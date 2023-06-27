Chairman: Dr. Akin A. Ogunbiyi
Non Executive Directors: Prof. Pat Utomi, Dr. Eze Ebube (American), Adesoye Olatunji, Kadaria Ahmed, Boye Oyewumi, Abidemi Sonoiki, Biyi Ashiru-Mobolaji, Lateef Bakare, Wunmi Eniola-Jegede Managing Director/CEO: Femi Asenuga, Executive Director: Joseph Oladokun
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Mutual Benefits Assurance plc published this content on 27 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 June 2023 15:05:42 UTC.