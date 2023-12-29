Details of the transaction(s): to be repeated for (i) each type of
instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each
place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial
Ordinary Shares
instrument, type of instrument
Identification Code
MBENEFIT
b)
Nature of the transaction
Sale of Shares
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
29,662,402 units of Shares of Mutual
Benefits Assurance Plc at a price of
N0.48k-N0.50k per share
d)
Aggregate information
−
Aggregated volume
29,662,402 units
−
Price
N0.48k -N0.50k
e)
Date of Transaction
27/12/2023
f)
Place of Transaction
Lagos, Nigeria
JIDE IBITAYO
COMPANY SECRETARY
Mutual Benefits Assurance Plc has a dedicated investors' portal on its corporate website which can be accessed via this link https://www.mutualng.com/plc/about- investorThe Company's Investors' Relations officer can be reached through electronic mail at investor.relations@mutualng.comor telephone on; +2349054644444 for any investment relation enquiry.
2015 Overall Highest Award (The PEARL of the Capital Market)
(Courtesy: PEARL Awards Nigeria)
Africa's Most Innovative Insurance Company Award, 2015
AUTHORISED AND REGULATED BY NATIONAL INSURANCE COMMISSION. RIC-027(G)
Attachments
Original Link
Original Document
Permalink
Disclaimer
Mutual Benefits Assurance plc published this content on 29 December 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 December 2023 17:29:42 UTC.
Mutual Benefits Assurance Plc. is an insurance group organized around 2 areas of activity:
- non life insurance (59% of gross written premium): car, fire, accident, marine, aviation, energy, engineering, travel and bonds insurances;
- life insurance (41%).
Gross written premium break down geographically as follows: Nigeria (86.7%), Niger (10.8%) and Liberia (2.5%).