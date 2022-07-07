Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Nigeria
  Nigerian Stock Exchange
  Mutual Benefits Assurance Plc
  News
  Summary
    MBENEFIT   NGMBENEFT000

MUTUAL BENEFITS ASSURANCE PLC

(MBENEFIT)
End-of-day quote Nigerian Stock Exchange  -  2022-07-05
0.2500 NGN    0.00%
MUTUAL BENEFITS ASSURANCE : DELAY IN FILING 2022 HALF YEAR UFS

07/07/2022 | 11:14am EDT
.

Aret Adams House, 233, Ikorodu Road, Ilupeju, Lagos.

P. O. Box 70986, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Tel: 09054744444, MUTUAL CARE: 09054644444

E-mail: info@mutuang.com

Website: www.mutualng.com

Lagos, Nigeria, 07th July 2022

DELAY IN FILING 2ND QUARTER YEAR ENDED 30TH JUNE 2022 UNAUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Mutual Benefits Assurance Plc (the Company) wishes to inform our valued shareholders, investing public and key stakeholders that the Company will be unable to meet the 30 July 2022, deadline to file its Unaudited Financial Statements for the 2nd quarter ended 30 June 2022 in line with the Listing Rules of Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX)

The delay is because the Company is yet to file its Audited Financial Statements for the Year ended 31 December 2021 (2021 AFS) and pursuant to the rules of NGX, filing preceding Audited accounts first is a prerequisite to file quarterly accounts.

The results will be published as soon as we file the 2021 Audited Financial Statements which we anticipate that we should be able to do on or before the end of August 2022. The Company regrets the inconveniences this delay might cause its shareholders.

Thank you

JIDE IBITAYO

COMPANY SECRETARY

Mutual Benefits Assurance Plc has a dedicated investors' portal on its corporate website which can be accessed via this link https://www.mutualng.com/plc/about- investorThe Company's Investors' Relations officer can be reached through electronic mail at investor.relations@mutualng.comor telephone on; +2349054644444 for any investment relation enquiry.

2015 Overall Highest Award (The PEARL of the Capital Market)

Africa's Most Innovative Insurance Company Award, 2015

(Courtesy: PEARL Awards Nigeria)

(Courtesy: African Reinsurance Corporation)

Chairman: Dr. Akin A.Ogunbiyi

Non-Executive Directors: Prof. Pat Utomi, Dr. Eze Ebube (American), Adesoye Olatunji, Kadaria Ahmed, Boye Oyewumi, Abidemi Sonoiki

Managing Director/CEO: Femi Asenuga, Executive Director: Biyi Ashiru-Mobolaji

AUTHORISED AND REGULATED BY NATIONAL INSURANCE COMMISSION. RIC-027(G)

