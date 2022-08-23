Financials Flat as Traders Assess Likely Extent of Stock Selloff -- Financials Roundup

Shares of banks and other financial institutions fell as investors assessed the likely extent of a recent selloff.

"I think, from a sentiment point of view, some pockets of the market had gotten overbought in the latest rally that we've seen over the last five-to-six weeks," said Eric Marshall, president of mutual-fund firm Hodges Capital.

Day-to-day moves in the stock market reflect "speculation as to where we are in in the rate cycle."

Hedge fund pioneer Julian Robertson, known for managing multibillion dollar firm Tiger Management for 20 years and training a generation of hedge-fund managers known as the "Tiger Cubs," passed away at the age of 90.

