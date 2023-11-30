Mutual Trust Bank Ltd. (MTB) is a Bangladesh-based private commercial bank. MTB's products and services include wholesale banking, small and medium enterprise (SME) banking, retail banking, offshore banking unit (OBU), trade finance, syndications and structured finance, non-resident Bangladeshi (NRB) Banking, MTB Card Products and MTB Yaqeen. Its wholesale banking includes term finance, such as term loan, project finance, lease finance and house building finance; working capital finance, such as overdraft (OD), secured overdraft (SOD), short term loan, loan general and time loan, and investment, such as preference share. Its retail banking includes deposit products, loan products and payroll banking. MTB's SME Banking includes MTB Krishi, MTB Buniad and Angona Bunan. MTB has approximately 120 branches including 14 SME/Agri branches and 37 subbranches all over Bangladesh, 193 agent banking centers, six air lounges and two booths located at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport, Dhaka.

Sector Banks