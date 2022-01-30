Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Nigeria
  4. Nigerian Stock Exchange
  5. Mutual Benefits Assurance Plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MBENEFIT   NGMBENEFT000

MUTUAL BENEFITS ASSURANCE PLC

(MBENEFIT)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

MUTUAL BENEFITS ASSURANCE : QUARTER 4 - FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2021

01/30/2022 | 09:51am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

UNAUDITED INTERIM FINANCIAL

STATEMENTS

AS AT

31 DECEMBER, 2021

1

MUTUAL BENEFIT ASSURANCE PLC

CONSOLIDATED AND SEPERATE STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS

GROUP

COMPANY

DECEMBER

DECEMBER

DECEMBER

DECEMBER 2020

DECEMBER

DECEMBER

DECEMBER

DECEMBER 2020

in thousands of Nigerian Naira

Notes

2021 ACTUAL

2020 ACTUAL

2021 ACTUAL

2021 ACTUAL

2020 ACTUAL

2021 ACTUAL

ACTUAL YTD

ACTUAL YTD

QTR

QTR

YTD

QTR

QTR

YTD

Gross premium written

1.1

6,959,286

5,168,096

29,416,128

19,983,843

1,944,379

2,604,978

13,615,879

9,207,506

Gross premium income

1

4,889,018

5,402,261

24,779,639

19,428,373

1,159,329

2,377,609

11,398,024

8,398,764

Premium ceded to reinsurers

1.2

(1,140,684)

(1,220,811)

(3,664,962)

(3,349,341)

(683,067)

(784,831)

(2,722,969)

(2,262,009)

Net premium income

1.3

3,748,334

4,181,450

21,114,677

16,079,032

476,262

1,592,778

8,675,055

6,136,755

Fee and commission income

2

140,846

238,807

688,692

721,205

93,788

213,996

606,854

519,547

Net underwriting income

3,889,180

4,420,257

21,803,369

16,800,237

570,050

1,806,774

9,281,909

6,656,302

Net benefits and claims

3

1,943,565

2,491,022

9,094,463

7,995,711

390,186

1,307,184

3,795,649

3,556,150

Increase in life fund

-

(57,058)

250,000

192,942

-

-

-

-

Decrease in annuity reserve

(10,477)

39,526

(42,374)

3,996

-

-

-

-

Underwriting expenses

4

1,388,739

1,467,149

5,975,143

4,931,501

745,455

519,066

3,092,674

2,147,094

Net underwriting expenses

3,321,827

3,940,639

15,277,232

13,124,150

1,135,641

1,826,250

6,888,323

5,703,244

Underwriting profit

567,353

479,618

6,526,137

3,676,087

(565,591)

(19,476)

2,393,586

953,058

Profit/(loss) on investment contracts

5

(238,667)

(647,604)

(680,164)

416,303

-

-

-

-

Investment income

6

909,970

849,730

2,189,147

2,599,288

280,574

207,052

784,042

1,135,155

Net fair value (loss)/gain on assets at

7

(172,708)

1,387,749

(5,688,435)

3,292,431

(41,926)

374,504

(1,544,916)

1,127,088

FVTPL

Other income

8

35,934

1,652,127

79,677

1,697,590

11,212

1,584,561

44,332

1,616,965

Write-back on financial assets/

9

381,533

(918,783)

382,386

(921,635)

(920)

(86,123)

(920)

(86,123)

Impairment (charge)

Employee benefit expenses

10

(468,340)

(543,338)

(2,021,299)

(1,917,481)

(213,244)

(248,285)

(1,034,847)

(989,293)

Management expenses

11

(1,739,016)

(1,671,991)

(4,466,364)

(3,959,046)

(799,494)

(829,687)

(2,389,587)

(2,011,304)

Net foreign exchange differences

11.1

(240,854)

1,796,593

(574,842)

149,869

(240,854)

1,796,593

(574,842)

149,869

Result of operating activities

(964,795)

2,384,101

(4,253,757)

5,033,406

(1,570,243)

2,779,139

(2,323,152)

1,895,415

Finance costs

12

(15,677)

(14,056)

(144,113)

(23,351)

10,569

(13,088)

(112,649)

(13,088)

Finance incomes

13

107,167

9,848

164,397

31,970

-

-

-

-

Profit before income tax

(873,305)

2,379,893

(4,233,473)

5,042,025

(1,559,674)

2,766,051

(2,435,801)

1,882,327

Income tax credit/ (expense)

14

110,494

336,012

(70,061)

67,184

-

26,033

(63,991)

(19,471)

Profit after tax

(762,811)

2,715,905

(4,303,534)

5,109,209

(1,559,674)

2,792,084

(2,499,792)

1,862,856

Profit attributable to:

Owners of the parent

(771,946)

2,757,138

(4,443,793)

5,131,816

Non-controlling interests

-

9,135

(41,233)

140,259

(22,607)

(762,811)

2,715,905

(4,303,534)

5,109,209

Earnings per share:

(1,559,674)

2,792,084

(2,499,792)

1,862,856

-

-

-

-

(1,559,674)

2,792,084

(2,499,792)

1,862,856

Basic and diluted (kobo)

15

(22)

26

(12)

9

2

MUTUAL BENEFIT ASSURANCE PLC

CONSOLIDATED AND SEPERATE STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

GROUP

COMPANY

DECEMBER

DECEMBER

DECEMBER

DECEMBER

2021 ACTUAL

2020 ACTUAL

2021 ACTUAL

2020 ACTUAL

YTD

YTD

YTD

YTD

in thousands of Nigerian Naira

Notes

Profit for the year

(4,303,534)

5,109,209

(2,499,792)

1,862,856

Other comprehensive income (net of tax):

Items that may be reclassified to the profit or loss account in

subsequent periods:

1,089,757

478,319

-

-

Foreign currency translation differences

Revaluation surplus

-

1,089,757

478,319

-

-

Other comprehensive income not to be reclassified to profit

or loss in subsequent periods (net of tax)

6,452

(205,326)

14,954

2,166

Net Revaluation gains on Equity Instruments at FVOCI

6,452

(205,326)

14,954

2,166

Total other comprehensive income for the year, net of tax

1,096,209

272,993

14,954

2,166

Total comprehensive income for the year, net of tax

(3,207,325)

5,382,202

(2,484,838)

1,865,022

Total comprehensive income attributable to:

(3,466,547)

5,149,271

(2,484,838)

1,865,022

Owners of the parent

Non-controlling interest

259,222

232,931

-

-

(3,207,325)

5,382,202

(2,484,838)

1,865,022

3

MUTUAL BENEFIT ASSURANCE PLC

CONSOLIDATED AND SEPERATE STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

GROUP

COMPANY

DECEMBER

DECEMBER 2020

DECEMBER 2021

DECEMBER

in thousands of Nigerian Naira

Notes

2021 ACTUAL

ACTUAL YTD

ACTUAL YTD

2020 ACTUAL

YTD

YTD

ASSETS

Cash and cash equivalents

16

14,064,722

11,420,144

2,700,449

4,761,993

Financial assets

-

Equity instruments at fair value through OCI

17.1

147,095

140,641

74,962

60,008

Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss

17.2

3,239,653

21,899,279

1,499,610

5,879,688

Loans and receivables

17.3

14,998,174

12,849,870

169,560

250,916

Financial Assets at amortised cost

17.4

33,227,624

18,824,128

11,032,574

7,625,685

Financial assets held for trading pledged as collateral

18

137,283

140,648

137,283

140,648

Trade receivables

19

499,561

348,618

16,287

182,138

Reinsurance assets

20

5,570,304

4,311,840

2,765,115

1,885,227

Other receivables and prepayments

21

1,263,577

865,217

530,603

267,111

Deferred acquisition costs

22

1,048,804

587,978

754,973

432,422

Finance lease receivables

23

2,961

657

2,961

657

Inventories

24

169,799

169,799

-

-

Investment properties

25

6,320,620

6,721,000

56,000

56,000

Investments in subsidiaries

26

-

-

6,120,000

6,120,000

Intangible assets

27

208,455

46,853

66,891

12,706

Property, plants and equipment

28

3,376,942

3,423,421

2,139,549

2,219,816

Statutory deposit

29

500,000

500,000

300,000

300,000

Deposit for shares

30

7,238

7,238

107,238

29,238

Deferred tax assets

38

612,077

612,077

91,556

91,556

Total assets

85,394,889

82,869,408

28,565,611

30,315,809

LIABILITIES

Insurance contract liabilities

31

23,087,382

17,572,283

10,406,122

7,428,602

Investment contract liabilities

32

29,995,802

28,447,267

-

-

Trade payables

33

2,961,590

2,127,006

594,779

756,603

Other liabilities

34

2,500,213

3,409,284

1,630,797

1,954,097

Deposit liabilities

35

1,327,001

301,618

-

-

Borrowings

36

2,340,492

3,890,130

2,340,492

3,890,130

Current income tax liabilities

37

687,691

904,704

504,072

616,987

Deferred tax liabilities

38

1,112,132

1,528,578

662,992

659,568

Total liabilities

64,012,303

58,180,870

16,139,254

15,305,987

EQUITY

Share Capital

39.1.2

10,030,811

5,586,367

10,030,811

5,586,367

Share premium

39.2

256,931

-

256,931

-

Treasury shares

40

(250)

(250)

(250)

(250)

Deposit for shares

41

-

4,800,000

-

4,800,000

Foreign currency translation reserve

42

2,132,396

1,161,602

-

-

Contingency reserve

43

4,696,698

4,172,059

3,526,517

3,118,041

Fair Value Reserve

44

(872,485)

(878,937)

(118,946)

(133,900)

Revaluation reserve

45

1,520,131

1,520,131

1,339,395

1,339,395

Retained earnings/(Accumulated losses)

46

2,025,354

6,993,787

(2,608,101)

300,169

Shareholders' fund

19,789,586

23,354,760

12,426,357

15,009,822

Total equity attributable to the:

Owners of the parent

19,789,586

23,354,760

12,426,357

15,009,822

Non-controlling interests in equity

47

1,593,000

1,333,778

-

-

Total equity

21,382,586

24,688,538

12,426,357

15,009,822

Total liabilities and equity

85,394,889

82,869,408

28,565,611

30,315,809

These financial statements were approved by the Board on the 28th January, 2022 and signed on its behalf by:

Mr. Abayomi Ogunwo

Mr Olufemi Asenuga

FRC/2015/ICAN/00000011225

FRC/2013/CIIN/00000003104

Chief Finance Officer

Managing Director/CEO

4

MUTUAL BENEFIT ASSURANCE PLC

CONSOLIDATED AND SEPERATE STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY

Company

Retained earnings/

For the year ended 31 December 2021

Share

Share

Treasury

Deposit

Contingency

Revaluation

Fair Value

(Accumulated

capital

premium

shares

for shares

reserve

reserve

Reserve

losses)

Total

in thousands of Nigerian Naira

Note

As at 1 January 2020

5,586,367

(250)

-

2,745,470

1,339,395

(136,066)

(1,279,313)

8,255,603

Total comprehensive income for the year:

Profit for the year

-

-

-

-

-

1,862,856

1,862,856

Other comprehensive income

-

-

-

-

-

2,166

-

2,166

Total comprehensive income for the year

-

-

-

-

-

2,166

1,862,856

1,865,022

Transactions with owners of equity:

-

4,800,000

-

-

-

4,800,000

Deposit for shares

Unclaimed dividends

-

-

-

-

-

89,197

89,197

Transfer to contingency reserve

-

-

-

372,571

-

(372,571)

-

Total transactions with owners of equity

-

-

4,800,000

372,571

-

-

(283,374)

4,889,197

DECEMBER 2020 ACTUAL YTD

5,586,367

(250)

4,800,000

3,118,041

1,339,395

(133,900)

300,169

15,009,822

As at 1 January 2021

5,586,367

(250)

4,800,000

3,118,041

1,339,395

(133,900)

300,169

15,009,822

Total comprehensive income for the year:

Profit for the year

-

-

-

-

(2,499,792)

(2,499,792)

Other comprehensive income

-

-

-

-

-

14,954

-

14,954

Total comprehensive income for the year

-

-

-

-

-

14,954

(2,499,792)

(2,484,838)

Transactions with owners of equity:

4,444,444

355,556

(4,800,000)

-

-

-

Private placement issue

Private placement issue expenses

-

(98,625)

-

-

408,476

-

-

(98,625)

Transfer to contingency reserve

(408,476)

-

Total transactions with owners of equity

4,444,444

256,931

-

(4,800,000)

408,476

-

-

(408,476)

(98,625)

DECEMBER 2021 ACTUAL YTD

10,030,811

256,931

(250)

-

3,526,517

1,339,395

(118,946)

(2,608,099)

12,426,359

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Mutual Benefits Assurance plc published this content on 30 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 January 2022 14:50:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about MUTUAL BENEFITS ASSURANCE PLC
09:51aMUTUAL BENEFITS ASSURANCE : Quarter 4 - financial statement for 2021
PU
01/21MUTUAL BENEFITS ASSURANCE : Notices of board meeting (bm) - notice
PU
2021Mutual Benefits Assurance Plc Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine M..
CI
2021MUTUAL BENEFITS ASSURANCE : Chief Ladi Williams, SAN Is Dead
AQ
2021Mutual Benefits Assurance plc Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter Ended Jun..
CI
2021MUTUAL BENEFITS ASSURANCE PLC : Half-year report
CO
2021MUTUAL BENEFITS ASSURANCE PLC : Mixed general shareholder meeting
CO
2021Mutual Benefits Assurance plc Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended Marc..
CI
2021MUTUAL BENEFITS ASSURANCE PLC : 1st quarter report
CO
2021Mutual Benefits Assurance plc Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter Ended Dec..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 23 187 M 55,9 M 55,9 M
Net income 2020 5 132 M 12,4 M 12,4 M
Net cash 2020 7 530 M 18,1 M 18,1 M
P/E ratio 2020 0,59x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 5 617 M 13,5 M 13,5 M
EV / Sales 2019 0,10x
EV / Sales 2020 -0,19x
Nbr of Employees 361
Free-Float 39,5%
Chart MUTUAL BENEFITS ASSURANCE PLC
Duration : Period :
Mutual Benefits Assurance Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Femi Asenuga Chief Executive Officer, MD & Executive Director
Akin A. Ogunbiyi Non-Executive Chairman
Joseph Oladokun Deputy General Manager-Technical
Biyi Ashiru-Mobolaji Executive Director & Operation Director
Edwin Alohan Senior Manager-Administration
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MUTUAL BENEFITS ASSURANCE PLC-15.15%14
AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP, INC.0.18%47 294
TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS, INC.9.37%41 421
THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES6.64%40 237
THE ALLSTATE CORPORATION2.73%34 648
SAMPO OYJ-2.02%26 223