MUTUAL BENEFITS ASSURANCE : QUARTER 1 - FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2022

MUTUAL BENEFITS ASSURANCE PLC

SUMMARY OF SIGNIFICANT ACCOUNTING POLICIES

1. Corporate information

These financial statements are the consolidated and separate financial statements of Mutual Benefits Assurance Plc ("the Company") and its subsidiaries (hereafter referred to as the 'the Group'). The address of the registered office is: Aret Adams House, 233 Ikorodu Road, Ilupeju, Lagos.

Mutual Benefits Assurance Plc ("the Company") (RC 269837) was incorporated as a private limited liability company on 18 April 1995, granted the Certificate of Registration as an insurer by the National Insurance Commission (NAICOM) on September 1995 and commenced operations on 2 October 1995 and became a public liability company o n 24 May 2001. Mutual Benefits Assurance Plc is a financial, wealth protection company in Nigeria. The Company is listed on the Nigerian Stock Exchange.

The Company invests policy holders funds and pays claims arising from insurance contract liabilities in line with the provisions of Insurance Act, CAP 117, Law of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 2004 and NAICOM prudential guidelines.

The principal activities of the subsidiaries and information of the Group's structure are disclosed in Note 29.

Going Concern

The consolidated and separate financial statements have been prepared on the going concern basis and there is no intention to curtail business operations. Capital adequacy and liquidity ratios are continuously reviewed, and appropriate action taken to ensure that there are no going concern threats to the operation of the Group and the Company.

The Directors have made assessment of the Group's and the Company's ability to continue as a going concern and have no reason to believe that the Group and the Company will not remain a going concern in the 12 months from the date of issuance of the financial statements.

2. Summary of significant accounting policies

2.1 Introduction to summary of accounting policies

The principal accounting policies applied in the preparation of these consolidated and separate ﬁnancial statements ("the financial statements") are set out below. These policies have been consistently applied to all the periods presented, unless otherwise stated.

2.2 Statement of compliance with IFRS

These consolidated and separate ﬁnancial statements of the Company and its subsidiaries have been prepared in accordance with the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board (IASB). Additional information required by national regulations has been included where appropriate.

2.3 Basis of presentation

The consolidated and separate financial statements comprise of the consolidated and separate statements of profit or loss, consolidated and separate statements of other comprehensive income, the consolidated and separate statements of financial position, the consolidated and separate statements of changes in equity, the consolidated and separate statements of cash flows, summary of significant accounting policies and the notes to the consolidated and separate financial statements.

The consolidated and separate financial statements values are presented in Nigerian Naira (₦) rounded to the nearest thousand (₦'000), unless otherwise indicated.