Aret Adams House, 233, Ikorodu Road, Ilupeju, Lagos.

P. O. Box 70986, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Tel: 09054744444, MUTUAL CARE: 09054644444

E-mail: info@mutuang.com

Website: www.mutualng.com

Lagos, 28th December 2023

Notification of Share Dealing by Insiders

1.

Details of the Director/Insider

a)

Name

CHARKS INVESTMENT LIMITED

2.

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/Status

Related Party (The Seller has common

director and shareholders with the

company)

b)

Initial notification/Amendment

Initial Notification

3

Details of the issuer

a)

Name

MUTUAL BENEFITS ASSURANCE

PLC

b)

Legal Entity Identifier1

029200787G9S4BH6J921

4

Details of the transaction(s): to be repeated for (i) each type of

instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each

place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial

Ordinary Shares

instrument, type of instrument

Identification Code

MBENEFIT

b)

Nature of the transaction

Sale of Shares

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

29,662,402 units of Shares of Mutual

Benefits Assurance Plc at a price of

N0.48k-N0.50k per share

d)

Aggregate information

Aggregated volume

29,662,402 units

Price

N0.48k -N0.50k

e)

Date of Transaction

27/12/2023

f)

Place of Transaction

Lagos, Nigeria

JIDE IBITAYO

COMPANY SECRETARY

Mutual Benefits Assurance Plc has a dedicated investors' portal on its corporate website which can be accessed via this link https://www.mutualng.com/plc/about- investorThe Company's Investors' Relations officer can be reached through electronic mail at investor.relations@mutualng.comor telephone on; +2349054644444 for any investment relation enquiry.

2015 Overall Highest Award (The PEARL of the Capital Market)

(Courtesy: PEARL Awards Nigeria)

Africa's Most Innovative Insurance Company Award, 2015

(Courtesy: African Reinsurance Corporation)

Chairman: Dr. Akin A.Ogunbiyi

Non-Executive Directors: Dr. Eze Ebube (American), Adesoye Olatunji, Kadaria Ahmed, Boye Oyewumi, Abidemi Sonoiki, Alh Lateef Bakare, Mrs Wunmi Eniola-Jegede Managing Director/CEO: Femi Asenuga, Executive Directors: Biyi Ashiru-Mobolaj, Joseph Oladokun

AUTHORISED AND REGULATED BY NATIONAL INSURANCE COMMISSION. RIC-027(G)

