Lagos, 22nd December 2023

Notification of Share Dealing by Insiders

1. Details of the Director/Insider a) Name CHARKS INVESTMENT LIMITED 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/Status Related Party (The Seller has common director and shareholders with the company) b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial Notification 3 Details of the issuer a) Name MUTUAL BENEFITS ASSURANCE PLC b) Legal Entity Identifier1 029200787G9S4BH6J921 4 Details of the transaction(s): to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial Ordinary Shares instrument, type of instrument Identification Code MBENEFIT b) Nature of the transaction Sale of Shares c) Price(s) and volume(s) 14,250,000 units of Shares of Mutual Benefits Assurance Plc at a price of N0.48k-N0.50k per share d) Aggregate information − Aggregated volume 14,250,000 units − Price N0.48k -N0.50k e) Date of Transaction 20/12/2023 f) Place of Transaction Lagos, Nigeria

JIDE IBITAYO

COMPANY SECRETARY

