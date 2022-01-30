MUTUAL BENEFITS ASSURANCE : QUARTER 4 - FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2021

MUTUAL BENEFIT ASSURANCE PLC

CONSOLIDATED AND SEPERATE STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

GROUP COMPANY DECEMBER DECEMBER 2020 DECEMBER 2021 DECEMBER in thousands of Nigerian Naira Notes 2021 ACTUAL ACTUAL YTD ACTUAL YTD 2020 ACTUAL YTD YTD ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents 16 14,064,722 11,420,144 2,700,449 4,761,993 Financial assets - Equity instruments at fair value through OCI 17.1 147,095 140,641 74,962 60,008 Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss 17.2 3,239,653 21,899,279 1,499,610 5,879,688 Loans and receivables 17.3 14,998,174 12,849,870 169,560 250,916 Financial Assets at amortised cost 17.4 33,227,624 18,824,128 11,032,574 7,625,685 Financial assets held for trading pledged as collateral 18 137,283 140,648 137,283 140,648 Trade receivables 19 499,561 348,618 16,287 182,138 Reinsurance assets 20 5,570,304 4,311,840 2,765,115 1,885,227 Other receivables and prepayments 21 1,263,577 865,217 530,603 267,111 Deferred acquisition costs 22 1,048,804 587,978 754,973 432,422 Finance lease receivables 23 2,961 657 2,961 657 Inventories 24 169,799 169,799 - - Investment properties 25 6,320,620 6,721,000 56,000 56,000 Investments in subsidiaries 26 - - 6,120,000 6,120,000 Intangible assets 27 208,455 46,853 66,891 12,706 Property, plants and equipment 28 3,376,942 3,423,421 2,139,549 2,219,816 Statutory deposit 29 500,000 500,000 300,000 300,000 Deposit for shares 30 7,238 7,238 107,238 29,238 Deferred tax assets 38 612,077 612,077 91,556 91,556 Total assets 85,394,889 82,869,408 28,565,611 30,315,809 LIABILITIES Insurance contract liabilities 31 23,087,382 17,572,283 10,406,122 7,428,602 Investment contract liabilities 32 29,995,802 28,447,267 - - Trade payables 33 2,961,590 2,127,006 594,779 756,603 Other liabilities 34 2,500,213 3,409,284 1,630,797 1,954,097 Deposit liabilities 35 1,327,001 301,618 - - Borrowings 36 2,340,492 3,890,130 2,340,492 3,890,130 Current income tax liabilities 37 687,691 904,704 504,072 616,987 Deferred tax liabilities 38 1,112,132 1,528,578 662,992 659,568 Total liabilities 64,012,303 58,180,870 16,139,254 15,305,987 EQUITY Share Capital 39.1.2 10,030,811 5,586,367 10,030,811 5,586,367 Share premium 39.2 256,931 - 256,931 - Treasury shares 40 (250) (250) (250) (250) Deposit for shares 41 - 4,800,000 - 4,800,000 Foreign currency translation reserve 42 2,132,396 1,161,602 - - Contingency reserve 43 4,696,698 4,172,059 3,526,517 3,118,041 Fair Value Reserve 44 (872,485) (878,937) (118,946) (133,900) Revaluation reserve 45 1,520,131 1,520,131 1,339,395 1,339,395 Retained earnings/(Accumulated losses) 46 2,025,354 6,993,787 (2,608,101) 300,169 Shareholders' fund 19,789,586 23,354,760 12,426,357 15,009,822 Total equity attributable to the: Owners of the parent 19,789,586 23,354,760 12,426,357 15,009,822 Non-controlling interests in equity 47 1,593,000 1,333,778 - - Total equity 21,382,586 24,688,538 12,426,357 15,009,822 Total liabilities and equity 85,394,889 82,869,408 28,565,611 30,315,809

These financial statements were approved by the Board on the 28th January, 2022 and signed on its behalf by: