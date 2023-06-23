.
Aret Adams House, 233, Ikorodu Road, Ilupeju, Lagos.
P. O. Box 70986, Victoria Island, Lagos.
Tel: 09054744444, MUTUAL CARE: 09054644444
E-mail:info@mutuang.com
Website: www.mutualng.com
Lagos, Nigeria, 22nd June 2023
NOTICE OF BOARD MEETING AND CLOSED PERIOD OF MUTUAL BENEFITS ASSURANCE PLC
This is to inform Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX or the Exchange), our valued shareholders, investing public and key stakeholders that the Board of Directors of Mutual Benefits Assurance Plc (the Company) is scheduled to meet on Friday 28th July 2023 at 10.00 am in Lagos to consider and approve the Group Management Financial Statements for the Half Year ending 30th June 2023. (2023 Q2 UFS)
The Company has declared a Closed Period from 1st July 2023 to 24 hours after the release of the Half Year Financial Statements for the period ending 30th June 2023 to the Exchange and by extension the investing public.
Accordingly, no director, employee, person discharging managerial responsibility, advisers, or consultants of the Company and their connected persons may directly or indirectly deal in the shares of the Company during the Closed Period.
Thank you.
JIDE IBITAYO
COMPANY SECRETARY
Mutual Benefits Assurance Plc has a dedicated investors' portal on its corporate website which can be accessed via this link https://www.mutualng.com/plc/about- investorThe Company's Investors' Relations officer can be reached through electronic mail at investor.relations@mutualng.comor telephone on; +2349054644444 for any investment relation enquiry.
2015 Overall Highest Award (The PEARL of the Capital Market)
(Courtesy: PEARL Awards Nigeria)
Africa's Most Innovative Insurance Company Award, 2015
(Courtesy: African Reinsurance Corporation)
Chairman: Dr. Akin A.Ogunbiyi
Non-Executive Directors: Prof. Pat Utomi, Dr. Eze Ebube (American), Adesoye Olatunji, Kadaria Ahmed, Boye Oyewumi, Abidemi Sonoiki, Alh Lateef Bakare, Mrs Wunmi Eniola-Jegede
Managing Director/CEO: Femi Asenuga, Executive Directors: Biyi Ashiru-Mobolaj, Joseph Oladokun
AUTHORISED AND REGULATED BY NATIONAL INSURANCE COMMISSION. RIC-027(G)
