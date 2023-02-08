Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Nigeria
  4. Nigerian Stock Exchange
  5. Mutual Benefits Assurance Plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MBENEFIT   NGMBENEFT000

MUTUAL BENEFITS ASSURANCE PLC

(MBENEFIT)
  Report
End-of-day quote Nigerian Stock Exchange  -  2023-02-06
0.3300 NGN   -5.71%
02:34aMutual Benefits Assurance : Nccg 2018 compliance report
PU
01/31Mutual Benefits Assurance Plc Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2022
CI
01/31Mutual Benefits Assurance Plc Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter Ended December 31, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

MUTUAL BENEFITS ASSURANCE : NCCG 2018 COMPLIANCE REPORT

02/08/2023 | 02:34am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

FINANCIAL REPORTING COUNCIL OF NIGERIA

(Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade & Investment)

FRC/CG/001: TEMPLATE FOR REPORTING COMPLIANCE WITH THE NIGERIAN

CODE OF CORPORATE GOVERNANCE 2018

Section A: Introduction

Corporate Governance is a key driver of corporate accountability and business prosperity. The Nigerian Code of Corporate Governance, 2018 (NCCG 2018) seeks to institutionalize corporate governance best practices in Nigerian companies. It is also aimed at increasing entities' levels of transparency, trust and integrity, and create an environment for sustainable business operations.

The Code adopts a principle-based approach in specifying minimum standards of practice that companies should adopt. Where so required, companies are required to adopt the "Apply and Explain" approach in reporting on compliance with the Code. The 'Apply and Explain' approach assumes application of all principles and requires entities to explain how the principles are applied. This requires companies to demonstrate how the specific activities they have undertaken best achieve the outcomes intended by the corporate governance principles specified in the Code.

This will help to prevent a 'box ticking' exercise as companies deliberately consider how they have (or have not) achieved the intended outcomes. Although, the Code recommends practices to enable companies apply the principles, it recognises that these practices can be tailored to meet industry or company needs. The Code is thus scalable to suit the type, size and growth phase of each company while still achieving the outcomes envisaged by the principles.

This form seeks to assess the company's level of compliance with the principles in the NCCG 2018. Entities should explain how these principles have been applied, specify areas of deviation from the principles and give reasons for these deviations and any alternative practice(s) adopted.

Please read the instructions below carefully before completing this form:

  1. Every line item and indicator must be completed.
  2. Respond to each question with "Yes" where you have applied the principle, and "No"

where you are yet to apply the principle.

  1. An explanation on how you are applying the principle, or otherwise should be included as part of your response.
  2. Not Applicable (N/A) is not a valid response.

1

REPORT ON COMPLIANCE WITH THE NIGERIAN CODE OF CORPORATE GOVERNANCE 2018

Section B - General Information

S/No.

Items

Details

i.

Company Name

Mutual Benefits Assurance Plc

ii.

Date of Incorporation

18th April 1995

iii.

RC Number

2669837

iv.

License Number

RIC 027(G)

v.

Company Physical Address

233, Ikorodu Road, Ilupeju Lagos

vi.

Company Website Address

www.mutualng.com

vii.

Financial Year End

31st December 2022

viii.

Is the Company a part of a Group/Holding Company?

No

Yes/No

If yes, please state the name of the Group/Holding

Company

ix.

Name and Address of Company Secretary

Jide Ibitayo

233, Ikorodu Road Ilupeju Lagos

x.

Name and Address of External Auditor(s)

Ernst & Young, UBA House, Marina Lagos

xi.

Name and Address of Registrar(s)

Apel Capital Registrars Ltd

8, Alhaji Bashorun St, Off Norman Williams

Crescent SW Ikoyi Lagos

xii.

Investor Relations Contact Person

Jide Ibitayo

(E-mail and Phone No.)

Jide.Ibitayo@mutualng.com

08056681367

xiii.

Name of the Governance Evaluation Consultant

Nextzon Business Services Ltd

xiv.

Name of the Board Evaluation Consultant

Nextzon Business Services Ltd

Section C - Details of Board of the Company and Attendance at Meetings

1. Board Details:

S/No.

Names of Board Members

Designation

Gender

Date First

Remark

(Chairman, MD, INED, NED,

Appointed/ Elected

ED)

1.

Dr Akin Ogunbiyi

Chairman

Male

30/06/2016

2.

Mr Olufemi Asenuga

MD

Male

22/12/2019

3.

Mr Biyi Ashiru-Mobolaji

ED

Male

01/04/2017

4.

Ms Kadaria Ahmed

INED

Female

04/10/2016

5.

Dr Eze Ebube

NED

Male

19/12/2011

6.

Prof Patrick Utomi

NED

Male

04/12/2008

7.

Mr Akinboye Oyewumi

NED

Male

01/01/2016

8.

Mr Adesoye Olatunji

NED

Male

01/01/2015

9.

Mr Abidemi Sonoiki

INED

Male

01/01/2021

10.

Mrs. Temilade Durojaiye

INED

Female

29/04/2022

Deceased

17/8/2022

2

REPORT ON COMPLIANCE WITH THE NIGERIAN CODE OF CORPORATE GOVERNANCE 2018

2. Attendance at Board and Committee Meetings:

S/No.

Names of Board Members

No. of

No. of

Membership of Board

Designation

Number of

Number of

Board

Board

Committees

(Member or

Committee

Committee

Meetings

Meetings

Chairman)

Meetings

Meetings

Held in

Attended

Held in the

Attended in

the

in the

Reporting

the

Reporting

Reporting

Year

Reporting

Year

Year

Year

1.

Dr Akin Ogunbiyi

4

4

Nil

Chairman

2.

Mr Olufemi Asenuga

4

4

Finance, Investment & Strategy

Member

5

4

Committee

3.

Mr Biyi Ashiru-Mobolaji

4

4

Finance, Investment & Strategy

Member

5

5

Committee

4.

Mr Abidemi Sonoiki

4

4

Finance, Investment & Strategy

Chairman

5

5

Committee

Board Audit & Risk Management

Member

3

3

Committee

5.

Ms Kadaria Ahmed

4

3

Governance & Personnel

Member

3

2

Committee

Board Audit & Risk Management

Member

3

2

Committee

6.

Dr Eze Ebube

4

4

Governance & Personnel

Member

3

3

Committee

Board Audit & Risk Management

Member

3

3

Committee

Statutory Audit Committee

Member

4

3

7.

Prof Pat Utomi

4

3

Board Audit & Risk Management

Chairman

3

1

Committee

Statutory Audit Committee

Member

4

3

8.

Mr Akinboye Oyewumi

4

4

Governance & Personnel

Chairman

3

3

Committee

Finance, Investment & Strategy

Member

5

5

Committee

9.

Mr Adesoye Olatunji

4

4

Finance, Investment & Strategy

Member

5

5

Committee

Board Audit & Risk Management

Member

3

3

Committee

10

Mrs. Temilade Durojaiye

4

1

Statutory Audit Committee

Chairman until

4

3

17/8/22

Finance, Investment & Strategy

Member

5

1

Committee

REPORT ON COMPLIANCE WITH THE NIGERIAN CODE OF CORPORATE GOVERNANCE 2018

Audit and Risk Management

Member

3

1

Section D - Details of Senior Management of the Company

1.

Senior Management:

S/No.

Names

Position Held

Gender

1.

Olufemi Asenuga

MD/CEO

Male

2.

Biyi Ashiru-Mobolaji

ED

Male

3.

Jide Ibitayo

Company Secretary/Legal Adviser

Male

4.

Abayomi Ogunwo

Chief Finance Officer

Male

5.

Joseph Oladokun

Head, Technical Operations

Male

6.

Abike Wessey

Head, Human Resources & Admin

Female

7.

Lanre Hassan

Head, Corporate Marketing

Male

8.

Titilayo Akinsiku

Head, Underwriting

Female

9.

Emmanuel Ormane

Head, Risk Management

Male

10.

Folasade Oke

Head, Lagos Business District

Female

11.

Jide Affinnih

Head, Internal Audit

Male

3

REPORT ON COMPLIANCE WITH THE NIGERIAN CODE OF CORPORATE GOVERNANCE 2018

Section E - Application

Principles

Reporting Questions

Explanation on application or deviation

Part A - Board of Directors and Officers of the Board

Principle 1: Role of the Board

i) Does the Board have an approved Charter

Yes, there is a Board Charter. The Charter was

"A

successful

Company is

which sets out its responsibilities and terms of

last reviewed in 2021.

headed

by

an

effective

reference? Yes/No

If yes, when was it last reviewed?

Board which is responsible for

providing

entrepreneurial

and

strategic

leadership as

well

as

promoting

ethical

culture

and

responsible

corporate citizenship. As a link

between

stakeholders

and

the Company, the

Board is to exercise oversight

and control to ensure that

management acts in the best

interest of

the

shareholders

Principle

2:

Board

Structure

i) What are the qualifications and experiences

All the directors are educated to degree level

and Composition

of the directors?

and they bring to the Board diverse

"The

effective

discharge of

experiences gained from different sectors of

the

responsibilities

of

the

the economy

Board and its committees is

assured by

an appropriate

ii) Does the company have a Board-approved

There is a diversity policy in place. The Board

balance of skills and diversity

diversity policy? Yes/No

has not met its target for gender diversity

(including

experience

and

If yes, to what extent have the diversity targets

gender)

without

been achieved?

compromising

competence,

independence and integrity "

iii) Are

there

directors

holding concurrent

Mr. Olufemi Asenuga, Mr. Biyi Ashiru- Mobolaji

directorships? Yes/No

& Mr. Adesoye Olatunji are directors of Mutual

If yes, state names of the directors and the

companies?

Benefits Life Assurance Ltd

Mr. Adesoye Olatunji, Mr. Abidemi Sonoiki &

Mr. Olufemi Asenuga are directors of Mutual

Benefits Microfinance Bank Ltd

iv) Is the MD/CEO or an Executive Director a

chair of any Board Committee? Yes/No

No

If yes, provide the names of the Committees.

Principle 3: Chairman

i) Is the Chairman a member or chair of any of

No

"The Chairman is responsible

the Board Committees? Yes/no

If yes, list them.

for

providing

overall

leadership

of the Company

ii) At

which

Committee

meeting(s) was the

None

and the Board, and eliciting

Chairman in attendance during the period

the constructive participation

under review ?

of all Directors to facilitate

effective

direction

of

the

iii) Is the Chairman an INED or a NED?

NED

Board"

iv) Is the Chairman a former MD/CEO or ED of

Yes

the Company? Yes/No

June 2016

If yes, when did his/her tenure as MD end?

v) When was he/she appointed as Chairman?

July 2016

vi) Are t h e r o l e s a n d responsibilities of the

Yes. They are clearly defined in the Governance

Chairman clearly defined? Yes/No

Framework of the company

If yes, specify which document

4

REPORT ON COMPLIANCE WITH THE NIGERIAN CODE OF CORPORATE GOVERNANCE 2018

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Mutual Benefits Assurance plc published this content on 08 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 February 2023 07:33:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about MUTUAL BENEFITS ASSURANCE PLC
02:34aMutual Benefits Assurance : Nccg 2018 compliance report
PU
01/31Mutual Benefits Assurance Plc Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December..
CI
01/31Mutual Benefits Assurance Plc Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter Ended Dec..
CI
2022Mutual Benefits Assurance : Quarter 3 - financial statement for 2022
PU
2022Mutual Benefits Assurance Plc Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine M..
CI
2022Mutual Benefits Assurance : Agm resolutions
PU
2022Mutual Benefits Assurance : Notice of annual general meeting (agm)
PU
2022Mutual Benefits Assurance : Notice of board meeting (bm)
PU
2022Mutual Benefits Assurance Plc Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six M..
CI
2022Mutual Benefits Assurance : Quarter 2 - financial statement for 2022
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 19 699 M 42,8 M 42,8 M
Net income 2021 -5 575 M -12,1 M -12,1 M
Net cash 2021 11 826 M 25,7 M 25,7 M
P/E ratio 2021 -0,92x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 6 620 M 14,4 M 14,4 M
EV / Sales 2020 -0,19x
EV / Sales 2021 -0,26x
Nbr of Employees 359
Free-Float 39,5%
Chart MUTUAL BENEFITS ASSURANCE PLC
Duration : Period :
Mutual Benefits Assurance Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Olufemi Asenuga Chief Executive Officer, MD & Executive Director
Akin A. Ogunbiyi Non-Executive Chairman
Joseph Oladokun General Manager-Technical Operations
Biyi Ashiru-Mobolaji Executive Director & Operation Director
Edwin Alohan Senior Manager-Administration
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MUTUAL BENEFITS ASSURANCE PLC22.22%14
AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP, INC.-5.19%44 549
THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES0.81%43 168
TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS, INC.-4.30%40 926
THE ALLSTATE CORPORATION-0.46%35 500
SAMPO OYJ-1.13%26 508