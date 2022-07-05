Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Nigeria
  Nigerian Stock Exchange
  Mutual Benefits Assurance Plc
  News
  Summary
    MBENEFIT   NGMBENEFT000

MUTUAL BENEFITS ASSURANCE PLC

(MBENEFIT)
  Report
End-of-day quote Nigerian Stock Exchange  -  2022-07-03
0.2500 NGN    0.00%
05:43aMUTUAL BENEFITS ASSURANCE : Delay in filing 2021 afs
PU
03/03MUTUAL BENEFITS ASSURANCE : Delay in filing audited financial statement as december 31st,2021
PU
02/26Mutual Benefits Assurance plc Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter Ended December 31, 2021
CI
Summary 
Summary

MUTUAL BENEFITS ASSURANCE : DELAY IN FILING 2021 AFS

07/05/2022 | 05:43am EDT
.

Aret Adams House, 233, Ikorodu Road, Ilupeju, Lagos.

P. O. Box 70986, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Tel: 09054744444, MUTUAL CARE: 09054644444

E-mail: info@mutuang.com

Website: www.mutualng.com

Lagos, Nigeria, 5th July 2022

DELAY IN FILING AUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR YEAR ENDED 31ST DECEMBER 2021

Mutual Benefits Assurance Plc (Mutual Benefits Assurance or the Company) wishes to inform its valued shareholders, investing public and key stakeholders that the Company was unable to meet the extended deadline of 30th June 2022, to file the Audited Financial Statements for the year ended 31st December 2021 and consequently also not able to file the 1st quarter 2022 Unaudited Financial Statement for the period ended 30th March 2022 in line with the Listing Rules of the Exchange.

We are an entity subject to a Primary Government Regulator (National Insurance Commission) which means that after the completion of the audit exercise, prior approval of the regulator is required before the results can be made public.

The Company shall file the 2021 AFS and 2022 Q1 Unaudited Financial Statements as soon as the approval of the primary regulator is obtained.

The inconveniences occasioned by the delay to all stakeholders is regretted.

JIDE IBITAYO

COMPANY SECRETARY

Mutual Benefits Assurance Plc has a dedicated investors' portal on its corporate website which can be accessed via this link https://www.mutualng.com/plc/about- investorThe Company's Investors' Relations officer can be reached through electronic mail at investor.relations@mutualng.comor telephone on; +2349054644444 for any investment relation enquiry.

2015 Overall Highest Award (The PEARL of the Capital Market)

Africa's Most Innovative Insurance Company Award, 2015

(Courtesy: PEARL Awards Nigeria)

(Courtesy: African Reinsurance Corporation)

Chairman: Dr. Akin A.Ogunbiyi

Non-Executive Directors: Prof. Pat Utomi, Dr. Eze Ebube (American), Adesoye Olatunji, Kadaria Ahmed, Boye Oyewumi

Managing Director/CEO: Femi Asenuga, Executive Director: Biyi Ashiru-Mobolaji

AUTHORISED AND REGULATED BY NATIONAL INSURANCE COMMISSION. RIC-027(G)

Disclaimer

Mutual Benefits Assurance plc published this content on 05 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 July 2022 09:42:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2020 23 187 M 55,8 M 55,8 M
Net income 2020 5 132 M 12,3 M 12,3 M
Net cash 2020 7 530 M 18,1 M 18,1 M
P/E ratio 2020 0,59x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 5 015 M 12,1 M 12,1 M
EV / Sales 2019 0,10x
EV / Sales 2020 -0,19x
Nbr of Employees 361
Free-Float 39,5%
