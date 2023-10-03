.

Aret Adams House, 233, Ikorodu Road, Ilupeju, Lagos.

P. O. Box 70986, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Tel: 09054744444, MUTUAL CARE: 09054644444

E-mail:info@mutuang.com

Website: www.mutualng.com

Lagos, Nigeria, 29th September 2023

NOTICE OF BOARD MEETING AND CLOSED PERIOD OF MUTUAL BENEFITS ASSURANCE PLC

This is to inform Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX or the Exchange), our valued shareholders, investing public and key stakeholders that the Board of Directors of Mutual Benefits Assurance Plc (the Company) is scheduled to meet on Friday 27th October 2023 at 10.00am in Lagos to consider and approve the Group Management Financial Statements for the third quarter ending 30th September 2023. (2023 Q3 UFS)

The Company has declared a Closed Period from 1st October 2023 to 24 hours after the release of the 2023 Q3 Unaudited Financial Statements to the Exchange and by extension the investing public.

Accordingly, no director, employee, person discharging managerial responsibility, advisers, or consultants of the Company and their connected persons may directly or indirectly deal in the shares of the Company during the Closed Period.

Thank you.

JIDE IBITAYO

COMPANY SECRETARY

Mutual Benefits Assurance Plc has a dedicated investors' portal on its corporate website which can be accessed via this link https://www.mutualng.com/plc/about- investorThe Company's Investors' Relations officer can be reached through electronic mail at investor.relations@mutualng.comor telephone on; +2349054644444 for any investment relation enquiry.