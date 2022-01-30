MUTUAL BENEFITS ASSURANCE : QUARTER 4 - FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2021
UNAUDITED INTERIM FINANCIAL
STATEMENTS
AS AT
31 DECEMBER, 2021
MUTUAL BENEFIT ASSURANCE PLC
CONSOLIDATED AND SEPERATE STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS
GROUP
COMPANY
DECEMBER
DECEMBER
DECEMBER
DECEMBER 2020
DECEMBER
DECEMBER
DECEMBER
DECEMBER 2020
in thousands of Nigerian Naira
Notes
2021 ACTUAL
2020 ACTUAL
2021 ACTUAL
2021 ACTUAL
2020 ACTUAL
2021 ACTUAL
ACTUAL YTD
ACTUAL YTD
QTR
QTR
YTD
QTR
QTR
YTD
Gross premium written
1.1
6,959,286
5,168,096
29,416,128
19,983,843
1,944,379
2,604,978
13,615,879
9,207,506
Gross premium income
1
4,889,018
5,402,261
24,779,639
19,428,373
1,159,329
2,377,609
11,398,024
8,398,764
Premium ceded to reinsurers
1.2
(1,140,684)
(1,220,811)
(3,664,962)
(3,349,341)
(683,067)
(784,831)
(2,722,969)
(2,262,009)
Net premium income
1.3
3,748,334
4,181,450
21,114,677
16,079,032
476,262
1,592,778
8,675,055
6,136,755
Fee and commission income
2
140,846
238,807
688,692
721,205
93,788
213,996
606,854
519,547
Net underwriting income
3,889,180
4,420,257
21,803,369
16,800,237
570,050
1,806,774
9,281,909
6,656,302
Net benefits and claims
3
1,943,565
2,491,022
9,094,463
7,995,711
390,186
1,307,184
3,795,649
3,556,150
Increase in life fund
-
(57,058)
250,000
192,942
-
-
-
-
Decrease in annuity reserve
(10,477)
39,526
(42,374)
3,996
-
-
-
-
Underwriting expenses
4
1,388,739
1,467,149
5,975,143
4,931,501
745,455
519,066
3,092,674
2,147,094
Net underwriting expenses
3,321,827
3,940,639
15,277,232
13,124,150
1,135,641
1,826,250
6,888,323
5,703,244
Underwriting profit
567,353
479,618
6,526,137
3,676,087
(565,591)
(19,476)
2,393,586
953,058
Profit/(loss) on investment contracts
5
(238,667)
(647,604)
(680,164)
416,303
-
-
-
-
Investment income
6
909,970
849,730
2,189,147
2,599,288
280,574
207,052
784,042
1,135,155
Net fair value (loss)/gain on assets at
7
(172,708)
1,387,749
(5,688,435)
3,292,431
(41,926)
374,504
(1,544,916)
1,127,088
FVTPL
Other income
8
35,934
1,652,127
79,677
1,697,590
11,212
1,584,561
44,332
1,616,965
Write-back on financial assets/
9
381,533
(918,783)
382,386
(921,635)
(920)
(86,123)
(920)
(86,123)
Impairment (charge)
Employee benefit expenses
10
(468,340)
(543,338)
(2,021,299)
(1,917,481)
(213,244)
(248,285)
(1,034,847)
(989,293)
Management expenses
11
(1,739,016)
(1,671,991)
(4,466,364)
(3,959,046)
(799,494)
(829,687)
(2,389,587)
(2,011,304)
Net foreign exchange differences
11.1
(240,854)
1,796,593
(574,842)
149,869
(240,854)
1,796,593
(574,842)
149,869
Result of operating activities
(964,795)
2,384,101
(4,253,757)
5,033,406
(1,570,243)
2,779,139
(2,323,152)
1,895,415
Finance costs
12
(15,677)
(14,056)
(144,113)
(23,351)
10,569
(13,088)
(112,649)
(13,088)
Finance incomes
13
107,167
9,848
164,397
31,970
-
-
-
-
Profit before income tax
(873,305)
2,379,893
(4,233,473)
5,042,025
(1,559,674)
2,766,051
(2,435,801)
1,882,327
Income tax credit/ (expense)
14
110,494
336,012
(70,061)
67,184
-
26,033
(63,991)
(19,471)
Profit after tax
(762,811)
2,715,905
(4,303,534)
5,109,209
(1,559,674)
2,792,084
(2,499,792)
1,862,856
Profit attributable to:
Owners of the parent
(771,946)
2,757,138
(4,443,793)
5,131,816
Non-controlling interests
-
9,135
(41,233)
140,259
(22,607)
(762,811)
2,715,905
(4,303,534)
5,109,209
Earnings per share:
(1,559,674)
2,792,084
(2,499,792)
1,862,856
-
-
-
-
(1,559,674)
2,792,084
(2,499,792)
1,862,856
Basic and diluted (kobo)
15
(22)
26
(12)
9
MUTUAL BENEFIT ASSURANCE PLC
CONSOLIDATED AND SEPERATE STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
GROUP
COMPANY
DECEMBER
DECEMBER
DECEMBER
DECEMBER
2021 ACTUAL
2020 ACTUAL
2021 ACTUAL
2020 ACTUAL
YTD
YTD
YTD
YTD
in thousands of Nigerian Naira
Notes
Profit for the year
(4,303,534)
5,109,209
(2,499,792)
1,862,856
Other comprehensive income (net of tax):
Items that may be reclassified to the profit or loss account in
subsequent periods:
1,089,757
478,319
-
-
Foreign currency translation differences
Revaluation surplus
-
1,089,757
478,319
-
-
Other comprehensive income not to be reclassified to profit
or loss in subsequent periods (net of tax)
6,452
(205,326)
14,954
2,166
Net Revaluation gains on Equity Instruments at FVOCI
6,452
(205,326)
14,954
2,166
Total other comprehensive income for the year, net of tax
1,096,209
272,993
14,954
2,166
Total comprehensive income for the year, net of tax
(3,207,325)
5,382,202
(2,484,838)
1,865,022
Total comprehensive income attributable to:
(3,466,547)
5,149,271
(2,484,838)
1,865,022
Owners of the parent
Non-controlling interest
259,222
232,931
-
-
(3,207,325)
5,382,202
(2,484,838)
1,865,022
MUTUAL BENEFIT ASSURANCE PLC
CONSOLIDATED AND SEPERATE STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION
GROUP
COMPANY
DECEMBER
DECEMBER 2020
DECEMBER 2021
DECEMBER
in thousands of Nigerian Naira
Notes
2021 ACTUAL
ACTUAL YTD
ACTUAL YTD
2020 ACTUAL
YTD
YTD
ASSETS
Cash and cash equivalents
16
14,064,722
11,420,144
2,700,449
4,761,993
Financial assets
-
Equity instruments at fair value through OCI
17.1
147,095
140,641
74,962
60,008
Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss
17.2
3,239,653
21,899,279
1,499,610
5,879,688
Loans and receivables
17.3
14,998,174
12,849,870
169,560
250,916
Financial Assets at amortised cost
17.4
33,227,624
18,824,128
11,032,574
7,625,685
Financial assets held for trading pledged as collateral
18
137,283
140,648
137,283
140,648
Trade receivables
19
499,561
348,618
16,287
182,138
Reinsurance assets
20
5,570,304
4,311,840
2,765,115
1,885,227
Other receivables and prepayments
21
1,263,577
865,217
530,603
267,111
Deferred acquisition costs
22
1,048,804
587,978
754,973
432,422
Finance lease receivables
23
2,961
657
2,961
657
Inventories
24
169,799
169,799
-
-
Investment properties
25
6,320,620
6,721,000
56,000
56,000
Investments in subsidiaries
26
-
-
6,120,000
6,120,000
Intangible assets
27
208,455
46,853
66,891
12,706
Property, plants and equipment
28
3,376,942
3,423,421
2,139,549
2,219,816
Statutory deposit
29
500,000
500,000
300,000
300,000
Deposit for shares
30
7,238
7,238
107,238
29,238
Deferred tax assets
38
612,077
612,077
91,556
91,556
Total assets
85,394,889
82,869,408
28,565,611
30,315,809
LIABILITIES
Insurance contract liabilities
31
23,087,382
17,572,283
10,406,122
7,428,602
Investment contract liabilities
32
29,995,802
28,447,267
-
-
Trade payables
33
2,961,590
2,127,006
594,779
756,603
Other liabilities
34
2,500,213
3,409,284
1,630,797
1,954,097
Deposit liabilities
35
1,327,001
301,618
-
-
Borrowings
36
2,340,492
3,890,130
2,340,492
3,890,130
Current income tax liabilities
37
687,691
904,704
504,072
616,987
Deferred tax liabilities
38
1,112,132
1,528,578
662,992
659,568
Total liabilities
64,012,303
58,180,870
16,139,254
15,305,987
EQUITY
Share Capital
39.1.2
10,030,811
5,586,367
10,030,811
5,586,367
Share premium
39.2
256,931
-
256,931
-
Treasury shares
40
(250)
(250)
(250)
(250)
Deposit for shares
41
-
4,800,000
-
4,800,000
Foreign currency translation reserve
42
2,132,396
1,161,602
-
-
Contingency reserve
43
4,696,698
4,172,059
3,526,517
3,118,041
Fair Value Reserve
44
(872,485)
(878,937)
(118,946)
(133,900)
Revaluation reserve
45
1,520,131
1,520,131
1,339,395
1,339,395
Retained earnings/(Accumulated losses)
46
2,025,354
6,993,787
(2,608,101)
300,169
Shareholders' fund
19,789,586
23,354,760
12,426,357
15,009,822
Total equity attributable to the:
Owners of the parent
19,789,586
23,354,760
12,426,357
15,009,822
Non-controlling interests in equity
47
1,593,000
1,333,778
-
-
Total equity
21,382,586
24,688,538
12,426,357
15,009,822
Total liabilities and equity
85,394,889
82,869,408
28,565,611
30,315,809
These financial statements were approved by the Board on the 28th January, 2022 and signed on its behalf by:
Mr. Abayomi Ogunwo
Mr Olufemi Asenuga
FRC/2015/ICAN/00000011225
FRC/2013/CIIN/00000003104
Chief Finance Officer
Managing Director/CEO
MUTUAL BENEFIT ASSURANCE PLC
CONSOLIDATED AND SEPERATE STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY
Company
Retained earnings/
For the year ended 31 December 2021
Share
Share
Treasury
Deposit
Contingency
Revaluation
Fair Value
(Accumulated
capital
premium
shares
for shares
reserve
reserve
Reserve
losses)
Total
in thousands of Nigerian Naira
Note
As at 1 January 2020
5,586,367
(250)
-
2,745,470
1,339,395
(136,066)
(1,279,313)
8,255,603
Total comprehensive income for the year:
Profit for the year
-
-
-
-
-
1,862,856
1,862,856
Other comprehensive income
-
-
-
-
-
2,166
-
2,166
Total comprehensive income for the year
-
-
-
-
-
2,166
1,862,856
1,865,022
Transactions with owners of equity:
-
4,800,000
-
-
-
4,800,000
Deposit for shares
Unclaimed dividends
-
-
-
-
-
89,197
89,197
Transfer to contingency reserve
-
-
-
372,571
-
(372,571)
-
Total transactions with owners of equity
-
-
4,800,000
372,571
-
-
(283,374)
4,889,197
DECEMBER 2020 ACTUAL YTD
5,586,367
(250)
4,800,000
3,118,041
1,339,395
(133,900)
300,169
15,009,822
As at 1 January 2021
5,586,367
(250)
4,800,000
3,118,041
1,339,395
(133,900)
300,169
15,009,822
Total comprehensive income for the year:
Profit for the year
-
-
-
-
(2,499,792)
(2,499,792)
Other comprehensive income
-
-
-
-
-
14,954
-
14,954
Total comprehensive income for the year
-
-
-
-
-
14,954
(2,499,792)
(2,484,838)
Transactions with owners of equity:
4,444,444
355,556
(4,800,000)
-
-
-
Private placement issue
Private placement issue expenses
-
(98,625)
-
-
408,476
-
-
(98,625)
Transfer to contingency reserve
(408,476)
-
Total transactions with owners of equity
4,444,444
256,931
-
(4,800,000)
408,476
-
-
(408,476)
(98,625)
DECEMBER 2021 ACTUAL YTD
10,030,811
256,931
(250)
-
3,526,517
1,339,395
(118,946)
(2,608,099)
12,426,359
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document
here.
Disclaimer
Mutual Benefits Assurance plc published this content on 30 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 January 2022 14:50:01 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
All news about MUTUAL BENEFITS ASSURANCE PLC
Sales 2020
23 187 M
55,9 M
55,9 M
Net income 2020
5 132 M
12,4 M
12,4 M
Net cash 2020
7 530 M
18,1 M
18,1 M
P/E ratio 2020
0,59x
Yield 2020
-
Capitalization
5 617 M
13,5 M
13,5 M
EV / Sales 2019
0,10x
EV / Sales 2020
-0,19x
Nbr of Employees
361
Free-Float
39,5%
Chart MUTUAL BENEFITS ASSURANCE PLC
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.