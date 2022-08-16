MUTUAL BENEFITS ASSURANCE : QUARTER 1 - FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2022

MUTUAL BENEFITS ASSURANCE PLC
SUMMARY OF SIGNIFICANT ACCOUNTING POLICIES - Continued
2.4.1 Basis of Consolidation - Continued
The Group reassesses whether or not it controls an investee if facts and circumstances indicate that there are changes to one or more of the three elements of control. Consolidation of a subsidiary begins when the Group obtains control over the subsidiary and ceases when the Group loses control of the subsidiary. Assets, liabilities, income and expenses of a subsidiary acquired or disposed of during the year are included in the consolidated financial statements from the date the Group gains control until the date when the Group ceases to control the subsidiary.
Profit or loss and each component of OCI are attributed to the owners of the Group and to the non- controlling interests, even if this results in the non-controlling interests having a deficit balance. When necessary adjustments are made to the financial statements of subsidiaries to bring their accounting policies into line with the Group's
|
accounting policies. All intra-group assets and liabilities,
|
equity, income, expenses and cash flows relating to
|
transactions between members of the Group are eliminated
|
in full on consolidation.
A change in the ownership interest of a subsidiary, without a loss of control, is accounted for as an equity transaction (transactions with owners).
If the Group loses control over a subsidiary, it derecognises the related assets (including goodwill), liabilities, noncontrolling interest and other components of equity, while any resultant gain or loss is recognised in profit or loss. Any investment retained is recognised at fair value.
2.4.2 Product classification
Insurance contracts are those contracts where the Group (the insurer) has accepted significant insurance risk from another party (the policyholders) by agreeing to compensate the policyholders if a specified uncertain future event (the insured event) adversely affects the policyholders. As a general guideline, the Group determines whether it has significant insurance risk, by comparing benefits payable after an insured event with benefits payable if the insured event did not occur. Insurance contracts can also transfer financial risk.
Investment contracts are those contracts that transfer significant financial risk, but not significant insurance risk. Financial risk is the risk of a possible future change in one or more of a specified interest rate, financial instrument price, commodity price, foreign exchange rate, index of price or rates, credit rating or credit index or other variable, provided in the case of a non-financial variable that the variable is not specific to a party to the contract.
Once a contract has been classified as an insurance contract, it remains an insurance contract for the remainder of its lifetime, even if the insurance risk reduces significantly during this period, unless all rights and obligations are extinguished or expire. Investment contracts can, however, be reclassified as insurance contracts after inception if insurance risk becomes significant.
2.4.3 Business combinations and goodwill
Business combinations are accounted for using the acquisition method. The cost of an acquisition is measured as the aggregate of the consideration transferred, which is measured at acquisition date fair value, and the amount of any non-controlling interests in the acquiree. For each business combination, the Group elects whether to measure the non-controlling interests in the acquiree at fair value or at the proportionate share of the acquiree's identifiable net assets. Acquisition-related costs are expensed as incurred and included in administrative expenses.
When the Group acquires a business, it assesses the financial assets acquired and liabilities assumed for appropriate classification and designation in accordance with the contractual terms, economic circumstances and pertinent conditions at the acquisition date. This includes the separation of embedded derivatives in host contracts by the acquiree.