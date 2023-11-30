Effective November 30, 2023, Mutual Trust Bank Limited will change its name to Mutual Trust Bank PLC.
Mutual Trust Bank Limited will Change its Name to Mutual Trust Bank PLC
November 30, 2023 at 12:00 am EST
