitute audit. Further announcement will be made after the board of directors approve the appointment of the internal audit officer.