    2773   JP3909550000

MUTUAL CORPORATION

(2773)
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  12:51 2022-08-23 am EDT
1796.00 JPY   -0.06%
02:28pCEO of Altice's French arm leaves with immediate effect - memo
RE
06:11aIndia bond yields up for fourth day in a row as inflation, U.S. yields weigh
RE
08/22Adidas CEO to Step Down in 2023
MT
Financials Flat as Traders Assess Likely Extent of Stock Selloff -- Financials Roundup

08/23/2022 | 05:18pm EDT
Shares of banks and other financial institutions fell as investors assessed the likely extent of a recent selloff.

"I think, from a sentiment point of view, some pockets of the market had gotten overbought in the latest rally that we've seen over the last five-to-six weeks," said Eric Marshall, president of mutual-fund firm Hodges Capital.

Day-to-day moves in the stock market reflect "speculation as to where we are in in the rate cycle."

Hedge fund pioneer Julian Robertson, known for managing multibillion dollar firm Tiger Management for 20 years and training a generation of hedge-fund managers known as the "Tiger Cubs," passed away at the age of 90.


Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-23-22 1717ET

Financials
Sales 2022 9 418 M 69,1 M 69,1 M
Net income 2022 537 M 3,94 M 3,94 M
Net cash 2022 7 110 M 52,2 M 52,2 M
P/E ratio 2022 8,53x
Yield 2022 3,52%
Capitalization 11 587 M 85,1 M 85,1 M
EV / Sales 2021 -0,05x
EV / Sales 2022 -0,27x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 4,45%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Hiroshi Enomoto Manager-Accounting
Takashi Miura Chairman
Yasushi Nojiri Independent Outside Director
Takafumi Yoshino Director & Manager-Personnel
Koji Kawashima Director & Manager-Osaka Sales
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MUTUAL CORPORATION158.56%84
ATLAS COPCO AB-28.00%49 457
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION-7.03%36 594
FANUC CORPORATION-3.20%32 801
TECHTRONIC INDUSTRIES CO. LTD.-35.05%23 569
FORTIVE CORPORATION-13.92%23 352