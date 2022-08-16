Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Nigeria
  Nigerian Stock Exchange
  Mutual Benefits Assurance Plc
  News
  Summary
    MBENEFIT   NGMBENEFT000

MUTUAL BENEFITS ASSURANCE PLC

(MBENEFIT)
End-of-day quote Nigerian Stock Exchange  -  2022-08-14
0.2500 NGN    0.00%
12:54pMUTUAL BENEFITS ASSURANCE : Quarter 1 - financial statement for 2022
PU
08/12MUTUAL BENEFITS ASSURANCE : Audited financial statement for 2021
PU
08/12Mutual Benefits Assurance Says Group's FY21 Loss Before Income Tax 5.59 Bln Naira
RE
MUTUAL BENEFITS ASSURANCE : QUARTER 1 - FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2022

08/16/2022 | 12:54pm EDT
UNAUDITED INTERIM FINANCIAL

STATEMENTS

AS AT

31st MARCH, 2022

MUTUAL BENEFITS ASSURANCE PLC

CORPORATE INFORMATION FOR THE

PERIOD ENDED 31ST MARCH 2022

CONTENTS

PAGE

Summary of Significant Accounting Policies

2

Consolidated and Separate Statements of Profit or Loss

29

Consolidated and Separate Statements of Other Comprehensive Income

30

Consolidated and Separate Statements of Financial Position

31

Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity - Group

33

Separate Statement of Changes in Equity - Company

34

Consolidated and Separate Statements of Cash Flows

35

Notes to the Consolidated and Separate Financial Statements

36

1

MUTUAL BENEFITS ASSURANCE PLC

SUMMARY OF SIGNIFICANT ACCOUNTING POLICIES

1. Corporate information

These financial statements are the consolidated and separate financial statements of Mutual Benefits Assurance Plc ("the Company") and its subsidiaries (hereafter referred to as the 'the Group'). The address of the registered office is: Aret Adams House, 233 Ikorodu Road, Ilupeju, Lagos.

Mutual Benefits Assurance Plc ("the Company") (RC 269837) was incorporated as a private limited liability company on 18 April 1995, granted the Certificate of Registration as an insurer by the National Insurance Commission (NAICOM) on September 1995 and commenced operations on 2 October 1995 and became a public liability company o n 24 May 2001. Mutual Benefits Assurance Plc is a financial, wealth protection company in Nigeria. The Company is listed on the Nigerian Stock Exchange.

The Company invests policy holders funds and pays claims arising from insurance contract liabilities in line with the provisions of Insurance Act, CAP 117, Law of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 2004 and NAICOM prudential guidelines.

The principal activities of the subsidiaries and information of the Group's structure are disclosed in Note 29.

Going Concern

The consolidated and separate financial statements have been prepared on the going concern basis and there is no intention to curtail business operations. Capital adequacy and liquidity ratios are continuously reviewed, and appropriate action taken to ensure that there are no going concern threats to the operation of the Group and the Company.

The Directors have made assessment of the Group's and the Company's ability to continue as a going concern and have no reason to believe that the Group and the Company will not remain a going concern in the 12 months from the date of issuance of the financial statements.

2. Summary of significant accounting policies

2.1 Introduction to summary of accounting policies

The principal accounting policies applied in the preparation of these consolidated and separate ﬁnancial statements ("the financial statements") are set out below. These policies have been consistently applied to all the periods presented, unless otherwise stated.

2.2 Statement of compliance with IFRS

These consolidated and separate ﬁnancial statements of the Company and its subsidiaries have been prepared in accordance with the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board (IASB). Additional information required by national regulations has been included where appropriate.

2.3 Basis of presentation

The consolidated and separate financial statements comprise of the consolidated and separate statements of profit or loss, consolidated and separate statements of other comprehensive income, the consolidated and separate statements of financial position, the consolidated and separate statements of changes in equity, the consolidated and separate statements of cash flows, summary of significant accounting policies and the notes to the consolidated and separate financial statements.

The consolidated and separate financial statements values are presented in Nigerian Naira (₦) rounded to the nearest thousand (₦'000), unless otherwise indicated.

2

MUTUAL BENEFITS ASSURANCE PLC

SUMMARYOFSIGNIFICANTACCOUNTINGPOLICIES-Continued

2.3 Basis of presentation - Continued

The Group presents its statement of financial position broadly in order of liquidity. An analysis regarding recovery or settlement within twelve months after the reporting date (no more than 12 months) and more than 12 months after the reporting date (more than 12 months) is presented in the respective notes.

  1. Basis of measurement

These consolidated and separate financial statements have been prepared on the historical cost basis except for financial assets at fair value through profit or loss and at fair value through other comprehensive income, which are carried at fair value.

  1. Use of estimates and judgements

The preparation of the financial statements in conformity with IFRSs requires management to make judgements, estimates and assumptions that affect the application of policies and reported amounts of assets and liabilities, income and expenses. Actual results may differ from these estimates.

2.4. Significant accounting policies

Except for the effect of the changes in accounting policies if any, the group has consistently applied the following accounting policies to all periods presented in these financial statements

2.4.1 Basis of Consolidation

The consolidated and separate financial statements comprise the financial statements of the Group and its investees that are considered subsidiaries as at 31 March 2022. Subsidiaries are investees that the Group has control over. Control is achieved when the Group is exposed, or has rights, to variable returns from its involvement with the investee and has the ability to affect those returns through its power over the investee. Specifically, the Group controls an investee if, and only if, the Group has:

(a)

Power over the investee (i.e., existing rights that give it the current ability to direct the relevant activities of

the investee);

  1. Exposure, or rights, to variable returns from its involvement with the investee; and
  2. The ability to use its power over the investee to affect its returns.

Generally, there is a presumption that a majority of voting rights result in control. To support this presumption and when the Group has less than a majority of the voting or similar rights of an investee, the Group considers all relevant facts and circumstances in assessing whether it has power over an investee,including:

  1. The contractual arrangement with the other vote holders of the investee
  2. Rights arising from other contractual arrangements
  3. The Group's voting rights and potential voting rights

3

MUTUAL BENEFITS ASSURANCE PLC

SUMMARY OF SIGNIFICANT ACCOUNTING POLICIES - Continued

2.4.1 Basis of Consolidation - Continued

The Group reassesses whether or not it controls an investee if facts and circumstances indicate that there are changes to one or more of the three elements of control. Consolidation of a subsidiary begins when the Group obtains control over the subsidiary and ceases when the Group loses control of the subsidiary. Assets, liabilities, income and expenses of a subsidiary acquired or disposed of during the year are included in the consolidated financial statements from the date the Group gains control until the date when the Group ceases to control the subsidiary.

Profit or loss and each component of OCI are attributed to the owners of the Group and to the non- controlling interests, even if this results in the non-controlling interests having a deficit balance. When necessary adjustments are made to the financial statements of subsidiaries to bring their accounting policies into line with the Group's

accounting policies. All intra-group assets and liabilities,

equity, income, expenses and cash flows relating to

transactions between members of the Group are eliminated

in full on consolidation.

A change in the ownership interest of a subsidiary, without a loss of control, is accounted for as an equity transaction (transactions with owners).

If the Group loses control over a subsidiary, it derecognises the related assets (including goodwill), liabilities, noncontrolling interest and other components of equity, while any resultant gain or loss is recognised in profit or loss. Any investment retained is recognised at fair value.

2.4.2 Product classification

Insurance contracts are those contracts where the Group (the insurer) has accepted significant insurance risk from another party (the policyholders) by agreeing to compensate the policyholders if a specified uncertain future event (the insured event) adversely affects the policyholders. As a general guideline, the Group determines whether it has significant insurance risk, by comparing benefits payable after an insured event with benefits payable if the insured event did not occur. Insurance contracts can also transfer financial risk.

Investment contracts are those contracts that transfer significant financial risk, but not significant insurance risk. Financial risk is the risk of a possible future change in one or more of a specified interest rate, financial instrument price, commodity price, foreign exchange rate, index of price or rates, credit rating or credit index or other variable, provided in the case of a non-financial variable that the variable is not specific to a party to the contract.

Once a contract has been classified as an insurance contract, it remains an insurance contract for the remainder of its lifetime, even if the insurance risk reduces significantly during this period, unless all rights and obligations are extinguished or expire. Investment contracts can, however, be reclassified as insurance contracts after inception if insurance risk becomes significant.

2.4.3 Business combinations and goodwill

Business combinations are accounted for using the acquisition method. The cost of an acquisition is measured as the aggregate of the consideration transferred, which is measured at acquisition date fair value, and the amount of any non-controlling interests in the acquiree. For each business combination, the Group elects whether to measure the non-controlling interests in the acquiree at fair value or at the proportionate share of the acquiree's identifiable net assets. Acquisition-related costs are expensed as incurred and included in administrative expenses.

When the Group acquires a business, it assesses the financial assets acquired and liabilities assumed for appropriate classification and designation in accordance with the contractual terms, economic circumstances and pertinent conditions at the acquisition date. This includes the separation of embedded derivatives in host contracts by the acquiree.

4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Mutual Benefits Assurance plc published this content on 16 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 August 2022 16:53:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
