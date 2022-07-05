MUTUAL BENEFITS ASSURANCE : DELAY IN FILING 2021 AFS

.

Aret Adams House, 233, Ikorodu Road, Ilupeju, Lagos.

P. O. Box 70986, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Tel: 09054744444, MUTUAL CARE: 09054644444

E-mail: info@mutuang.com

Website: www.mutualng.com

Lagos, Nigeria, 5th July 2022

DELAY IN FILING AUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR YEAR ENDED 31ST DECEMBER 2021

Mutual Benefits Assurance Plc (Mutual Benefits Assurance or the Company) wishes to inform its valued shareholders, investing public and key stakeholders that the Company was unable to meet the extended deadline of 30th June 2022, to file the Audited Financial Statements for the year ended 31st December 2021 and consequently also not able to file the 1st quarter 2022 Unaudited Financial Statement for the period ended 30th March 2022 in line with the Listing Rules of the Exchange.

We are an entity subject to a Primary Government Regulator (National Insurance Commission) which means that after the completion of the audit exercise, prior approval of the regulator is required before the results can be made public.

The Company shall file the 2021 AFS and 2022 Q1 Unaudited Financial Statements as soon as the approval of the primary regulator is obtained.

The inconveniences occasioned by the delay to all stakeholders is regretted.

JIDE IBITAYO

COMPANY SECRETARY

The Company's Investors' Relations officer can be reached through electronic mail at investor.relations@mutualng.com or telephone on; +2349054644444 for any investment relation enquiry.

